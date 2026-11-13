Boulder’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level consulting to senior risk roles. Here are several solid options if you’re numbers-minded and ready for a new move.

Employer: Guidehouse

Guidehouse Location: Boulder, CO (travel up to 75%+)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 – $113,000/year

Entry-level consulting role for grad students focused on healthcare finance and revenue cycle. You’ll dig into data, spot trends, and help fix billing and revenue issues for hospitals and health systems, with a clear path to grow into Senior Consultant.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a public accounting firm)

Robert Half (recruiting for a public accounting firm) Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on tax prep role working on 1040, 1120S, 1065 and more for individuals and businesses. Good fit if you have 2+ years of tax experience, strong Excel and CCH ProSystem fx skills, and want steady, deadline-driven work with a variety of clients.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Boulder, CO (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most states): $164,000 – $224,000/year

Salary (CA, WA, NY, NJ, CT): $185,000 – $245,000/year

Senior role leading model validation for finance and analytics models (ALM, loss forecasting, financial planning, etc.). Ideal if you have 4–6+ years in quantitative finance or model risk, are fluent in Python/SQL, and want high-impact work with strong pay and fully covered health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.