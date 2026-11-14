📅 Gershwin & Respighi at Symphony Hall

Enjoy an evening of lush, colorful music with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall in Boston.

French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, a 2026 Avery Fisher Prize winner, will perform George Gershwin’s piano concerto, known for blending jazz and classical styles.

Japanese conductor Kazuki Yamada makes his Symphony Hall debut with the BSO, leading two of Ottorino Respighi’s vivid pieces celebrating Rome, including Fountains of Rome. The concert opens with Maurice Ravel’s gentle and reflective Pavane for a Dead Princess.

A pre-concert talk is also offered.

Check the BSO event listing for exact dates, times, and ticket details for this program titled “Gershwin and Respighi Fountains of Rome.”