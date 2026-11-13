📢 Rehab options in Boulder after a hospital stay

If you or a loved one in Boulder is getting ready to leave the hospital, rehab may be the next step before going fully back home.

Short‑term rehab in a skilled nursing facility combines nursing care with daily therapy during a stay. Outpatient rehab means you live at home and go in for scheduled therapy visits. Your hospital discharge team can help decide which is right for you.

Frasier Rehabilitation at The Summit Care Center in Boulder offers:

Physical therapy for strength, balance, and walking

for strength, balance, and walking Occupational therapy for dressing, bathing, and daily tasks

for dressing, bathing, and daily tasks Speech therapy for communication and thinking skills

Frasier says The Summit Care Center accepts Medicare for qualifying rehab and may take other insurance case‑by‑case. Families should: