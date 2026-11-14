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🚚 Boston Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings
Boston’s logistics scene is busy right now, from tech hardware to fashion and airport cargo. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping products moving and organized.
Procurement Manager
- Employer: Innovo Global Talent (fast-growing tech company)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $140,000+ base
Lead supplier strategy and end-to-end supply chain across North America, working closely with engineering and operations. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in procurement/supply chain and want ownership, impact, and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, equity, and more).
Warehouse Assistant I
- Employer: Wilsonart
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22.23 – $27.02/hour (DOE)
Hands-on warehouse role receiving materials, filling orders, and packing shipments. Good fit if you have 1+ year of warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits plus clear paths to promotion.
TWU Air Cargo Ramp Clerk (Warehouse) – BOS
- Employer: Worldwide Flight Services
- Location: Boston, MA (Airport)
- Type: Not listed (covered by TWU union contract)
- Salary: Not listed
Move air cargo in and out of the warehouse, build and break down pallets, and load/unload trucks and flights in all weather. Covered by a union contract (TWU) and comes with medical options, 401(k), DailyPay access, travel discounts, and room to grow.
Merchandise Allocation Analyst
- Employer: Sara Campbell LTD
- Location: Roxbury, MA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: From $50,000/year
Office-based role managing inventory and product flow to women’s apparel boutiques. Great if you like data and fashion—use Excel and planning tools to forecast stock, create POs, and balance inventory across stores.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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