🚧 Boulder Construction & Trades: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Boulder’s trades scene is busy right now—good time to get into (or move up in) construction, electrical, and custom vehicle work. Here are several solid, hands-on jobs hiring in and around Boulder, CO.

Employer: Olgoonik Corporation

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mid to large construction projects as the on-site boss for crews and subcontractors. You’ll handle scheduling, safety, quality, and day-to-day field operations—ideal if you have 5+ years construction experience and like running the job from the ground.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Independent shop role focused on electrical, drivability, and mechanical diagnostics for mostly domestic and Asian vehicles. Good fit if you’re strong with scan tools, digital inspections, and can work independently in a busy bay.

Employer: The Vansmith

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.40/hour

Start your career in custom adventure van builds—no van experience needed. You’ll learn insulation, flooring, basic carpentry, rough wiring, and installing accessories, with on-the-job training plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: The Vansmith

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.20/hour

More advanced role for folks with 2–4 years in van/RV/marine/custom builds. You’ll install cabinetry, A/C, windows, electrical devices, plumbing, and test all systems—great if you care about tight tolerances and clean finish work, with the same solid benefits package.

Employer: University of Colorado Boulder

Location: Boulder, CO (Campus)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $64,000/year

Application deadline: November 18, 2026

Support campus electricians with LED retrofits, maintenance, and repairs on building and exterior lighting. Comes with strong university benefits (medical, dental, retirement, PTO, tuition help, ECO Pass); must be a Colorado resident with 2 years’ relevant experience and a valid CO driver’s license.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boulder employers are busy and often keep good candidates in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.