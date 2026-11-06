🚚 Boulder Supply Chain & Logistics Roles With Multiple Openings

Boulder’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles that touch everything from clean energy to organic dairy to federal contracts. If you like keeping products and projects moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: I2X Technologies

I2X Technologies Location: Boulder, CO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Security: Active DoD Secret clearance required; TS/SCI eligible

Handle purchasing of materials, equipment, and services for a DoD contract, working closely with engineers and project leads. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of federal/DoD procurement, know FAR/DFARS, and are comfortable managing RFQs, BOMs, and ERP tools in a secure environment.

Employer: Aurora Dairy

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Make sure finished goods are in the right warehouse at the right time across a multi-site and 3PL network. You’ll balance inventory, plan transfers, track KPIs, and work with production and customer logistics—ideal if you have 3+ years in supply chain/logistics and strong Excel/ERP skills.

Employer: Xcel Energy

Location: Boulder, CO (hybrid expectations vary by role)

Type: Full-time, non-bargaining

Pay: $32.70–$45.76 per hour

Apply by: 11/16/26

Coordinate daily work plans and crew schedules to keep utility operations running safely and on time. This role suits someone with 5+ years in construction/design/maintenance/operations, strong scheduling skills, and comfort juggling crews, materials, and changing priorities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on growth paths and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.