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🚚 Boulder Supply Chain & Logistics Roles With Multiple Openings
Boulder’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles that touch everything from clean energy to organic dairy to federal contracts. If you like keeping products and projects moving on time, these are worth a look.
Junior Buyer – DoD Contracts
- Employer: I2X Technologies
- Location: Boulder, CO (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Security: Active DoD Secret clearance required; TS/SCI eligible
Handle purchasing of materials, equipment, and services for a DoD contract, working closely with engineers and project leads. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of federal/DoD procurement, know FAR/DFARS, and are comfortable managing RFQs, BOMs, and ERP tools in a secure environment.
Supply Chain Logistics Analyst
- Employer: Aurora Dairy
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
Make sure finished goods are in the right warehouse at the right time across a multi-site and 3PL network. You’ll balance inventory, plan transfers, track KPIs, and work with production and customer logistics—ideal if you have 3+ years in supply chain/logistics and strong Excel/ERP skills.
Sr Operations Work Coordinator
- Employer: Xcel Energy
- Location: Boulder, CO (hybrid expectations vary by role)
- Type: Full-time, non-bargaining
- Pay: $32.70–$45.76 per hour
- Apply by: 11/16/26
Coordinate daily work plans and crew schedules to keep utility operations running safely and on time. This role suits someone with 5+ years in construction/design/maintenance/operations, strong scheduling skills, and comfort juggling crews, materials, and changing priorities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on growth paths and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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