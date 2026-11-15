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Boston
🏗️ Boston Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Boston’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from quantum labs to grid stability and robotics. Here are several strong openings across experience levels, all tied to the Boston market.
Manager / Electrical Engineer – Traffic & Roadway Design (PE)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, ~1 day/week in office, multiple offices in Eastern MA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead electrical design for roadway lighting, traffic signals, and power systems while managing budgets, schedules, and mentoring junior staff. PE license and 5+ years’ experience required; strong benefits including medical, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, and tuition reimbursement.
Electrical Engineer I – New Grad (BOS)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (pay within range + bonus + benefits + equity)
- Entry-level role helping bring the X-BAT aircraft to first flight, owning a real avionics design project with senior engineer mentorship. Great fit if you’re a recent EE grad with club/team experience and want full lifecycle exposure from concept through flight test.
Laser Systems Engineer
- Employer: Oho Group
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work on advanced laser and photonics systems across the full lifecycle, from design to deployment and optimization. Ideal for hands-on engineers with laser/photonics or opto-mechanical experience who want deep R&D or systems integration work.
Optical Scientist – Quantum Systems
- Employer: QuEra Computing Inc.
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $130,400 – $211,900 base + equity
- Design and prototype optical architectures for neutral-atom quantum computers, including diffractive optics, holography, and beam shaping. PhD (or equivalent) in Optics/Physics and strong modeling (e.g., Zemax, Python/MATLAB/C++) expected.
Lead Power Systems Engineer – Grid Integration & Stability
- Employer: GE Vernova – Consulting Services
- Location: Remote, US (Boston considered; travel up to 10%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,300 – $148,700 + discretionary bonus
- Senior role doing power system and inverter-based resource studies (renewables, BESS, FACTS) using tools like PSCAD, EMTP, PSS/E, PowerFactory. Great for MS/PhD-level power engineers who enjoy modeling, grid codes, and client-facing consulting.
Electrical Engineering Specialist – Buildings
- Employer: STV
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,976.90 – $105,116.46
- Design power, lighting, and fire alarm systems for transit, municipal, and commercial buildings using Revit/AutoCAD. Requires BSEE, ~5+ years’ experience, and EIT/EI; strong benefits and clear path toward PE.
Senior Electrical Engineer – Buildings (Hybrid)
- Employer: Salas O'Brien
- Location: Hybrid – Boston, MA (also Laconia NH, Portland ME, Newton MA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 + performance bonus
- Lead complex building power and generation systems (MV distribution, standby power, PV, UPS, arc flash studies) and mentor design teams. Best for 10+ year building-systems EEs, ideally with PE and SKM/EasyPower experience.
Telecommunications BIM Designer
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Any U.S. location (Boston-area candidates welcome; hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (hourly)
- Salary: $86,000 – $125,000 (paid hourly)
- Build and manage BIM models for telecom systems in data centers and complex facilities, coordinating with multi-discipline teams. Good fit if you know Revit/AutoCAD and want to grow in digital design and telecom infrastructure.
Sr. Substation Protection & Control Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Boston, MA (and other Northeast offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,200 – $145,530
- Senior role leading protection, control, and automation design for utility substations, including relay settings, IEC 61850/GOOSE, SCADA, and commissioning support. Great for P&C engineers with ~5+ years and consulting experience.
Robotics Systems Engineer I – Tech Deployment
- Employer: Amazon (Amazon Robotics – RDPI)
- Location: Boston, MA (relocation to hub city required; travel ~75% across North America)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Boston): $82,400 – $144,100 + RSUs + sign-on
- Field-focused role deploying industrial robotics and automation in fulfillment centers—owning installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting of complex electro-mechanical and networked systems.
Technical Designer – Senior
- Employer: Gensler
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,500 – $125,000 + bonuses, ESOP, profit sharing
- Senior technical architecture role producing construction documents and specs in Revit, coordinating with consultants, and supporting CA/site visits. Ideal for 10–15 year architects/designers strong in CDs and building codes.
Chief Engineer, Autonomy — Space Domain
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $210,880 – $316,320 + bonus + equity
- Top-tier technical leadership role owning space-domain autonomy architecture across satellites, payloads, ground, and cloud. Best for 12+ year senior systems/autonomy leaders with deep space/ISR/mission-systems experience.
Lead Power System Engineer – Grid Solutions
- Employer: Alstom Grid / GE Vernova – Grid Solutions
- Location: Remote, US (Boston candidates eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (U.S.): $98,400 – $164,000 + discretionary bonus
- Lead power system studies for EHV/HV substations and grid interconnects (load flow, short circuit, harmonics, LVRT/HVRT, arc flash) using tools like PSCAD, PSS/E, ETAP, PowerFactory. Great for 6+ year power-system engineers focused on the energy transition.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—many employers are flexible if your core skills are strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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