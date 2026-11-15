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Boston
🚔 Boston public safety jobs with multiple security roles
5 days ago
Boston’s security scene is busy right now, with steady options for night owls and weekend warriors. If you’re looking to get into public safety or add a side gig, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer Armed Vehicle Patrol Driver
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00/hour
- Schedule: Sat–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM
- Notes: Armed patrol at a financial institution, driving role. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, concealed carry permit, and prior law enforcement or security experience. Good fit if you want higher hourly pay and like being out on patrol.
Security Officer News Building Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time, unarmed
- Pay: $19.50/hour
- Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Notes: Unarmed patrol at a broadcast/news building, focused on walking rounds, watching access points, and helping staff and visitors. Nice option if you want daytime weekend hours and a customer-service feel.
Security Officer Front Desk (Enhanced Part Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.05/hour
- Schedule: Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM (plus optional extra shifts via app)
- Notes: Front desk role at a commercial building, greeting guests, checking badges, and watching cameras. You lock in one weekly “anchor” shift and can pick up more hours when you want.
Security Officer – State Office
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, unarmed
- Pay: $22.05/hour
- Schedule: Wed–Sun, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM
- Notes: Overnight security at a state government transportation office, with paid orientation and training. Good for someone who wants steady full-time nights and long-term benefits.
If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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