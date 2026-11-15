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🏥 Boston Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings from $30/hr to $450K
Boston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big academic centers to home health and travel gigs, there’s something for almost every license and skill set.
Below are several solid openings in and around Boston, MA across clinical, research, and leadership roles.
Personal Trainer – Charlestown YMCA
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston
- Location: Charlestown, Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $30–$36/hour
Help members reach their fitness goals with one-on-one and small group training. Great fit if you’re a certified trainer who loves community work and wants free/discounted YMCA membership and access to wellness benefits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,098/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Salary: $3,098/week (estimate)
Day-shift, 10-hour days, 40 hrs/week in a Cath Lab with aggressive pay packages, stipends for housing/meals (if eligible), day-1 medical benefits, and 401(k). Ideal for experienced Cath Lab techs looking to maximize income on a travel assignment.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,774/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Salary: $2,774/week (estimate)
Work 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts as a CT Tech. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.
Medical Science Liaison, Lung/GU Oncology (MA, NH, VT, ME)
- Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb
- Location: Field-based, based in/around Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $168,220–$203,837/year + potential incentives/stock
Field MSL role engaging oncology thought leaders across New England. Great for MD/PharmD/PhD/APP with strong oncology experience who enjoys scientific dialogue, clinical trial support, and travel.
Bilingual Medical Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: USA Clinics Group
- Location: West Roxbury, MA
- Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs)
- Salary: $21–$26/hour
Support outpatient vascular/fibroid/prostate care 2 days per week. Hands-on clinical work (vitals, phlebotomy, EKGs, injections) with fully paid clinical training; must be fluent in English & Spanish.
Senior Sterile Processing Technician (Tech III)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Lead complex pediatric instrument decontamination, assembly, and sterilization. Good match for experienced sterile processing techs who can mentor juniors and keep operations compliant with Joint Commission/AAMI standards.
Pediatric Solid Organ Transplant Clinical Pharmacist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Provide advanced pharmacy care for pediatric heart and lung transplant patients. Focus on complex med management, monitoring, and family education within a multidisciplinary transplant team.
Research Specialist, Department of Surgery
- Employer: Boston University
- Location: Boston University Medical Campus, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: $48,075–$60,625/year
Implement inpatient and outpatient human-subjects research, manage data, collect specimens, and support regulatory reporting. Great entry-to-mid role for those with a bachelor’s (master’s preferred) and 1–3 years of research experience.
Pediatric Gastroenterology Physician – Boston Medical Center
- Employer: Boston University / Boston Medical Center
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $208,352–$381,936/year
Academic pediatric GI role with a strong focus on underserved communities, teaching, and state-of-the-art procedures. Ideal for BC/BE pediatric gastroenterologists seeking a mission-driven academic setting.
Lead Clinical Pathologist (Veterinary)
- Employer: MSPCA–Angell Animal Medical Center
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $190,000–$210,000/year
Lead a renovated, modern veterinary clinical lab, provide diagnostic pathology, oversee quality systems, and teach trainees. Requires DVM + clinical pathology residency + ACVP/ECVP board certification.
Executive Medical Director, Oncology Clinical Sciences
- Employer: Takeda
- Location: Boston/Cambridge, MA (office-based with some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $286,900–$450,890/year
Senior R&D leadership role guiding global oncology development strategy and teams. Best for an MD or MD/PhD with 10+ years in pharma, extensive oncology and NDA/MAA experience, and comfort leading large, global matrix teams.
Epic Denials Management Operator
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Boston, MA (primarily remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$90,000/year
Work mostly from home handling hospital claim denials in Epic Resolute. Great for someone with 2+ years denial management, strong payer knowledge, and comfort digging into remits and appeals.
Outpatient Pharmacy Oncology IV Technician II
- Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health
- Location: Longwood (Shapiro Building), Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, days only
- Salary: $27.83–$37.45/hour
Day-shift only, no weekends or holidays, preparing hazardous and non-hazardous IVs in an outpatient infusion center. Requires MA pharmacy tech registration and national certification, plus 1–3 years’ experience.
Home Health Registered Nurse
- Employer: Optum / Caretenders (LHC Group)
- Location: Boston, MA (home health territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Info: $86,767–$130,151 annual total cash target, $41.71–$62.57/hr or $50.06–$75.09 per visit point + $10,000 sign-on bonus (for external candidates)
Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes, including OASIS assessments, care planning, and supervision of aides/LPNs. Good for RNs who like autonomy, driving, and one-on-one patient care.
Transplant Coordinator
- Employer: Getinge (Paragonix Technologies)
- Location: US-based, supporting Boston-area partners
- Type: Full-time, 24-hour call shifts
- Salary: $92,880/year
Screen and manage organ offers, coordinate with transplant teams, and document in hospital EMRs/OPTN systems. Best for those with a bachelor’s in health science and 3+ years transplant-related experience.
Diagnostic Specialist – New England
- Employer: EVERSANA
- Location: Field-based (CT, RI, MA, NH, ME, Upstate NY)
- Type: Full-time, remote field role
Educate HCPs on genetic testing and IRD diagnostics, collaborate with labs and KOLs, and travel extensively across New England. Great for someone with 7+ years pharma/biotech/diagnostics and strong presentation skills.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,649/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Salary: $2,649/week (estimate)
Night-shift MRI role (36 hrs/week, 12-hour nights) with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and housing options. Good for MRI techs who like overnight schedules and travel benefits.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – General Diagnostic – up to $2,061/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, 26-week travel contract
- Salary: $1,854–$2,061/week
Day-shift general X-ray in a hospital setting, 40 hrs/week. Requires ARRT, BLS, and at least 1 year of experience, plus comfort with standing and positioning patients all day.
Travel Acute Care Speech-Language Pathologist – up to $2,582/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, 25-week travel contract
- Salary: $2,308–$2,582/week
Hospital-based acute care SLP role, 40 hrs/week. Perfect for CCC-SLPs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong pay plus full benefits and CEU support.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears. Boston healthcare roles move fast, so don’t wait too long if it feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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