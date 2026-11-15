Boston’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from quantum labs to grid stability and robotics. Here are several strong openings across experience levels, all tied to the Boston market.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, ~1 day/week in office, multiple offices in Eastern MA)

(hybrid, ~1 day/week in office, multiple offices in Eastern MA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead electrical design for roadway lighting, traffic signals, and power systems while managing budgets, schedules, and mentoring junior staff. PE license and 5+ years’ experience required; strong benefits including medical, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (pay within range + bonus + benefits + equity)

Range not listed (pay within range + bonus + benefits + equity) Entry-level role helping bring the X-BAT aircraft to first flight, owning a real avionics design project with senior engineer mentorship. Great fit if you’re a recent EE grad with club/team experience and want full lifecycle exposure from concept through flight test.

Employer: Oho Group

Oho Group Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on advanced laser and photonics systems across the full lifecycle, from design to deployment and optimization. Ideal for hands-on engineers with laser/photonics or opto-mechanical experience who want deep R&D or systems integration work.

Employer: QuEra Computing Inc.

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Approx. $130,400 – $211,900 base + equity

+ equity Design and prototype optical architectures for neutral-atom quantum computers, including diffractive optics, holography, and beam shaping. PhD (or equivalent) in Optics/Physics and strong modeling (e.g., Zemax, Python/MATLAB/C++) expected.

Employer: GE Vernova – Consulting Services

Location: Remote, US (Boston considered; travel up to 10%)

(Boston considered; travel up to 10%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,300 – $148,700 + discretionary bonus

+ discretionary bonus Senior role doing power system and inverter-based resource studies (renewables, BESS, FACTS) using tools like PSCAD, EMTP, PSS/E, PowerFactory. Great for MS/PhD-level power engineers who enjoy modeling, grid codes, and client-facing consulting.

Employer: STV

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,976.90 – $105,116.46

Design power, lighting, and fire alarm systems for transit, municipal, and commercial buildings using Revit/AutoCAD. Requires BSEE, ~5+ years’ experience, and EIT/EI; strong benefits and clear path toward PE.

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Location: Hybrid – Boston, MA (also Laconia NH, Portland ME, Newton MA)

(also Laconia NH, Portland ME, Newton MA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 + performance bonus

+ performance bonus Lead complex building power and generation systems (MV distribution, standby power, PV, UPS, arc flash studies) and mentor design teams. Best for 10+ year building-systems EEs, ideally with PE and SKM/EasyPower experience.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. location (Boston-area candidates welcome; hybrid)

(Boston-area candidates welcome; hybrid) Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: $86,000 – $125,000 (paid hourly)

(paid hourly) Build and manage BIM models for telecom systems in data centers and complex facilities, coordinating with multi-discipline teams. Good fit if you know Revit/AutoCAD and want to grow in digital design and telecom infrastructure.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Boston, MA (and other Northeast offices)

(and other Northeast offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $83,200 – $145,530

Senior role leading protection, control, and automation design for utility substations, including relay settings, IEC 61850/GOOSE, SCADA, and commissioning support. Great for P&C engineers with ~5+ years and consulting experience.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon Robotics – RDPI)

Location: Boston, MA (relocation to hub city required; travel ~75% across North America)

(relocation to hub city required; travel ~75% across North America) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Boston): $82,400 – $144,100 + RSUs + sign-on

+ RSUs + sign-on Field-focused role deploying industrial robotics and automation in fulfillment centers—owning installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting of complex electro-mechanical and networked systems.

Employer: Gensler

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $93,500 – $125,000 + bonuses, ESOP, profit sharing

+ bonuses, ESOP, profit sharing Senior technical architecture role producing construction documents and specs in Revit, coordinating with consultants, and supporting CA/site visits. Ideal for 10–15 year architects/designers strong in CDs and building codes.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $210,880 – $316,320 + bonus + equity

+ bonus + equity Top-tier technical leadership role owning space-domain autonomy architecture across satellites, payloads, ground, and cloud. Best for 12+ year senior systems/autonomy leaders with deep space/ISR/mission-systems experience.

Employer: Alstom Grid / GE Vernova – Grid Solutions

Location: Remote, US (Boston candidates eligible)

(Boston candidates eligible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (U.S.): $98,400 – $164,000 + discretionary bonus

+ discretionary bonus Lead power system studies for EHV/HV substations and grid interconnects (load flow, short circuit, harmonics, LVRT/HVRT, arc flash) using tools like PSCAD, PSS/E, ETAP, PowerFactory. Great for 6+ year power-system engineers focused on the energy transition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—many employers are flexible if your core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.