Boston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big academic centers to home health and travel gigs, there’s something for almost every license and skill set.

Below are several solid openings in and around Boston, MA across clinical, research, and leadership roles.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston

YMCA of Greater Boston Location: Charlestown, Boston, MA

Charlestown, Type: Part-time

Salary: $30–$36/hour

Help members reach their fitness goals with one-on-one and small group training. Great fit if you’re a certified trainer who loves community work and wants free/discounted YMCA membership and access to wellness benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Salary: $3,098/week (estimate)

Day-shift, 10-hour days, 40 hrs/week in a Cath Lab with aggressive pay packages, stipends for housing/meals (if eligible), day-1 medical benefits, and 401(k). Ideal for experienced Cath Lab techs looking to maximize income on a travel assignment.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Salary: $2,774/week (estimate)

Work 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts as a CT Tech. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Location: Field-based, based in/around Boston, MA

Field-based, based in/around Boston, MA Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,220–$203,837/year + potential incentives/stock

Field MSL role engaging oncology thought leaders across New England. Great for MD/PharmD/PhD/APP with strong oncology experience who enjoys scientific dialogue, clinical trial support, and travel.

Employer: USA Clinics Group

Location: West Roxbury, MA

West Roxbury, MA Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs)

Salary: $21–$26/hour

Support outpatient vascular/fibroid/prostate care 2 days per week. Hands-on clinical work (vitals, phlebotomy, EKGs, injections) with fully paid clinical training; must be fluent in English & Spanish.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-time

Lead complex pediatric instrument decontamination, assembly, and sterilization. Good match for experienced sterile processing techs who can mentor juniors and keep operations compliant with Joint Commission/AAMI standards.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-time

Provide advanced pharmacy care for pediatric heart and lung transplant patients. Focus on complex med management, monitoring, and family education within a multidisciplinary transplant team.

Employer: Boston University

Location: Boston University Medical Campus, Boston, MA

Boston University Medical Campus, Boston, MA Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $48,075–$60,625/year

Implement inpatient and outpatient human-subjects research, manage data, collect specimens, and support regulatory reporting. Great entry-to-mid role for those with a bachelor’s (master’s preferred) and 1–3 years of research experience.

Employer: Boston University / Boston Medical Center

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-time

Salary: $208,352–$381,936/year

Academic pediatric GI role with a strong focus on underserved communities, teaching, and state-of-the-art procedures. Ideal for BC/BE pediatric gastroenterologists seeking a mission-driven academic setting.

Employer: MSPCA–Angell Animal Medical Center

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $190,000–$210,000/year

Lead a renovated, modern veterinary clinical lab, provide diagnostic pathology, oversee quality systems, and teach trainees. Requires DVM + clinical pathology residency + ACVP/ECVP board certification.

Employer: Takeda

Location: Boston/Cambridge, MA (office-based with some travel)

Boston/Cambridge, MA (office-based with some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $286,900–$450,890/year

Senior R&D leadership role guiding global oncology development strategy and teams. Best for an MD or MD/PhD with 10+ years in pharma, extensive oncology and NDA/MAA experience, and comfort leading large, global matrix teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Boston, MA (primarily remote)

Boston, MA (primarily remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000/year

Work mostly from home handling hospital claim denials in Epic Resolute. Great for someone with 2+ years denial management, strong payer knowledge, and comfort digging into remits and appeals.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Longwood (Shapiro Building), Boston, MA

Longwood (Shapiro Building), Boston, MA Type: Full-time, days only

Salary: $27.83–$37.45/hour

Day-shift only, no weekends or holidays, preparing hazardous and non-hazardous IVs in an outpatient infusion center. Requires MA pharmacy tech registration and national certification, plus 1–3 years’ experience.

Employer: Optum / Caretenders (LHC Group)

Location: Boston, MA (home health territory)

Boston, MA (home health territory) Type: Full-time

Pay Info: $86,767–$130,151 annual total cash target, $41.71–$62.57/hr or $50.06–$75.09 per visit point + $10,000 sign-on bonus (for external candidates)

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes, including OASIS assessments, care planning, and supervision of aides/LPNs. Good for RNs who like autonomy, driving, and one-on-one patient care.

Employer: Getinge (Paragonix Technologies)

Location: US-based, supporting Boston-area partners

US-based, supporting Boston-area partners Type: Full-time, 24-hour call shifts

Salary: $92,880/year

Screen and manage organ offers, coordinate with transplant teams, and document in hospital EMRs/OPTN systems. Best for those with a bachelor’s in health science and 3+ years transplant-related experience.

Employer: EVERSANA

Location: Field-based (CT, RI, MA, NH, ME, Upstate NY)

Field-based (CT, RI, MA, NH, ME, Upstate NY) Type: Full-time, remote field role

Educate HCPs on genetic testing and IRD diagnostics, collaborate with labs and KOLs, and travel extensively across New England. Great for someone with 7+ years pharma/biotech/diagnostics and strong presentation skills.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Salary: $2,649/week (estimate)

Night-shift MRI role (36 hrs/week, 12-hour nights) with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and housing options. Good for MRI techs who like overnight schedules and travel benefits.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-time, 26-week travel contract

Salary: $1,854–$2,061/week

Day-shift general X-ray in a hospital setting, 40 hrs/week. Requires ARRT, BLS, and at least 1 year of experience, plus comfort with standing and positioning patients all day.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-time, 25-week travel contract

Salary: $2,308–$2,582/week

Hospital-based acute care SLP role, 40 hrs/week. Perfect for CCC-SLPs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong pay plus full benefits and CEU support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears. Boston healthcare roles move fast, so don’t wait too long if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.