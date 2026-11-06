undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boulder
🍽️ Boulder Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
9 days ago
Boulder’s restaurant and hotel scene is busy year-round, and these spots are adding to their teams now. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these are worth a look.
Guest Service Manager / Operations Manager (Internship)
- Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads the front desk and guest services team at a hotel, managing first impressions, VIP guests, and room occupancy. Good fit if you’re organized, love problem-solving, and want hands-on hotel leadership experience with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and hotel stay discounts.
Houseperson (Internship)
- Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll keep lobbies, restrooms, hallways, and event spaces clean and welcoming, and help with guest requests and occasional room support. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and stay discounts, and is ideal if you like staying active and working behind the scenes.
Expo/Food Runner – Hotel Boulderado
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Deadline: Post open until 11/10/2026 or until filled
Run food from kitchen to tables, help bus tables, and make sure guests have everything they need at this historic hotel. Weekends and holidays are required, but you get perks like DailyPay, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and discounts.
Front of House Lead
- Employer: OAK at fourteenth (Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality)
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the dining room team at a well-known Boulder restaurant—overseeing service, training staff, managing reservations, and working closely with the kitchen. Great for someone with full-service restaurant management experience who loves guest interaction and mentoring a team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has other openings listed too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.