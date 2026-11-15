Boston’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now—from cozy bakeries to airport retail and bank branches. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hour

Help run the bakery counter—stocking, sampling, and serving customers in a fast-paced, friendly store. Good fit if you like physical work, fresh food, and a team environment (no prior retail experience required).

Employer: rag & bone

Location: Newbury Street, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: Base + commission & incentives (range not listed)

Lead the sales floor at a contemporary fashion brand, coaching associates and driving store goals. Great if you have 2+ years in client-focused sales and want leadership experience plus clothing allowance and benefits.

Employer: CSC

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9–6

Pay: Competitive (range not listed)

Manage and coach a team of client service reps handling business license filings. Ideal for someone with 3+ years leadership in customer service who likes metrics, process improvement, and some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: South Bay, Boston, MA

Type: Part-time (typically 12–24 hrs/week)

Pay: Hourly + 3%–3% commission on eligible sales

Help customers with makeup and skincare, do demos, and build a client list. Good for beauty lovers with at least 1 year of sales or customer service who want commission, discounts, and big-store benefits.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.55–$35.00/hour

Assistant department manager role overseeing specialty products and a small team. Great step up if you have 18+ months retail and 6+ months supervisory experience and love food, merchandising, and coaching others.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: Allston (305 Guest St), Boston, MA

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title but role is PT Clerk

Listed as in posting title but role is Pay: $15.00/hour

Stock and prep seafood, label and package products, and keep cases clean. A good entry-level grocery job if you’re okay with cold temps and like working behind a service counter.

Employer: Rockland Trust

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary range not listed; includes performance incentives & full benefits

Front-line banker role handling transactions, opening accounts, and cross-selling services. Nice fit if you have at least 1 year sales in retail or finance and want a long-term banking career with strong training.

Employer: Amazon / One Medical Seniors

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay (Boston): $17.83–$31.20/hour

Phone- and CRM-based role enrolling and re-engaging senior patients, verifying insurance, and scheduling visits. Great for people-oriented candidates with inside sales or fast-paced customer support experience.

Employer: ALO

Location: Newbury Street, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$79,000/year base + monthly store incentives

Lead the sales and guest experience team at a yoga/athleisure brand, focusing on coaching, scheduling, and hitting store targets. Good for 3–5+ years retail leaders who want strong pay, 401(k) match, and wellness perks.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.50–$25.00/hour

Mix of credit/collections, customer service, and in-home deliveries/pickups. Best for someone bilingual with 1–3 years retail, sales, or collections who’s comfortable driving company vehicles and moving furniture/appliances.

Employer: Talbots

Location: Copley Place, Boston, MA

Type: Regular Part-time (20+ hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Clienteling-focused role where you build a book of loyal customers, set appointments, and sometimes open/close the store. Great if you love relationship-based selling and want strong clothing discounts.

Employer: Union Park Pizza

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (~36 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the POS, and helping with takeout at a local pizza spot. Nice fit if you want a small-team vibe, steady hours, and solid hourly pay.

Employer: Hudson by Avolta (Dufry)

Location: Boston Logan Airport, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.10/hour

Work in airport duty-free, helping travelers, running the register, stocking, and sometimes couriering products to flights. Good for night/weekend-flexible folks 21+ who like a busy, international environment.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Dorchester, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (range not listed)

Back-of-house role focused on inventory accuracy, stock counts, and coaching the team on shrink and process. Great if you like retail but prefer operations over heavy customer interaction.

Employer: La Folie Press

Location: Snowport Holiday Market, Seaport, Boston, MA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (through Dec 27, 2026)

Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour + 5% commission

Run a cheeky stationery/gift booth at the outdoor holiday market—helping shoppers, running Shopify POS, and managing the booth solo at times. Perfect if you love witty products, flexible hours, and don’t mind winter weather.

Employer: Talbots

Location: Copley Place, Boston, MA

Type: Regular Part-time

Pay: $15.50–$19.40/hour

Classic sales-floor role with some keyholder duties—styling customers, hitting sales goals, and helping with inventory and store opens/closes. Good for fashion-forward sellers who want growth and big discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.