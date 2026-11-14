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Cape Cod And Islands
Family activities on the South Shore Nov. 14
13 days ago
Families can find kid-friendly things to do around the South Shore on Saturday, November 14, 2026 through a list of events and ideas shared by 365 South Shore & Cape Cod. Activities are planned for that day at various local spots. More information: https://t.co/kWh2Qi2iLM
This content is adapted from materials provided by 365 South Shore & Cape Cod
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.