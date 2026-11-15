Boston’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, from luxury hotels to neighborhood coffee shops and waterfront cruises. If you like fast-paced service and taking care of guests, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: One Haus (for a premier hospitality group)

One Haus (for a premier hospitality group) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary + performance bonus + benefits (exact amount not listed)

Lead a chef-driven French Mediterranean restaurant focused on seasonal ingredients, seafood, and refined techniques. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in upscale, high-volume kitchens and want to own menu development, team leadership, and food costs.

Employer: Groundwork Operations, LLC

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Contract / Gig-based

Pay: Not listed (gig-by-gig)

Join a crew that sets up and breaks down events of all sizes, from small activations to major races. Good for people who want flexible, physical work with the chance to pick up more shifts and grow into higher-responsibility roles.

Employer: Roche Bros. Supermarkets

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.30–$22.50/hour

Deliver catering orders while giving friendly, on-time service and keeping a clean, safe vehicle. Ideal if you’re 21+, have a valid MA license, and like a mix of driving, customer interaction, and light physical work.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Location: Boston, MA (Back Bay)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.96/hour

Prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a luxury hotel setting while following recipes and high presentation standards. Comes with strong benefits like free medical and dental for you and dependents, 401(k) match, paid time off, and free staff meals.

Employer: Delaware North – Patina Group

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $94,100–$127,000/year + bonus potential

Help run one of Boston’s high-energy dining and entertainment spots with a big focus on beverage programs and bar operations. Great for experienced restaurant leaders who enjoy managing teams, driving sales, and shaping cocktail and beverage menus.

Employer: Hornblower Group – City Cruises

Location: Boston, MA (onboard vessels)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Welcome and seat guests on dining cruises, coordinate buffets, and support servers while working on the water. Good for people with strong customer service skills who don’t mind being on their feet and working nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Hornblower Group – City Cruises

Location: Boston, MA (onboard vessels)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Prep and cook food for events on passenger vessels, keep stations clean, and follow food safety rules. A nice fit if you have at least a year of kitchen experience and like the idea of cooking while out on the harbor.

Employer: Hornblower Group – City Cruises

Location: Boston, MA (ports & boarding locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support ticketing and guest services teams at the docks, help with scheduling, training, and handling guest issues. Great for organized, customer-focused leaders who want a mix of office, front-line, and on-the-water work.

Employer: The Wendy’s Company

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run all operations for a Wendy’s restaurant, from staffing and training to P&L and food safety. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and free/discounted meals, plus a clear path for career growth.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hour

Keep the kitchen clean by washing dishes and maintaining floors, walls, and storage areas, while helping with deliveries and product rotation. Good entry-level role with store discount, potential benefits, and a path to grow inside the store.

Employer: Galleria Umberto

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour (about 36 hours/week)

Oversee a beloved local spot known for Sicilian pizza and Italian specialties, managing staff, inventory, and daily operations. Ideal if you have restaurant leadership experience and want a hands-on role in a neighborhood favorite.

Employer: Pantry Pizza and Kitchen

Location: Dorchester, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Open the kitchen, prep ingredients, and keep stations stocked and clean for daily service. Great for someone with basic prep experience who wants steady hours in a local pizza shop.

Employer: The Well Coffee House

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour (about 36 hours/week)

Make espresso drinks, take orders, and keep the café tidy while creating a warm, welcoming vibe. Good for friendly, detail-oriented folks who enjoy coffee and want to grow their barista skills.

Employer: Buttermilk & Bourbon – Back Bay

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour (about 36 hours/week)

Lead a busy Southern-inspired restaurant, managing both front and back of house, guest experience, and daily performance. Best for experienced managers who love high-energy service and strong hospitality standards.

Employer: Poke by Love Art

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $15.25/hour base + tips (about $17.50–$18.50/hour with tips)

Handle customer service, food assembly, dishwashing, and light prep in a fast-casual poke shop. Nice entry role if you want food service experience, free shift meals, and quick promotion potential.

Employer: Without A Hitch Boston

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, New England-based)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $1,500–$15,000/year, per-event compensation

Lead day-of coordination for weddings and events, from timelines to vendor management, on a part-time, as-needed basis. Perfect for experienced event planners with flexible weekends who want meaningful, project-based work.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.