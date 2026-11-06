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🐶 Playful Boulder Dogs Ready to Join Your Family
Boulder has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your life, take a look at these sweet faces.
Maisie
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: About 7 years (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: ~38 lbs
- Shelter: POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado
- Adoption fee: $300
Maisie (formerly Jules) is described as a calm, friendly girl. At the shelter, she:
- Walked up to the kennel door with a gentle, welcoming attitude
- Allowed petting on her face, neck, ears, chest, back, and belly
- Took treats politely from the hand
- Let staff leash and even carry her without fuss
- Stayed calm when her kennel was opened — no barking, no escape attempts
She’s still learning about walking on leash, but her easygoing nature and love of head pats and treats should make training a positive experience.
👉 Meet Maisie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Betsy
- Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix
- Age: Baby / young puppy
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley
- Phone: (303) 442-4030
Betsy is described as “just about as sweet as they come.” She:
- Came from a home with several other dogs
- Arrived with her sister Pearl, and they’d love to be adopted together
- May do best with a calm, confident dog friend if not adopted with Pearl
The shelter is even offering Betsy and Pearl at a 2-for-1 adoption price if they go home together. If you already have a dog, you’re encouraged to bring them in for a meet-and-greet to be sure everyone gets along.
👉 Meet Betsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pearl
- Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix
- Age: Baby / young puppy
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley
- Phone: (303) 442-4030
Pearl is a “real gem of a pup,” also from a home with several other dogs. Like her sister Betsy, she:
- Arrived at the shelter with Betsy and would love to go home with her
- May benefit from a calm, confident canine friend if adopted separately
- Will thrive with a consistent routine and gentle guidance as she grows
Remember, Pearl and Betsy together are offered at a 2-for-1 adoption price, making it easier to welcome this sweet sister duo into your home.
👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Boulder area, consider visiting POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley to meet these dogs in person. Share this with friends and neighbors who might be looking for a new four-legged family member.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.