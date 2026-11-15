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📣 Boston Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Boston’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially in tech, life sciences, and pro services. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.
Product Content Manager (Financial Services)
Employer: Creative Circle
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead Seismic and other content platforms for a major financial services client, owning roadmap, governance, and sales enablement content operations across Marketing, Sales, and Compliance.
Sorority Events & Social Media Intern
Employer: Electro
Location: Remote (US) / Boston-based students welcome
Type: Unpaid internship
Salary: Unpaid
Help grow a functional gum brand on campus by running sorority outreach, social campaigns, and event activations around Greek Life and student life.
Account Executive – Sustainability Software Sales
Employer: Schneider Electric
Location: Boston, MA hub (US-based, flexible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$125,000 base, ~$200,000 OTE with uncapped commission
Sell enterprise sustainability SaaS that helps large companies decarbonize, with full-cycle ownership, big-ticket deals, and strong benefits.
Revenue and Renewal Manager
Employer: ProPivotal (direct hire for client)
Location: Boston, MA (mostly onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$130,000 base + 5–10% bonus
Own a high-volume renewal and pricing calendar, using advanced Excel and systems skills to keep recurring revenue clean, accurate, and growing.
Sr International Product Manager – Tissue Portfolio
Employer: Foundation Medicine
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $187,425–$220,500 + bonus
Set global product and marketing strategy for a major oncology diagnostics portfolio, leading launches, positioning, and lifecycle strategy across international markets.
Private Equity Business Developer
Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
Location: Boston, MA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$140,000
Act as a front-line business developer for the firm’s PE practice, owning networking, event strategy, and relationship-building with funds and referral sources.
Presales Consultant North America
Employer: Planon
Location: Boston, MA (travel 30–40% in North America)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$140,000 base + commission
Partner with sales to run discovery, demos, and pilots for IWMS and smart building software with large enterprise real estate and facilities clients.
Strategic Account Manager – mmWave RFIC & Beamformer ICs
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)
Location: Remote, East Coast preferred (Boston-friendly)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + bonus + equity
Own strategic RFIC/mmWave accounts in SATCOM and defense, driving design wins and revenue with deep technical and commercial ownership.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Consulting Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Boston, MA (consulting travel model)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + bonus
Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud workstreams for major clients, guiding strategy, implementation, and campaign performance while managing consulting teams.
Senior Consultant Commercial Strategy – Pharmaceutical
Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $146,000–$179,000
Advise pharma clients on commercial strategy using claims data and market research to shape launch, access, and go-to-market decisions.
Client Growth Manager
Employer: Anaqua
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid or remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$110,000 + additional comp
Grow revenue inside named IP software accounts by driving adoption, demos, and upsell of Anaqua’s platform in close partnership with Client Success.
Senior Product Marketing Manager
Employer: Catapult
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary (total comp target): $84,819–$195,084
Own go-to-market and positioning for sports tactics and coaching products across NFL, NBA, NHL and more, blending storytelling with revenue-focused launches.
Account Executive, FastField
Employer: Quickbase
Location: Hybrid, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time (evergreen role)
Salary (OTE): $98,000–$154,000 (base + commission)
Convert inbound leads and run full-cycle SaaS sales for a mobile forms product focused on field data collection, using the Force Management methodology.
Pediatric Account Manager – Boston, MA (Field Based)
Employer: Insulet Corporation
Location: Field-based, Boston-area territory
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 base + incentive
Sell Omnipod insulin delivery solutions into pediatric diabetes centers, blending clinical expertise with territory sales and education.
Director, Scientific & Competitive Analysis – Oncology
Employer: Takeda
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $177,000–$278,080
Lead the oncology competitive intelligence function, turning scientific and market signals into strategic recommendations for brands, pipeline, and launches.
Commercial Account Executive
Employer: Starburst
Location: Hybrid, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary Range (incl. variable): $160,000–$200,000
Run full-cycle sales for data and AI infrastructure in the commercial segment, owning new logos and expansion with C-level, technical buyers.
Manager, Client Development – Litigation
Employer: Goodwin
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary (Boston): $120,000–$145,000
Drive business development strategy for litigation practices at a top law firm, leading pitches, client teams, rankings, and cross-practice growth initiatives.
Programmatic Strategist (Remote US)
Employer: Directive
Location: Remote (US, Boston-friendly)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (set living wage policy)
Own B2B/SaaS programmatic campaigns across DSPs like DV360 and The Trade Desk, from strategy and build to optimization and client-facing reporting.
Neurology Territory Business Manager (Overlay), Boston
Employer: argenx
Location: Boston/Worcester/Portland (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000–$192,500 + incentives
Support neurology launches and indication expansions for VYVGART, partnering with local TBMs to drive demand with neurologists and infusion providers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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