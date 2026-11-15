Boston has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Animal Rescue League of Boston and are looking for someone special to take them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Joey is a tiny gray/blue kitten who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Joey could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet JOEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Ross is another adorable gray/blue baby boy, perfect for someone who wants to raise a kitten from the very start. He’ll need patience, playtime, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet ROSS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Gunther is a sleek black kitten who will brighten up any home. Like most babies, he’ll need toys, play, and a cozy spot to nap after all the fun.

👉 Meet GUNTHER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $230

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Yoshi is a handsome adult longhair with a mostly gray/blue coat. Adult cats often settle in more quickly and may be a great choice if you want a calmer companion than a kitten.

👉 Meet YOSHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $230

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Monica is a young black shorthair who still has that youthful energy but is past the tiniest kitten stage. She could be a lovely match for a home that wants a playful but growing cat.

👉 Meet MONICA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Mizu is a tuxedo baby with classic black-and-white markings. She’ll need a family ready for kitten antics, training, and lots of love as she grows up.

👉 Meet MIZU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boston, MA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call Animal Rescue League of Boston at (617) 226-5602 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.