Boulder’s making things—from spacecraft parts to fresh pasta—and a few solid production teams are hiring right now. These roles are all on-site and hands-on, great if you like seeing real products come to life.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

BAE Systems USA Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Salary: $47,614 – $76,181/year

Work in the BAE Vibration Lab testing hardware that goes into launches, flights, and other extreme environments. You’ll run and maintain complex vibration/shock test equipment, support engineers, log test data, and read drawings/specs—great fit if you have basic mechanical/electrical skills and like high-tech hardware.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

BAE Systems USA Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Salary: $40,003 – $64,006/year

Help keep BAE’s cleanrooms running smoothly for advanced manufacturing and test work. You’ll monitor temperature/particle levels, restock supplies, track tools and equipment, and support production teams—ideal if you’re organized, detail-focused, and comfortable in a controlled lab/cleanroom setting.

Employer: Pastificio Boulder

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–40 hrs/week, in-person)

Pay: $18 – $25/hour

Join a small local pasta company making dry and fresh pasta, sauces, and meals. This is true production work: batching dough, packaging, labeling, cleaning, and lifting 50 lb flour bags—good for someone reliable who likes physical work and wants to grow with a local food brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.