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Boulder

🐶 Playful Boulder Dogs Ready to Join Your Family

8 days ago

Boulder has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your life, take a look at these sweet faces.

Maisie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQDRY_1GoMjsrt00
  • Breed: Border Collie mix
  • Age: About 7 years (young adult)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Weight: ~38 lbs
  • Shelter: POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado
  • Adoption fee: $300

Maisie (formerly Jules) is described as a calm, friendly girl. At the shelter, she:

  • Walked up to the kennel door with a gentle, welcoming attitude
  • Allowed petting on her face, neck, ears, chest, back, and belly
  • Took treats politely from the hand
  • Let staff leash and even carry her without fuss
  • Stayed calm when her kennel was opened — no barking, no escape attempts

She’s still learning about walking on leash, but her easygoing nature and love of head pats and treats should make training a positive experience.

👉 Meet Maisie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Betsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dO4Ky_1GoMjsrt00
  • Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix
  • Age: Baby / young puppy
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley
  • Phone: (303) 442-4030

Betsy is described as “just about as sweet as they come.” She:

  • Came from a home with several other dogs
  • Arrived with her sister Pearl, and they’d love to be adopted together
  • May do best with a calm, confident dog friend if not adopted with Pearl

The shelter is even offering Betsy and Pearl at a 2-for-1 adoption price if they go home together. If you already have a dog, you’re encouraged to bring them in for a meet-and-greet to be sure everyone gets along.

👉 Meet Betsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pearl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kctZx_1GoMjsrt00
  • Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix
  • Age: Baby / young puppy
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley
  • Phone: (303) 442-4030

Pearl is a “real gem of a pup,” also from a home with several other dogs. Like her sister Betsy, she:

  • Arrived at the shelter with Betsy and would love to go home with her
  • May benefit from a calm, confident canine friend if adopted separately
  • Will thrive with a consistent routine and gentle guidance as she grows

Remember, Pearl and Betsy together are offered at a 2-for-1 adoption price, making it easier to welcome this sweet sister duo into your home.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Boulder area, consider visiting POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley to meet these dogs in person. Share this with friends and neighbors who might be looking for a new four-legged family member.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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