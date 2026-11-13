Expect a chilly, cloudy day on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a chance of a late-day sprinkle or flurry. Sunday, November 15, 2026 will be brighter but still chilly with a breeze. All of next week will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s. More information: https://t.co/nAyS4vy5eL

This content is adapted from materials provided by 7News Boston WHDH