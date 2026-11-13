Boulder’s keeping busy, and so are the buildings that need care. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these local maintenance and cleaning roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Help keep hotel guest rooms and public spaces in top shape, handling basic carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and painting tasks. This role comes with paid time off, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, hotel stay discounts, and incentive pay for hitting goals.

Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Keep the hotel’s lobby, restrooms, hallways, and event spaces clean and welcoming, with tasks like vacuuming, mopping, trash removal, and helping with guest requests. Offers paid time off, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, stay discounts, and performance incentives.

Employer: Better Business Cleaning

Location: Boulder, CO 80302

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00 per hour

Light-duty office cleaning in two small buildings during flexible evening hours, 5:30pm–10pm windows and a Friday or Saturday shift. Great if you want extra income, a flexible schedule, and simple tasks like trash removal, wiping surfaces, and cleaning restrooms.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Application deadline: 12/11/2026

General cleaning for commercial facilities, including sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash and recycling, and event setup/cleanup. ABM offers a benefits package for frontline team members and welcomes veterans and people re-entering the workforce.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.