🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Boulder Right Now

Boulder neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to extra seating. Here are a couple of local finds you can pick up soon.

Item: Free moving and storage boxes

Condition: Medium to XL size boxes, first come, first served

Location: Sweet Ruckus, 607 S. Broadway, Suite F, Table Mesa, Boulder, CO (The Shops at Table Mesa, on the King Soopers side, next to Elevations Credit Union and directly below Yoga Pod)

Source: nextdoor.com

These free boxes are great if you’re moving, storing items, or letting kids build forts. The poster says they don’t check Nextdoor often, so they prefer you text or drop by the shop if you’re interested.

Contact info is in the listing, and it’s first come, first serve, so it’s best to go sooner rather than later.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black foldable futon

Condition: Described as comfortable, folds up for easy storage

Location: Table Mesa, Boulder, CO (exact address shared by poster on Nextdoor)

Source: nextdoor.com

This free futon is a nice option for guests or small spaces. Since it’s foldable, it should be easier to move and tuck away when not in use. Check the listing for any pickup details and to message the owner about timing and access.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Boulder tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster or head over as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.