Boston’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially in tech, life sciences, and pro services. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Creative Circle

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Seismic and other content platforms for a major financial services client, owning roadmap, governance, and sales enablement content operations across Marketing, Sales, and Compliance.

Employer: Electro

Location: Remote (US) / Boston-based students welcome

Type: Unpaid internship

Salary: Unpaid

Help grow a functional gum brand on campus by running sorority outreach, social campaigns, and event activations around Greek Life and student life.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Boston, MA hub (US-based, flexible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$125,000 base, ~$200,000 OTE with uncapped commission

Sell enterprise sustainability SaaS that helps large companies decarbonize, with full-cycle ownership, big-ticket deals, and strong benefits.

Employer: ProPivotal (direct hire for client)

Location: Boston, MA (mostly onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$130,000 base + 5–10% bonus

Own a high-volume renewal and pricing calendar, using advanced Excel and systems skills to keep recurring revenue clean, accurate, and growing.

Employer: Foundation Medicine

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $187,425–$220,500 + bonus

Set global product and marketing strategy for a major oncology diagnostics portfolio, leading launches, positioning, and lifecycle strategy across international markets.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Boston, MA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000

Act as a front-line business developer for the firm’s PE practice, owning networking, event strategy, and relationship-building with funds and referral sources.

Employer: Planon

Location: Boston, MA (travel 30–40% in North America)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$140,000 base + commission

Partner with sales to run discovery, demos, and pilots for IWMS and smart building software with large enterprise real estate and facilities clients.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

Location: Remote, East Coast preferred (Boston-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + bonus + equity

Own strategic RFIC/mmWave accounts in SATCOM and defense, driving design wins and revenue with deep technical and commercial ownership.

Employer: PwC

Location: Boston, MA (consulting travel model)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + bonus

Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud workstreams for major clients, guiding strategy, implementation, and campaign performance while managing consulting teams.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000–$179,000

Advise pharma clients on commercial strategy using claims data and market research to shape launch, access, and go-to-market decisions.

Employer: Anaqua

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid or remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000 + additional comp

Grow revenue inside named IP software accounts by driving adoption, demos, and upsell of Anaqua’s platform in close partnership with Client Success.

Employer: Catapult

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary (total comp target): $84,819–$195,084

Own go-to-market and positioning for sports tactics and coaching products across NFL, NBA, NHL and more, blending storytelling with revenue-focused launches.

Employer: Quickbase

Location: Hybrid, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (evergreen role)

Salary (OTE): $98,000–$154,000 (base + commission)

Convert inbound leads and run full-cycle SaaS sales for a mobile forms product focused on field data collection, using the Force Management methodology.

Employer: Insulet Corporation

Location: Field-based, Boston-area territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 base + incentive

Sell Omnipod insulin delivery solutions into pediatric diabetes centers, blending clinical expertise with territory sales and education.

Employer: Takeda

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,000–$278,080

Lead the oncology competitive intelligence function, turning scientific and market signals into strategic recommendations for brands, pipeline, and launches.

Employer: Starburst

Location: Hybrid, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (incl. variable): $160,000–$200,000

Run full-cycle sales for data and AI infrastructure in the commercial segment, owning new logos and expansion with C-level, technical buyers.

Employer: Goodwin

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Boston): $120,000–$145,000

Drive business development strategy for litigation practices at a top law firm, leading pitches, client teams, rankings, and cross-practice growth initiatives.

Employer: Directive

Location: Remote (US, Boston-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (set living wage policy)

Own B2B/SaaS programmatic campaigns across DSPs like DV360 and The Trade Desk, from strategy and build to optimization and client-facing reporting.

Employer: argenx

Location: Boston/Worcester/Portland (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$192,500 + incentives

Support neurology launches and indication expansions for VYVGART, partnering with local TBMs to drive demand with neurologists and infusion providers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.