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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Shy Dogs Ready for Adoption in Boston
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Boston, MA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues and shelters for someone special to take them home.
DUKE
- Breed: Mastiff mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $480
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
Duke is a big, young Mastiff mix looking for a family who loves large dogs and is ready to help him keep learning and growing. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and what kind of home would be the best fit.
👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STARBUCKS
- Breed: Standard Poodle / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $480
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
Starbucks is a handsome doodle‑type mix with a beautiful golden coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to share. Reach out to the shelter to see if his activity level and grooming needs match your home.
👉 Meet Starbucks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JOHN HENRY
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $480
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
John Henry is a small adult Chihuahua mix who may be a great match if you’re looking for a more compact companion. Contact the shelter to learn about his comfort with kids, other pets, and what kind of routine he enjoys.
👉 Meet John Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GRANDPA ARTIE
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center
- Phone: (617) 522-5055
Grandpa Artie is a big guy with a big heart who needs a calm, understanding home.
- Personality: Nervous with new people at first; needs time to decompress and build trust
- Best home: Quiet, low‑traffic household
- Other pets: Should be the only dog in the home
- Kids: Could live with older children who can read dog body language
- Favorite things: Slow, sniffy walks and playing with stuffed toys
- Training: Still learning leash manners and how to politely ask for pets; eager to keep learning with you
If you have a peaceful home and some patience, Grandpa Artie could be a very rewarding companion.
👉 Meet Grandpa Artie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kona
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $525
- Rescue: Last Hope K9 Rescue
- Adoptable in: MA
From her rescue description:
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Unknown, likely yes
- Good with kids: No
- Crate trained: Yes
- House trained: Yes
- Personality: Sweet, shy with new people, warms up with patience; once comfortable she’s cuddly, gentle, goofy, and loves to give kisses
- Energy level: Active, medium energy
Kona needs a family who will advocate for her, go slow with introductions, and let her meet new people on her own terms.
👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NAYLA
- Breed: Havanese mix
- Age: Adult (about 4 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center
- Phone: (617) 522-5055
Nayla is a tiny, sensitive girl looking for a peaceful place to call home.
- Personality: Sensitive and shy at first; once she trusts you she’s sweet, sassy, and silly
- Favorite things: Playtime with tiny stuffed toys, running through the yard like a little gazelle, and burrowing under blankets with her person
- Best home: Quiet, low‑traffic home with a cozy lap or couch for snuggling
If you love small, snuggly dogs and can give her time to warm up, Nayla could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Nayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Boston area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to these shelters and rescues, share this list with friends, and consider meeting one of these wonderful pups in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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