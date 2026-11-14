Boston’s logistics scene is busy right now, from tech hardware to fashion and airport cargo. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping products moving and organized.

Employer: Innovo Global Talent (fast-growing tech company)

Innovo Global Talent (fast-growing tech company) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $140,000+ base

Lead supplier strategy and end-to-end supply chain across North America, working closely with engineering and operations. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in procurement/supply chain and want ownership, impact, and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, equity, and more).

Employer: Wilsonart

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.23 – $27.02/hour (DOE)

Hands-on warehouse role receiving materials, filling orders, and packing shipments. Good fit if you have 1+ year of warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits plus clear paths to promotion.

Employer: Worldwide Flight Services

Location: Boston, MA (Airport)

Type: Not listed (covered by TWU union contract)

Not listed (covered by TWU union contract) Salary: Not listed

Move air cargo in and out of the warehouse, build and break down pallets, and load/unload trucks and flights in all weather. Covered by a union contract (TWU) and comes with medical options, 401(k), DailyPay access, travel discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Sara Campbell LTD

Location: Roxbury, MA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: From $50,000/year

Office-based role managing inventory and product flow to women’s apparel boutiques. Great if you like data and fashion—use Excel and planning tools to forecast stock, create POs, and balance inventory across stores.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.