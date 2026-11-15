Boston’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level support to senior leadership. If you work in people ops, recruiting, or HR strategy, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH)

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid – up to 3 days/week from home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior HR leader role for a national nonprofit focused on affordable housing. You’ll own people strategy across two entities, lead all core HR functions, support board committees, and drive DEI and engagement efforts. Requires 10+ years HR experience and HR certification (PHR/SHRM-CP or higher).

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a large Boston nonprofit)

Location: Boston, MA (on-site near Fenway, occasional WFH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$60,000

Great fit if you’re early in your HR career and love organization and details. You’ll support talent acquisition: manage job postings, schedule interviews, handle onboarding steps, and be the first point of contact for candidates and hiring managers.

Employer: commercetools

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$132,000 base (US range)

Own full-cycle recruiting for GTM and enterprise sales roles at a fast-growing commerce tech company. You’ll partner closely with sales leaders, build strong passive talent pipelines, work in Greenhouse, and use data and AI tools to improve hiring.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead technical recruiting for complex roles (software, firmware, mechanical, product, data) at a global industrial tech company. You’ll design sourcing strategies, use advanced tools (GitHub, Stack Overflow, boolean, AI sourcing), and partner closely with engineering leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.