Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Boston, MA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues and shelters for someone special to take them home.

Breed: Mastiff mix

Mastiff mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $480

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Duke is a big, young Mastiff mix looking for a family who loves large dogs and is ready to help him keep learning and growing. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and what kind of home would be the best fit.

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Poodle / Golden Retriever mix

Standard Poodle / Golden Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $480

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Starbucks is a handsome doodle‑type mix with a beautiful golden coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to share. Reach out to the shelter to see if his activity level and grooming needs match your home.

👉 Meet Starbucks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $480

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

John Henry is a small adult Chihuahua mix who may be a great match if you’re looking for a more compact companion. Contact the shelter to learn about his comfort with kids, other pets, and what kind of routine he enjoys.

👉 Meet John Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center

Phone: (617) 522-5055

Grandpa Artie is a big guy with a big heart who needs a calm, understanding home.

Personality: Nervous with new people at first; needs time to decompress and build trust

Nervous with new people at first; needs time to decompress and build trust Best home: Quiet, low‑traffic household

Quiet, low‑traffic household Other pets: Should be the only dog in the home

Should be the in the home Kids: Could live with older children who can read dog body language

Could live with who can read dog body language Favorite things: Slow, sniffy walks and playing with stuffed toys

Slow, sniffy walks and playing with stuffed toys Training: Still learning leash manners and how to politely ask for pets; eager to keep learning with you

If you have a peaceful home and some patience, Grandpa Artie could be a very rewarding companion.

👉 Meet Grandpa Artie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $525

Rescue: Last Hope K9 Rescue

Adoptable in: MA

From her rescue description:

Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Unknown, likely yes

Unknown, likely yes Good with kids: No

Crate trained: Yes

Yes House trained: Yes

Yes Personality: Sweet, shy with new people, warms up with patience; once comfortable she’s cuddly, gentle, goofy, and loves to give kisses

Sweet, shy with new people, warms up with patience; once comfortable she’s cuddly, gentle, goofy, and loves to give kisses Energy level: Active, medium energy

Kona needs a family who will advocate for her, go slow with introductions, and let her meet new people on her own terms.

👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese mix

Havanese mix Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center

Phone: (617) 522-5055

Nayla is a tiny, sensitive girl looking for a peaceful place to call home.

Personality: Sensitive and shy at first; once she trusts you she’s sweet, sassy, and silly

Sensitive and shy at first; once she trusts you she’s sweet, sassy, and silly Favorite things: Playtime with tiny stuffed toys, running through the yard like a little gazelle, and burrowing under blankets with her person

Playtime with tiny stuffed toys, running through the yard like a little gazelle, and burrowing under blankets with her person Best home: Quiet, low‑traffic home with a cozy lap or couch for snuggling

If you love small, snuggly dogs and can give her time to warm up, Nayla could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Nayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Boston area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to these shelters and rescues, share this list with friends, and consider meeting one of these wonderful pups in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.