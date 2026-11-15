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💻 Boston IT Jobs with Multiple Senior Roles Paying $140K+
Boston’s tech scene is buzzing with senior roles right now, especially for cloud, data, and security pros. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some very well-paid options here.
Platform Architect (Senior Consultant / Principal)
Employer: Slalom
Location: Boston, MA (consulting, multiple clients)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145,000–$218,000 base (Boston, level-dependent) + bonus
Design and build cloud platforms on AWS/Azure/GCP using Terraform/CloudFormation/Ansible, Kubernetes, and CI/CD from scratch. Great fit if you like leading cloud modernization projects, mentoring engineers, and working across industries with strong benefits and flexibility.
AI/ML Engineer – Computer Vision
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a venture-backed tech company)
Location: Hybrid, Greater Boston Area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes equity)
Mid-level role building production ML + computer vision systems (object detection, tracking, anomaly detection) in Python with PyTorch/TensorFlow/OpenCV/YOLO. Good for 2+ years’ experience who want full lifecycle ownership and real-world deployments.
Software Engineer II, Autonomy Behaviors (R5202)
Employer: Shield AI
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Listed as Volunteer, but description outlines paid full-time packages
Salary: Range not listed (pay + bonus + benefits + equity)
C++ role building tactical autonomy for unmanned systems across air/land/sea/space—motion planning, multi-agent coordination, and controls. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years C++ and want to work on defense-tech with potential travel and security clearance.
Manager, Incident Response
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG pay transparency site
Lead cyber incident response for major clients—ransomware, data breaches, insider threats—owning triage, containment, and executive briefings. Great for someone with 5+ years IR/cyber threat management, strong stakeholder skills, and no need for visa sponsorship.
Senior Networks Engineer
Employer: Man Group
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$170,000 base + bonus + benefits
Hands-on role running high-performance trading networks: spine–leaf, BGP/OSPF/EVPN/VXLAN, Arista/Cisco/Palo Alto, plus automation with Python, Ansible, Terraform. Great if you’re a low-latency network pro who likes both design and deep troubleshooting.
Senior EDT Engineer / Automation Engineer
Employer: Digipulse Technologies Inc.
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Contract (W2 only)
Salary: Not listed
Focus on SSH key rotation and Electronic Data Transmission (EDT) across IBM mainframes and cloud. Needs strong Linux/Windows, Shell/Bash, SQL Server, and Ansible/Jenkins CI/CD. Good contract fit if you like security-heavy automation.
FP&A Data & Analytics – Assistant Director
Employer: EY
Location: Boston, MA (and other US cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Boston): $124,800–$212,200 base
Lead finance data & analytics using Azure Databricks, Microsoft Fabric, and AI to modernize FP&A. Mix of stakeholder-facing work and data engineering/analytics leadership—great for 5–7+ years in data/BI with strong finance understanding.
Managing Consultant – Healthcare Analytics
Employer: BRG (Berkeley Research Group)
Location: Boston, MA (3–4 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000–$225,000 (level-dependent)
Lead teams doing SQL/R-based healthcare data analytics for payors, providers, and life sciences. Good for 6+ years in data analytics (healthcare or disputes a plus) and at least 2 years managing people.
Principal Software Developer – TEG (AWS)
Employer: Haemonetics
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $103,600–$176,400 base + bonus/long-term incentives
Principal-level lead for a mission-critical medical platform on AWS (ECS/EKS/RDS/Lambda/S3/SQS). Heavy on architecture, C#/Java/Python, microservices, event-driven design, and healthcare security/compliance (HIPAA, SOC2, ISO27001).
ServiceNow IT/OT Asset Management – Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Open (including Boston)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US overall): $142,600–$261,500 base
Lead ServiceNow IT/OT Asset Management projects, manage teams of 5–10+, and shape AI-enabled asset workflows. Best for someone with 4–6+ years ServiceNow ITAM/ITOM, multiple ServiceNow certs, and Big 4–style consulting experience.
Guidewire Technical Lead, Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000–$280,000 base + bonus
Own large Guidewire transformations (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter) for insurance clients. Great if you have 7+ years in insurance tech, deep Guidewire experience, and like leading big, multi-team programs.
Oracle HCM Cloud – Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000–$232,000 base + bonus
Lead Oracle HCM implementations (Fusion/EBS/PeopleSoft, etc.) across HR, payroll, talent, and more. Good for 5+ years with Oracle apps, RICE development or functional config, and comfort managing client delivery.
Principal Analyst, Revenue Strategy
Employer: CarGurus
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $118,000–$148,000 base + bonus + RSUs
High-visibility analytics role advising Revenue leadership on growth, pricing, retention, and marketplace economics. Needs strong SQL + Python, financial modeling, and experience owning ambiguous, exec-facing analyses.
Senior Software Engineer – Backend GoLang (Remote)
Employer: Arthrex
Location: Remote (US, listed for Boston)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $89,500–$170,000 base + bonus
Build backend services in Go, with PostgreSQL, message queues, distributed systems, and AWS/Terraform. Fully remote, working on healthcare apps that support surgeons and patients.
Senior Manager, Data Imports and Migrations
Employer: Archer recruiting for athenahealth
Location: Remote (US, Boston-based company)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus/equity per athenahealth)
Lead a team of data engineers handling ETL, Python, SQL, HL7/FHIR to migrate healthcare data into athenahealth. Great for 7+ years in data engineering/migrations and 2+ years leading teams.
Quantitative Developer
Employer: Motion Recruitment (for an investment firm)
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$165,000 base + bonus
Hands-on role building a cloud analytics platform with Python/TypeScript, React, SQL, Azure, and modern DevOps. Perfect if you like data-heavy engineering in a finance setting.
Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Neuro-Symbolic AI Labs
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary (Boston): $168,100–$227,400 base + RSUs + sign-on
Senior MLE role building neuro-symbolic AI with proof assistants, in close collaboration with top academics. Needs 5+ years software dev, system design leadership, and interest in cutting-edge AI research.
Senior Cloud Security Engineer
Employer: Iterable
Location: Boston, MA (remote/hybrid options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,000–$194,000 base
Own cloud and Kubernetes security on AWS: IAM, SCPs, VPCs, Terraform, CI-integrated security testing, and DevSecOps tooling. Great for 5+ years in Cloud Security/SRE/DevOps with strong AWS + K8s.
Salesforce Life Sciences Senior Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Boston, MA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $193,300–$292,000 base + bonus
Lead large Salesforce programs for biopharma/medtech—commercial, patient services, and field excellence. Best for 10+ years in life sciences CRM, 7+ years leading Salesforce programs, and comfort with heavy client-facing work.
Life Sciences Data Management Lead (MDM/DGov)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Boston, MA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500–$265,100 base + bonus
Lead Customer MDM and data governance for pharma/biotech using Reltio/Informatica, HCP/HCO data, IQVIA, CRM (Veeva/Salesforce). Great for 6+ years in life sciences commercial data and 4+ years hands-on MDM.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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