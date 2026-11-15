Boston’s security scene is busy right now, with steady options for night owls and weekend warriors. If you’re looking to get into public safety or add a side gig, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Notes: Armed patrol at a financial institution, driving role. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, concealed carry permit, and prior law enforcement or security experience. Good fit if you want higher hourly pay and like being out on patrol.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time, unarmed

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Notes: Unarmed patrol at a broadcast/news building, focused on walking rounds, watching access points, and helping staff and visitors. Nice option if you want daytime weekend hours and a customer-service feel.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.05/hour

Schedule: Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM (plus optional extra shifts via app)

(plus optional extra shifts via app) Notes: Front desk role at a commercial building, greeting guests, checking badges, and watching cameras. You lock in one weekly “anchor” shift and can pick up more hours when you want.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, unarmed

Pay: $22.05/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Notes: Overnight security at a state government transportation office, with paid orientation and training. Good for someone who wants steady full-time nights and long-term benefits.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.