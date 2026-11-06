🐶 Playful Boulder Dogs Ready to Join Your Family

Boulder has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your life, take a look at these sweet faces.

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: About 7 years (young adult)

About 7 years (young adult) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Weight: ~38 lbs

~38 lbs Shelter: POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado

Adoption fee: $300

Maisie (formerly Jules) is described as a calm, friendly girl. At the shelter, she:

Walked up to the kennel door with a gentle, welcoming attitude

attitude Allowed petting on her face, neck, ears, chest, back, and belly

Took treats politely from the hand

Let staff leash and even carry her without fuss

her without fuss Stayed calm when her kennel was opened — no barking, no escape attempts

She’s still learning about walking on leash, but her easygoing nature and love of head pats and treats should make training a positive experience.

👉 Meet Maisie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix

Welsh Springer Spaniel mix Age: Baby / young puppy

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Phone: (303) 442-4030

Betsy is described as “just about as sweet as they come.” She:

Came from a home with several other dogs

Arrived with her sister Pearl , and they’d love to be adopted together

, and they’d love to be adopted together May do best with a calm, confident dog friend if not adopted with Pearl

The shelter is even offering Betsy and Pearl at a 2-for-1 adoption price if they go home together. If you already have a dog, you’re encouraged to bring them in for a meet-and-greet to be sure everyone gets along.

👉 Meet Betsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix

Welsh Springer Spaniel mix Age: Baby / young puppy

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Phone: (303) 442-4030

Pearl is a “real gem of a pup,” also from a home with several other dogs. Like her sister Betsy, she:

Arrived at the shelter with Betsy and would love to go home with her

and would love to go home with her May benefit from a calm, confident canine friend if adopted separately

if adopted separately Will thrive with a consistent routine and gentle guidance as she grows

Remember, Pearl and Betsy together are offered at a 2-for-1 adoption price, making it easier to welcome this sweet sister duo into your home.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Boulder area, consider visiting POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley to meet these dogs in person. Share this with friends and neighbors who might be looking for a new four-legged family member.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.