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Boulder City
After-Hours Lunch and Learn on November 12
7 days ago
The Boulder City, NV Chamber of Commerce will host a special after-hours Lunch and Learn on Thursday, November 12 starting at 5:30 PM, led by Michelle Linder of Linder Wellness. The session will focus on how to reset and recharge, and sign-ups are available in the Business News section: Business News.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Boulder City Social
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