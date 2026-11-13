📢 4 skilled nursing options in Boulder, CO

If a loved one is leaving the hospital and isn’t ready to be home alone, Boulder has several skilled nursing choices that offer 24/7 nursing and rehab therapy.

Here are 4 options in Boulder:

Boulder Post Acute – 2121 Mesa Dr, Boulder • 303-442-4037

Short-term rehab and long-term care, 24-hour nursing, PT/OT/speech therapy. Formerly Mesa Vista of Boulder. Medicare & Medicaid accepted. Boulder Canyon Health and Rehabilitation – 4685 E Baseline Rd, Boulder • 720-202-0300

Post-acute skilled nursing and rehab after a hospital stay. Medicare & Medicaid certified and listed on Medicare Care Compare. Winding Trails Post Acute – 2800 Palo Pkwy, Boulder • 720-986-5151

24-hour skilled nursing, short- and long-term stays, rehab therapies. Formerly ManorCare Health Services of Boulder. Medicare & Medicaid certified. The Summit Care Center at Frasier – 4950 Thunderbird Dr, Boulder • 720-562-4473

54-bed skilled nursing on the Frasier campus with short- and long-term care, strong therapy program, and quality-of-life activities. Frasier promotes a 5-star Medicare rating (verify on Care Compare). Accepts Medicare, Medicaid, private pay, and some insurers.

To get started, talk with the hospital discharge planner, check Medicare coverage, look up each facility on Medicare Care Compare, call about availability and costs, and schedule a tour if you can.