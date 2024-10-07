Arte Agave’s 2024 Tour Concludes in Atlanta, Marking a Successful Year for the Traveling Tequila Festival

On Sept. 27, Arte Agave made its final stop of 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia marking a successful year for the traveling tequila and mezcal festival, which was acquired by Bottle Raiders in May
. The traveling festival made several pit stops across the U.S., including sold-out events in New York City and Washington, D.C. For its stint in Atlanta, the celebration of tequila, mezcal, Mexican cuisine and art paid homage to the upcoming holiday Dia de Los Muertos, and heavy-hitting brands like Del Maguey Mezcal and Tequila Ocho made appearances. Indulging in tequila and mezcal strikes up an appetite, and guests dined on tequila and citrus chicken satays with chimichurri sauce from Gourmet Street Foods. Those with a sweet tooth could enjoy international desserts like canned caramel flan and coffee from Can Cakes
, a local bakery helmed by Joshua & Co. When guests weren't drinking tequila, they were dancing the night away to music from Alma Mexicana, Los Mariachis, DJ Lunee and DJ Venom. [caption id="attachment_87130" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Arte Agave ended with a bang in Atlanta, and guests danced the night away.[/caption] It's been an incredible year at Bottle Raiders, and we intend to keep the party going until the end of October with Whiskey Washback, Arte Agave's sister festival. But it hasn't been all parties all the time. In September
, Bottle Raiders introduced its app
, a home for spirits enthusiasts everywhere. With the Bottle Raiders app, users can identify spirits using its AI-driven technology and have access to what the critics think straight at their fingertips. If you consider yourself a spirits aficionado, you too can write reviews of your own and share them with Bottle Raiders' thriving online community. All in all, Arte Agave's run 2024 run was a major success, and Atlanta ended things with a bang. Here's a list of all the spirits brands who made an appearance at the event.
The Spirits Brands Present at Arte Agave Atlanta
- Tequila Ocho
- Mezcal Vago
- Topo Chico
- Cazcanes
- Convite Mezcal
- Severo Tequila
- Fiero Tequila
- Chinaco Tequila
- Herradura
- Patron
- Tanteo
- Mijenta
- Illegal Mezcal
- LALO
- Proximo Spirits
- Alma del Jaguar
- Inspiro
- Altos
- Del Maguey
- Weber Ranch
- Black Sheep Tequila
- Tequila Los Hermanos
- El Cristiano
- Clase 1111
- Deleon
- Pedro Furtive Tequila
Authentic Local Cuisine & Wares From Artisans Honoring Mexico
There were tacos aplenty at Arte Agave Atlanta. Villanos Tacos offered street tacos and fresh, flavorful ceviche. El Calentano served Quesatacos — birria tacos — with shredded beef and chicken tacos. Attendees could get their nacho fix from The Betty, a vendor that was serving shrimp and avocado nachos. El Ponce served tamales and tacos, and guests could purchase handmade copitas to enjoy mezcal. Copitas weren't the only souvenirs at the event — B.M. Franklin & Co. sold custom hats. Spanglish Boutique offered colorful ceramics, sugar skulls in honor of Dia de Los Muertos and black pottery. Cocktail enthusiasts could purchase a cocktail smoking kit from Smoke and Serve. [callout-app-promo]
From Agave Season to Whiskey Season — Whiskey Washback is Coming to Town
As summer draws to a close, we've now successfully transitioned from agave season to whiskey season. The traveling whiskey and culinary festival, Whiskey Washback, might be coming to a city near you. Whiskey Washback is Arte Agave's sister event and showcases the diverse world of whiskey. Guests have the opportunity to taste bourbons from legendary brands like Four Roses and scotches from Ardbeg. Though Whiskey Washback made its first stop in Houston, Texas, on October 4, the traveling festival might still be coming to a city near you. Be sure to use the code RAIDERS20
for 20% off tickets. New York City :
Friday, Oct 18 Dallas, Texas :
Friday, Oct 25 Washington, D.C. :
Friday, Nov. 22 [callout-app-promo]
