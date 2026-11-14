Boston’s science scene is buzzing right now—biotech, hospitals, and universities are all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry‑level lab work to faculty and senior scientist spots.

Employer: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Location: Boston, MA (on‑site, 5 days/week)

(on‑site, 5 days/week) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $38–$57/hour

Work in Quality Control running and reviewing in‑process, release, and stability tests under cGMP. Great fit if you have a science bachelor’s, 1+ year GMP experience, and want hands‑on work with HPLC/GC and other analytical instruments.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital / Harvard Medical School

Boston Children’s Hospital / Harvard Medical School Location: Boston, MA (Longwood Medical Area)

(Longwood Medical Area) Type: Full‑time faculty

Full‑time faculty Pay: $130,000–$160,000/year

Lead an independent neuroscience lab with a dual appointment at HMS. Comes with competitive start‑up package, research space, and access to top‑tier neurobiology infrastructure. Application period open through 01/15/27.

Employer: Tech World Networking (HR consultancy placing for a pharma client)

Tech World Networking (HR consultancy placing for a pharma client) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time Spring 2027 internship (Jan–Jul, 6 months)

Full‑time internship (Jan–Jul, 6 months) Pay: $25–$50/hour

Support automation in a preformulation group—great for students in ChemE, Biomed, Pharma Sci, or Automation who like lab automation, data systems, and process improvement. Deadline: November 15, 2026; rolling review.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Boston, MA (additional locations listed; hybrid)

(additional locations listed; hybrid) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay (primary location range): $176,200–$277,300/year

High‑impact role leading nonclinical safety strategy for discovery and early development, especially in immunology and oncology. Requires PhD/MD/DVM (or equivalent) and 8+ years pharma nonclinical safety experience.

Employer: Harvard Medical School

Harvard Medical School Location: Boston, MA (on‑site)

(on‑site) Type: Full‑time, 2‑year term

Operate and maintain advanced flow cytometers and cell sorters in HMS Immunology’s core facility. Ideal if you have a life‑science background plus 1–2 years’ lab or flow experience and want exposure to many cutting‑edge projects.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Boston, MA (also Plano, TX & Seattle, WA)

(also Plano, TX & Seattle, WA) Type: Full‑time 11‑week internship (Jun 1–Aug 13, 2027)

Use data, SQL/Python/R, and visualization tools to solve real business problems at a Fortune 100 insurer. For students in math, stats, CS, econ, finance, etc., with 3.0+ GPA preferred and permanent US work authorization.

Employer: VertoTech (via third‑party agency)

VertoTech (via third‑party agency) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time Spring 2027 internship

Full‑time internship Pay: $30–$50/hour

Join a Human Cell Models group building iPSC‑derived models for muscle disease drug discovery. Best for MS/PhD students with strong cell culture skills and interest in stem cell and molecular biology. Deadline: November 15, 2026.

Employer: Datawise Inc

Datawise Inc Location: Listed as Boston, MA (role is remote)

Listed as (role is remote) Type: Full‑time contractor

Lead stats for clinical trials: sample size, SAPs, randomization, and QC of programming outputs. Needs 5+ years clinical trial biostats experience, strong SAS/R, CDISC knowledge, and prior FDA NDA support; no visa sponsorship.

Employer: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Location: Boston, MA (on‑site, 5 days/week)

(on‑site, 5 days/week) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $73,900–$110,900/year

Run 3–10 L and 50–200 L single‑use bioreactors for mammalian and stem cell culture in a GLP pilot lab. Great for BS/MS with 2–4 years’ mammalian cell culture and interest in large‑scale bioprocess development.

Employer: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Location: Boston, MA (on‑site)

(on‑site) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $85,700–$128,500/year

Focus on small‑molecule drug substance analytics—HPLC, GC, FT‑IR, UV‑VIS, KF—and support process and control‑strategy development. Best for BS/MS chemists with 2–5+ years in a pharma analytical lab.

Employer: inSync Staffing (for a pharma client)

inSync Staffing (for a pharma client) Location: Boston, MA

Type: 1‑year contract

Pay: $55–$57.28/hour

In vivo obesity research role supporting cardiometabolic drug discovery. You’ll run rodent studies (GTT/ITT, dosing, tissue collection) and molecular assays. Requires BS/MS in biology (or related) plus 3+ years lab experience.

Employer: Harvard University (T.H. Chan School of Public Health)

Harvard University (T.H. Chan School of Public Health) Location: Boston, MA (on‑campus)

(on‑campus) Type: Full‑time, 2‑year term

Work on immunometabolism, obesity, and aging‑related disease using mouse models, cell culture, and multi‑omics. Great early‑career role if you have a bio‑related bachelor’s and some lab/animal experience.

Employer: Harvard University (SEAS)

Harvard University (SEAS) Location: Allston, MA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full‑time

Manage grants and research funds for engineering and applied sciences PIs—budgeting, projections, compliance, and reporting. Needs 3+ years research admin/finance experience; ideal if you like numbers and supporting science from the business side.

Employer: Harvard Medical School (Rouskin Lab)

Harvard Medical School (Rouskin Lab) Location: Boston, MA (hybrid eligible)

(hybrid eligible) Type: Part‑time (20 hrs/week), 4‑month term

Help build and fine‑tune RNA language models (Albatross/RiNALMo) for RNA structure prediction. Good fit if you have a CS/bioinformatics/computational biology background and at least 1 year of related experience.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital Location: Boston, MA (remote)

(remote) Type: Per diem, part‑time

Per diem, part‑time Pay: $41.25–$55.64/hour

Handle complex research grants and contracts across departments—budgets, submissions, and compliance. Needs 3–5 years research admin experience and comfort working independently.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Hospital Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $55,712.04–$82,014.40/year

Lead supportive‑care clinical research operations: supervise junior CRCs, manage IRB work, and coordinate multi‑study workflows. Best for folks with 3–5 years post‑bachelor’s research experience ready for a leadership step.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital (Martinos Center)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Martinos Center) Location: Charlestown, MA (on‑site)

(on‑site) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $21–$29.01/hour

Entry‑level lab role supporting MRI studies of CSF dynamics in older adults—experiment setup, data processing, and analysis. Great for recent grads with some lab or programming experience.

Employer: Real Soft Inc (for a pharma client)

Real Soft Inc (for a pharma client) Location: Cambridge, MA (Boston area)

Type: Contract

Contract Pay: $57.28/hour

Contract role running in vivo obesity and metabolic studies (rodent dosing, GTT/ITT, tissue work) plus molecular assays. Requires BS/MS in biology (or related) and 3+ years lab and in vivo experience.

Employer: Primary Talent Partners (for a pharma client)

Primary Talent Partners (for a pharma client) Location: Boston, MA

Type: 12‑month contract (W‑2)

12‑month contract (W‑2) Pay: $47–$57/hour

Similar in vivo obesity role within a cardiometabolic research group, with strong focus on independent planning and execution of rodent studies. Good stepping stone toward long‑term industry roles; conversion is possible.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh—Boston science jobs move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.