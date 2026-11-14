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Boston
🔬 Boston Science & Research Jobs With Multiple Great Openings
12 days ago
Boston’s science scene is buzzing right now—biotech, hospitals, and universities are all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry‑level lab work to faculty and senior scientist spots.
GxP Operations Support Specialist – Data Review
- Employer: Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Boston, MA (on‑site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $38–$57/hour
Work in Quality Control running and reviewing in‑process, release, and stability tests under cGMP. Great fit if you have a science bachelor’s, 1+ year GMP experience, and want hands‑on work with HPLC/GC and other analytical instruments.
Assistant Professor – F.M. Kirby Neurobiology Center
- Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital / Harvard Medical School
- Location: Boston, MA (Longwood Medical Area)
- Type: Full‑time faculty
- Pay: $130,000–$160,000/year
Lead an independent neuroscience lab with a dual appointment at HMS. Comes with competitive start‑up package, research space, and access to top‑tier neurobiology infrastructure. Application period open through 01/15/27.
Preformulation Intern (Co‑op)
- Employer: Tech World Networking (HR consultancy placing for a pharma client)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full‑time Spring 2027 internship (Jan–Jul, 6 months)
- Pay: $25–$50/hour
Support automation in a preformulation group—great for students in ChemE, Biomed, Pharma Sci, or Automation who like lab automation, data systems, and process improvement. Deadline: November 15, 2026; rolling review.
Principal Scientist (Scientific Director Level) – Nonclinical Drug Safety
- Employer: Merck
- Location: Boston, MA (additional locations listed; hybrid)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay (primary location range): $176,200–$277,300/year
High‑impact role leading nonclinical safety strategy for discovery and early development, especially in immunology and oncology. Requires PhD/MD/DVM (or equivalent) and 8+ years pharma nonclinical safety experience.
Research Assistant II – Flow Cytometry Operator
- Employer: Harvard Medical School
- Location: Boston, MA (on‑site)
- Type: Full‑time, 2‑year term
Operate and maintain advanced flow cytometers and cell sorters in HMS Immunology’s core facility. Ideal if you have a life‑science background plus 1–2 years’ lab or flow experience and want exposure to many cutting‑edge projects.
Analyst Development Internship Program – Summer 2027
- Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Location: Boston, MA (also Plano, TX & Seattle, WA)
- Type: Full‑time 11‑week internship (Jun 1–Aug 13, 2027)
Use data, SQL/Python/R, and visualization tools to solve real business problems at a Fortune 100 insurer. For students in math, stats, CS, econ, finance, etc., with 3.0+ GPA preferred and permanent US work authorization.
Cell Biology Research Intern (Co‑op)
- Employer: VertoTech (via third‑party agency)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full‑time Spring 2027 internship
- Pay: $30–$50/hour
Join a Human Cell Models group building iPSC‑derived models for muscle disease drug discovery. Best for MS/PhD students with strong cell culture skills and interest in stem cell and molecular biology. Deadline: November 15, 2026.
Senior/Principal Biostatistician Contractor – Remote
- Employer: Datawise Inc
- Location: Listed as Boston, MA (role is remote)
- Type: Full‑time contractor
Lead stats for clinical trials: sample size, SAPs, randomization, and QC of programming outputs. Needs 5+ years clinical trial biostats experience, strong SAS/R, CDISC knowledge, and prior FDA NDA support; no visa sponsorship.
Process Development Engineering Senior Scientific Associate
- Employer: Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Boston, MA (on‑site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $73,900–$110,900/year
Run 3–10 L and 50–200 L single‑use bioreactors for mammalian and stem cell culture in a GLP pilot lab. Great for BS/MS with 2–4 years’ mammalian cell culture and interest in large‑scale bioprocess development.
Analytical Development Principal Research Associate
- Employer: Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Boston, MA (on‑site)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $85,700–$128,500/year
Focus on small‑molecule drug substance analytics—HPLC, GC, FT‑IR, UV‑VIS, KF—and support process and control‑strategy development. Best for BS/MS chemists with 2–5+ years in a pharma analytical lab.
Scientist – Obesity Research (Contract)
- Employer: inSync Staffing (for a pharma client)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: 1‑year contract
- Pay: $55–$57.28/hour
In vivo obesity research role supporting cardiometabolic drug discovery. You’ll run rodent studies (GTT/ITT, dosing, tissue collection) and molecular assays. Requires BS/MS in biology (or related) plus 3+ years lab experience.
Research Assistant I – Hotamışlıgil Lab
- Employer: Harvard University (T.H. Chan School of Public Health)
- Location: Boston, MA (on‑campus)
- Type: Full‑time, 2‑year term
Work on immunometabolism, obesity, and aging‑related disease using mouse models, cell culture, and multi‑omics. Great early‑career role if you have a bio‑related bachelor’s and some lab/animal experience.
Research Portfolio Manager
- Employer: Harvard University (SEAS)
- Location: Allston, MA (hybrid)
- Type: Full‑time
Manage grants and research funds for engineering and applied sciences PIs—budgeting, projections, compliance, and reporting. Needs 3+ years research admin/finance experience; ideal if you like numbers and supporting science from the business side.
Research Assistant I – RNA Language Models
- Employer: Harvard Medical School (Rouskin Lab)
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid eligible)
- Type: Part‑time (20 hrs/week), 4‑month term
Help build and fine‑tune RNA language models (Albatross/RiNALMo) for RNA structure prediction. Good fit if you have a CS/bioinformatics/computational biology background and at least 1 year of related experience.
Senior Grant Administrator – Per Diem
- Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital
- Location: Boston, MA (remote)
- Type: Per diem, part‑time
- Pay: $41.25–$55.64/hour
Handle complex research grants and contracts across departments—budgets, submissions, and compliance. Needs 3–5 years research admin experience and comfort working independently.
Senior Clinical Research Coordinator, CCI
- Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $55,712.04–$82,014.40/year
Lead supportive‑care clinical research operations: supervise junior CRCs, manage IRB work, and coordinate multi‑study workflows. Best for folks with 3–5 years post‑bachelor’s research experience ready for a leadership step.
Research Technician I – Neuroimaging
- Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital (Martinos Center)
- Location: Charlestown, MA (on‑site)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $21–$29.01/hour
Entry‑level lab role supporting MRI studies of CSF dynamics in older adults—experiment setup, data processing, and analysis. Great for recent grads with some lab or programming experience.
In Vivo Pharmacology Associate – Obesity Research
- Employer: Real Soft Inc (for a pharma client)
- Location: Cambridge, MA (Boston area)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $57.28/hour
Contract role running in vivo obesity and metabolic studies (rodent dosing, GTT/ITT, tissue work) plus molecular assays. Requires BS/MS in biology (or related) and 3+ years lab and in vivo experience.
In Vivo Scientist, Obesity Research
- Employer: Primary Talent Partners (for a pharma client)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: 12‑month contract (W‑2)
- Pay: $47–$57/hour
Similar in vivo obesity role within a cardiometabolic research group, with strong focus on independent planning and execution of rodent studies. Good stepping stone toward long‑term industry roles; conversion is possible.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh—Boston science jobs move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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