🛒 Boulder Retail Jobs With Multiple Assistant & Lead Roles

Boulder’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from beauty and kitchen gear to auto parts and adventure wear. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

CSC Generation / Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.57 – $17.56/hour, bonus eligible, 401(k) after 90 days, employee discount

Lead the sales floor at a well-loved kitchen store, support the Store/General Manager, and coach the team on great customer service and product knowledge. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail and customer service and want a hands-on leadership role.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.82 – $22.25/hour plus potential premiums and bonuses

plus potential premiums and bonuses Benefits: Paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions day one, medical, dental, vision, tuition help

Help run a busy auto parts store, lead the team on customer service, handle opening/closing, hiring support, and store operations. Great if you like a mix of sales and leadership and want a company known for promote-from-within growth.

Employer: EWC Corporate LLC / European Wax Center

Location: 2100 28th Street, Boulder, CO 80301

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.82/hour base plus commissions, bonuses, and sales incentives

plus commissions, bonuses, and sales incentives Benefits (eligible roles): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , PTO, free waxing, 40% off retail

Front-desk role where you greet guests, manage check-in/out, and drive sales on services, Wax Passes, and products. Ideal if you enjoy beauty, building guest relationships, and a pay structure where strong sales skills boost your income.

Medical, dental, vision, , PTO, free waxing, Front-desk role where you greet guests, manage check-in/out, and on services, Wax Passes, and products. Ideal if you enjoy beauty, building guest relationships, and a pay structure where strong sales skills boost your income. Application deadline: 11/21/2026 (may fill sooner)

Employer: Roark (Archipelago Companies)

(Archipelago Companies) Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $27.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, company-paid life insurance, employee discount and yearly product across Archipelago brands, bonus eligible

Support the Store Manager at an adventure lifestyle brand, leading the floor team, guest experience, events, and visual merchandising. Great for someone who loves outdoor/adventure culture and wants a higher-paying assistant manager role with strong perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.