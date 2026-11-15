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🚚 Boston Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Openings
Boston’s supply chain and logistics scene is busy right now, especially for people who like data, strategy, and cross‑functional work. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.
Category Manager – Electronic Materials & Components (Semiconductors)
- Employer: Roche
- Location: Boston, MA (on-site, hybrid, or fully remote; also listed for Indianapolis)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,500 – $184,900 base (range based on Indiana; actual pay depends on experience and location)
Lead Roche’s global semiconductor category for diagnostics, owning strategy, supplier relationships, and high‑value negotiations. This is a senior individual contributor role with global impact, heavy stakeholder exposure, and up to 30% travel.
Sr. Strategic Sourcing Lead, Marketing
- Employer: The Boston Beer Company
- Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid) – must live within commuting distance
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,000 – $147,000 base + discretionary annual bonus
Own strategic sourcing and category management for marketing spend at the company behind Sam Adams and other brands. You’ll drive cost savings, manage key suppliers, and support growth, with perks like healthcare from day one, 401(k), stock purchase plan, tuition help, and free beer.
Senior Manager, Procurement Master Data & Analytics
- Employer: Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid or On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,400 – $203,100 base + bonus + equity eligibility
Lead the Source‑to‑Pay data and analytics strategy for a global biotech, owning supplier and category master data, dashboards, and AI‑ready analytics. Great fit if you like building governance, KPIs, and self‑service analytics that senior leaders actually use.
Commercial Excess Inventory Analyst
- Employer: Hasbro, Inc. (with Wizards of the Coast)
- Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid: Tue–Thu on-site)
- Type: Full-time (type not explicitly stated, but standard corporate role)
- Salary: $76,500 – $114,800 base
Turn excess inventory into revenue by linking surplus stock to customer and channel opportunities across Hasbro’s brands. This is a hands‑on analytics role using Excel and large datasets, working closely with Sales, Supply Chain, Finance, and Marketing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Boston’s supply chain hiring tends to move fast, and strong applicants often get considered for related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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