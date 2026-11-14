Boston’s transit scene is busy, and local employers are hiring drivers and safety pros to keep people moving. Here are several solid transportation roles open now in and around Boston, MA.

Employer: Well Boarding Transportation LLC

Well Boarding Transportation LLC Location: Dorchester, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly, based on experience

Drive students to and from school in a small 7D van on split shifts (morning and afternoon). Great if you’re 21+, have a MA driver’s license and 7D certificate (or willing to get one), and want steady hours with chances for extra time on field trips.

Employer: Boston Coachway / Boston Sightseeing

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time to full-time (about 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time (about ) Pay: $37.00 – $40.00 per hour

Drive charter buses for private groups, corporate events, and tours around Boston and New England. You’ll need a CDL Class B with Passenger (P) endorsement, a current DOT medical card, and a clean record; in return you get strong hourly pay and a flexible schedule.

Employer: ECC Corporation

Location: Various sites across the Boston area

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Based on contracted wage

Help keep rail projects safe by providing flagging and track protection for heavy and light rail. This role is good if you have 2+ years of FRA-compliant flagging experience, can work outdoors in all weather, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.