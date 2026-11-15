Boston’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and operations. Here are several solid roles where your organization skills really matter.

Employer: FamilyWell Health

FamilyWell Health Location: Boston, MA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps behavioral health patients from falling through the cracks. You’ll juggle EHR data entry, appointment scheduling, no‑show follow‑up, and front-line phone support.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, Per Diem

Salary: $20.50 – $27.59/hour

Front-desk role in an outpatient setting: check patients in and out, verify insurance, collect co-pays, and keep the flow moving. Good fit if you’re friendly, calm under pressure, and new to healthcare admin.

Employer: Incendia Partners (recruiting for Boston org)

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + bonus

High-impact role leading an admin team, supporting senior leaders, improving processes, and running company events. Great for someone with 8+ years of EA/operations experience ready to step into leadership.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,500 – $54,400/year

Day-shift clinic role handling complex oncology scheduling, patient check-in/out, and coordination across teams. Good if you like a busy, mission-driven environment with direct patient contact.

Employer: SUNSET PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Location: East Boston / North Shore (In person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $45,000/year

You’ll support leasing, resident communication, maintenance requests, and show apartments. Best for someone with 5+ years’ work experience, strong customer service, and a car for local driving.

Employer: Boston University

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior EA role supporting the Dean with complex calendar management, travel, projects, and events. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 5–7 years of high-level admin experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boston employers move fast when they see a strong admin resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.