Boston neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby and can pick up.

Item: Window air conditioner

Condition: About 10 years old, still works great (per owner)

Location: Lower Mills, Boston, Massachusetts

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a standard window AC unit that has been in use for about a decade. The owner says it still cools well, but they installed a new system and no longer need it. Good option if you need extra cooling for a bedroom or small living room.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/3tn6zfA

The poster notes they’re available most days and times for pickup.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 32" Samsung TV with remote

Size: 32" screen, about 19" high including base

Condition: Works great (per owner)

Location: Lower Mills, Boston, Massachusetts

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a 32-inch Samsung television that comes with its remote control. The owner says it’s in good working order. At 19" high with the base, it should fit well on a small TV stand, dresser, or desk.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Wu7bsRi

The poster says they’re free most days and times for pickup.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item/Offer: Driver / transportation help

Location: W & E Broadway, Boston, MA

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing is for transportation with a driver, not a physical item. Details are limited in the short description, so be sure to click through to learn more about what’s being offered, when they’re available, and any conditions.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Boston tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.