Boston’s supply chain and logistics scene is busy right now, especially for people who like data, strategy, and cross‑functional work. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Roche

Roche Location: Boston, MA (on-site, hybrid, or fully remote ; also listed for Indianapolis)

(on-site, hybrid, or ; also listed for Indianapolis) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,500 – $184,900 base (range based on Indiana; actual pay depends on experience and location)

Lead Roche’s global semiconductor category for diagnostics, owning strategy, supplier relationships, and high‑value negotiations. This is a senior individual contributor role with global impact, heavy stakeholder exposure, and up to 30% travel.

Employer: The Boston Beer Company

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid) – must live within commuting distance

– must live within commuting distance Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $147,000 base + discretionary annual bonus

Own strategic sourcing and category management for marketing spend at the company behind Sam Adams and other brands. You’ll drive cost savings, manage key suppliers, and support growth, with perks like healthcare from day one, 401(k), stock purchase plan, tuition help, and free beer.

Employer: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid or On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,400 – $203,100 base + bonus + equity eligibility

Lead the Source‑to‑Pay data and analytics strategy for a global biotech, owning supplier and category master data, dashboards, and AI‑ready analytics. Great fit if you like building governance, KPIs, and self‑service analytics that senior leaders actually use.

Employer: Hasbro, Inc. (with Wizards of the Coast)

(with Wizards of the Coast) Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid: Tue–Thu on-site)

Type: Full-time (type not explicitly stated, but standard corporate role)

Full-time (type not explicitly stated, but standard corporate role) Salary: $76,500 – $114,800 base

Turn excess inventory into revenue by linking surplus stock to customer and channel opportunities across Hasbro’s brands. This is a hands‑on analytics role using Excel and large datasets, working closely with Sales, Supply Chain, Finance, and Marketing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Boston’s supply chain hiring tends to move fast, and strong applicants often get considered for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.