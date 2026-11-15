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👔 Boston Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $150K+ Salaries
Boston’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’re ready to own a P&L, a product line, or a full transformation program. Here are several standout executive and management roles hiring in and around Boston, MA.
Operations Support Director I
Employer: Compass Group USA (Compass One)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000/year
Lead cross-functional operations, modernization, and process improvement for a massive foodservice organization. Great fit if you’ve run large, multi-site initiatives and like being the hub between ops, tech, and client teams.
Launch Program Manager II, Global Engineering Services
Employer: Amazon
Location: Boston, MA (regional travel up to 75%)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Boston range): $115,600–$160,000/year
Own highly strategic facility launches and complex cross-team projects for Amazon’s operations network. Ideal if you love travel, ambiguity, and driving big, visible programs from idea to go-live.
Senior Director, PEPI – Merger Integration & Carve-outs
Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
Location: Boston, MA (open to all US locations)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000–$250,000/year + bonus
Senior deal leader role guiding merger integrations and carve-outs for private equity portfolio companies. Great for seasoned consultants who enjoy running IMOs, Day 1/Day 100 plans, and enterprise-wide transformations.
Head of Product
Employer: BusRight
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own product and design end to end at a growing K–12 transportation platform. You’ll set strategy, build the roadmap, hire the team, and work directly with founders to decide what the company builds next.
Senior Project Manager – 21GRAMS
Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)
Location: Hybrid Boston or US-remote
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$115,000/year
Lead complex, multi-channel healthcare campaigns across digital, print, events, and video. Good fit if you know pharma/biotech marketing and like balancing hands-on delivery with mentoring PMs.
Senior Product Manager – Lab Enterprise
Employer: InterSystems
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $128,000–$185,000/year
Set vision and roadmap for an enterprise lab product line at a major health tech company. Mix of strategy, stakeholder leadership, and (eventually) people management in a complex, regulated space.
Project Manager – Industrial Construction
Employer: Amrize
Location: Boston Terminal, MA + travel
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run $5M+ industrial and heavy construction projects from concept to startup. Great for engineers-turned-PMs who like being on-site, solving field issues, and owning schedule, budget, and safety.
Field Construction Manager – Substation
Employer: K&A Power Group
Location: Greater Boston & Worcester, MA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $70–$80/hour
Oversee civil and electrical construction for substation and underground transmission projects. Strong match if you have utility field experience and want a leadership role out in the field, not behind a desk.
Associate Vice President, CCaaS & AI Transformation
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Boston, MA (US travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $171,500–$307,500/year + bonus
Lead large-scale contact center and AI-enabled service transformations using platforms like NICE CXone and Amazon Connect. Ideal for leaders who blend cloud tech, AI, and executive client management.
Vice President, Clinical Development – Oncology
Employer: Servier Pharmaceuticals
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, Seaport)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $342,000–$433,000/year + incentives
Executive clinical leader role guiding a major slice of Servier’s global oncology portfolio. Best for MD oncologists with deep drug development experience and comfort in high-level governance and strategy.
Commodity Trading & Value Chain Optimization Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Boston, MA (US travel up to 75%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500–$256,100/year + bonus
Lead optimization programs across trading, logistics, and downstream operations. Great for folks with oil & gas or commodity trading backgrounds who enjoy analytics-heavy, client-facing work.
Group Product Manager – Zero to One Labs
Employer: Affirm
Location: Boston, MA (remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US states): $236,000–$296,000/year + equity
Work directly with Affirm’s CEO on the company’s most important new bets. You’ll lead zero-to-one product builds—highly strategic, hands-on, and perfect if you’re an AI-native PM who loves ambiguity.
Senior Director, Transaction Advisory
Employer: Environmental Defense Fund (EDF)
Location: US-remote or Mexico (Boston-friendly remote)
Type: Full-time, 2-year fixed term
Salary (US): $168,000–$178,000/year
Lead carbon transaction advisory across four Latin American countries under a World Bank–funded program. Strong fit if you have deal/transaction experience, fluent Spanish, and care about forests and climate.
Director, Strategy Pricing Management (Pharma Biotech)
Employer: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (AstraZeneca)
Location: Onsite – Boston Seaport, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $195,000–$250,678/year + incentives
Shape US pricing strategy for rare disease therapies, from pipeline to in-line products. Great for market access or pricing leaders who know the US payer landscape and want a high-impact, office-based role.
Lead Product Manager, Everand
Employer: Scribd, Inc.
Location: Boston, MA (flexible, some in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US outside CA): $141,000–$244,000/year + equity
Own the Everand reading app end to end—vision, roadmap, and execution. Perfect if you love consumer mobile, A/B testing, AI-powered product work, and, ideally, books.
Private Equity Performance Improvement Operations Senior Consultant
Employer: Crowe
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, heavy travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000–$147,000/year
Consulting role focused on EBITDA and operational improvements for PE-backed companies. Good for ops-minded folks with Lean/Six Sigma exposure who want client-facing deal work.
Commercial Lending Transformation Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year + bonus
Lead modernization of commercial lending operations—origination, underwriting, servicing, and collections. Nice match if you know banking workflows and enjoy process redesign and data-driven change.
Regional Manager – Northeast Region
Employer: Follett Higher Education
Location: Boston, MA (multi-campus)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Oversee multiple college bookstores, from budgets and merchandising to campus relationships and talent development. Great for retail leaders who like being on campuses and managing a large field team.
General Manager – Seaport Hotel Boston
Employer: CoralTree Hospitality / Seaport Hotel
Location: Boston, MA (Seaport)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $235,000–$250,000/year + bonus
Top leadership role running all hotel operations at a flagship Seaport property. Best for seasoned hotel GMs who want full P&L ownership and love building culture and guest experience.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting will spark ideas or related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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