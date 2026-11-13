undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Rehab choices in Boulder after a hospital stay
📢 Rehab options in Boulder after a hospital stay
If you or a loved one in Boulder is getting ready to leave the hospital, rehab may be the next step before going fully back home.
Short‑term rehab in a skilled nursing facility combines nursing care with daily therapy during a stay. Outpatient rehab means you live at home and go in for scheduled therapy visits. Your hospital discharge team can help decide which is right for you.
Frasier Rehabilitation at The Summit Care Center in Boulder offers:
- Physical therapy for strength, balance, and walking
- Occupational therapy for dressing, bathing, and daily tasks
- Speech therapy for communication and thinking skills
Frasier says The Summit Care Center accepts Medicare for qualifying rehab and may take other insurance case‑by‑case. Families should:
- Ask the discharge planner which setting (skilled nursing vs. outpatient) is recommended and why
- Call 720-562-4473 to confirm services, availability, and insurance
- Share 2–3 home goals (like getting to the bathroom or up stairs) so therapy can match real life at home in Boulder.
More Info: Rehabilitation Facilities in Boulder, CO | Seniors...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.