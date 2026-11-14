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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Boston Right Now
Boston neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby and can pick up.
Air Conditioner (Lower Mills)
Item: Window air conditioner
Condition: About 10 years old, still works great (per owner)
Location: Lower Mills, Boston, Massachusetts
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a standard window AC unit that has been in use for about a decade. The owner says it still cools well, but they installed a new system and no longer need it. Good option if you need extra cooling for a bedroom or small living room.
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/3tn6zfA
The poster notes they’re available most days and times for pickup.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Samsung TV (Lower Mills)
Item: 32" Samsung TV with remote
Size: 32" screen, about 19" high including base
Condition: Works great (per owner)
Location: Lower Mills, Boston, Massachusetts
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a 32-inch Samsung television that comes with its remote control. The owner says it’s in good working order. At 19" high with the base, it should fit well on a small TV stand, dresser, or desk.
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Wu7bsRi
The poster says they’re free most days and times for pickup.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Transportation – Driver
Item/Offer: Driver / transportation help
Location: W & E Broadway, Boston, MA
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
This listing is for transportation with a driver, not a physical item. Details are limited in the short description, so be sure to click through to learn more about what’s being offered, when they’re available, and any conditions.
Free items in Boston tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.