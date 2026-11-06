🍽️ Boulder Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front & Back of House Roles

Boulder’s restaurant and hotel scene is busy year-round, and these spots are adding to their teams now. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the front desk and guest services team at a hotel, managing first impressions, VIP guests, and room occupancy. Good fit if you’re organized, love problem-solving, and want hands-on hotel leadership experience with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and hotel stay discounts.

Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep lobbies, restrooms, hallways, and event spaces clean and welcoming, and help with guest requests and occasional room support. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and stay discounts, and is ideal if you like staying active and working behind the scenes.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Deadline: Post open until 11/10/2026 or until filled

Run food from kitchen to tables, help bus tables, and make sure guests have everything they need at this historic hotel. Weekends and holidays are required, but you get perks like DailyPay, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and discounts.

Employer: OAK at fourteenth (Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality)

(Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality) Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dining room team at a well-known Boulder restaurant—overseeing service, training staff, managing reservations, and working closely with the kitchen. Great for someone with full-service restaurant management experience who loves guest interaction and mentoring a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.