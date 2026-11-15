Boston’s education scene is busy right now, from campus roles to youth sports and driving schools. Here are several solid options if you like teaching or mentoring.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston

YMCA of Greater Boston Location: Menino YMCA, Boston, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.87–$22.00/hour

Lead youth basketball and other sports classes on weekday afternoons and weekend mornings. Great fit if you love working with kids, want free YMCA membership and discounts, and enjoy an energetic, community-focused setting.

Employer: Boston University

Location: Boston, MA (Charles River Campus)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $72,000/year

Teach six French language and culture courses per year, help coordinate multi-section classes, and shape curriculum in a collaborative department. Ideal for experienced college-level French instructors with a MA/PhD and a passion for inclusive, innovative language teaching.

Employer: Boston Public Schools

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, long-term substitute (per diem pay)

Dates: 01/04/2027 – 04/05/2027

Step into a focused Biology teaching role in an urban school setting for one quarter of the school year. Good option if you’re licensed in Biology (7–12) and want to build BPS experience without a full-year commitment.

Employer: Parkway Driving School

Location: West Roxbury & Walpole, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $24.00–$30.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus for certified instructors

Teach teens and adults safe driving in the car and/or classroom with flexible scheduling. Great for patient communicators who want paid training, a flexible schedule, and a steady side income.

Employer: Boston University

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Likely Full-time (administrative/professional)

Help run BU’s on-campus visit and yield programs, manage student workers, and coordinate events for prospective and admitted students. Expect evening/weekend hours plus 1–2 remote days per week when events allow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—education paths often open new doors once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.