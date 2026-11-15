Boston’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’re ready to own a P&L, a product line, or a full transformation program. Here are several standout executive and management roles hiring in and around Boston, MA.

Employer: Compass Group USA (Compass One)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000/year

Lead cross-functional operations, modernization, and process improvement for a massive foodservice organization. Great fit if you’ve run large, multi-site initiatives and like being the hub between ops, tech, and client teams.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Boston, MA (regional travel up to 75%)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Boston range): $115,600–$160,000/year

Own highly strategic facility launches and complex cross-team projects for Amazon’s operations network. Ideal if you love travel, ambiguity, and driving big, visible programs from idea to go-live.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Boston, MA (open to all US locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$250,000/year + bonus

Senior deal leader role guiding merger integrations and carve-outs for private equity portfolio companies. Great for seasoned consultants who enjoy running IMOs, Day 1/Day 100 plans, and enterprise-wide transformations.

Employer: BusRight

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own product and design end to end at a growing K–12 transportation platform. You’ll set strategy, build the roadmap, hire the team, and work directly with founders to decide what the company builds next.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Location: Hybrid Boston or US-remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$115,000/year

Lead complex, multi-channel healthcare campaigns across digital, print, events, and video. Good fit if you know pharma/biotech marketing and like balancing hands-on delivery with mentoring PMs.

Employer: InterSystems

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000–$185,000/year

Set vision and roadmap for an enterprise lab product line at a major health tech company. Mix of strategy, stakeholder leadership, and (eventually) people management in a complex, regulated space.

Employer: Amrize

Location: Boston Terminal, MA + travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run $5M+ industrial and heavy construction projects from concept to startup. Great for engineers-turned-PMs who like being on-site, solving field issues, and owning schedule, budget, and safety.

Employer: K&A Power Group

Location: Greater Boston & Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70–$80/hour

Oversee civil and electrical construction for substation and underground transmission projects. Strong match if you have utility field experience and want a leadership role out in the field, not behind a desk.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Boston, MA (US travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,500–$307,500/year + bonus

Lead large-scale contact center and AI-enabled service transformations using platforms like NICE CXone and Amazon Connect. Ideal for leaders who blend cloud tech, AI, and executive client management.

Employer: Servier Pharmaceuticals

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, Seaport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $342,000–$433,000/year + incentives

Executive clinical leader role guiding a major slice of Servier’s global oncology portfolio. Best for MD oncologists with deep drug development experience and comfort in high-level governance and strategy.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Boston, MA (US travel up to 75%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500–$256,100/year + bonus

Lead optimization programs across trading, logistics, and downstream operations. Great for folks with oil & gas or commodity trading backgrounds who enjoy analytics-heavy, client-facing work.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Boston, MA (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $236,000–$296,000/year + equity

Work directly with Affirm’s CEO on the company’s most important new bets. You’ll lead zero-to-one product builds—highly strategic, hands-on, and perfect if you’re an AI-native PM who loves ambiguity.

Employer: Environmental Defense Fund (EDF)

Location: US-remote or Mexico (Boston-friendly remote)

Type: Full-time, 2-year fixed term

Salary (US): $168,000–$178,000/year

Lead carbon transaction advisory across four Latin American countries under a World Bank–funded program. Strong fit if you have deal/transaction experience, fluent Spanish, and care about forests and climate.

Employer: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (AstraZeneca)

Location: Onsite – Boston Seaport, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $195,000–$250,678/year + incentives

Shape US pricing strategy for rare disease therapies, from pipeline to in-line products. Great for market access or pricing leaders who know the US payer landscape and want a high-impact, office-based role.

Employer: Scribd, Inc.

Location: Boston, MA (flexible, some in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US outside CA): $141,000–$244,000/year + equity

Own the Everand reading app end to end—vision, roadmap, and execution. Perfect if you love consumer mobile, A/B testing, AI-powered product work, and, ideally, books.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$147,000/year

Consulting role focused on EBITDA and operational improvements for PE-backed companies. Good for ops-minded folks with Lean/Six Sigma exposure who want client-facing deal work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year + bonus

Lead modernization of commercial lending operations—origination, underwriting, servicing, and collections. Nice match if you know banking workflows and enjoy process redesign and data-driven change.

Employer: Follett Higher Education

Location: Boston, MA (multi-campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple college bookstores, from budgets and merchandising to campus relationships and talent development. Great for retail leaders who like being on campuses and managing a large field team.

Employer: CoralTree Hospitality / Seaport Hotel

Location: Boston, MA (Seaport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $235,000–$250,000/year + bonus

Top leadership role running all hotel operations at a flagship Seaport property. Best for seasoned hotel GMs who want full P&L ownership and love building culture and guest experience.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting will spark ideas or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.