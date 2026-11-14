Boston’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially in tech, finance, and healthcare. If you’re ready to sell big deals or grow your marketing career, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Experian

Experian Location: Boston, MA (plus NY/DC hub options, hybrid/remote flexibility)

(plus NY/DC hub options, hybrid/remote flexibility) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base range listed on posting (plus uncapped commission and full benefits)

Hunter role selling data/tech solutions, closing both outbound and inbound deals. Great fit if you love building pipeline, working Salesforce, and want strong upside with flexible work and solid benefits.

Employer: EF Go Ahead Tours

Location: Cambridge/Boston, MA (Mon–Thu in office, WFH Fridays)

(Mon–Thu in office, WFH Fridays) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50,000 base, $70,000 OTE year 1, uncapped bonus, path to $95,000 OTE as Senior Tour Consultant

Outbound sales to warm travel leads plus relationship building with repeat travelers. Strong training program, 4 weeks vacation first year, travel perks, and a clear promotion path.

Employer: First Resonance

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$100,000 base, $160,000–$200,000 OTE + equity

Pure hunter role selling manufacturing SaaS to cutting-edge hardware companies (drones, satellites, EVs). Full-cycle AE work with fast sales cycles, heavy outbound, and strong stock upside.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Boston, MA (40–60% travel)

(40–60% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (plus incentive programs and full benefits)

High-level “player-coach” role leading new markets and product categories after a major acquisition. You’ll design go-to-market strategy, prospect, close anchor customers, then build and lead a BD team.

Employer: Boston Salads & Prepared Foods (via CareersInFood.com)

(via CareersInFood.com) Location: Boston, MA (local/regional candidates only)

(local/regional candidates only) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $175,000 + bonus + car allowance

Lead sales and marketing for a refrigerated food manufacturer: manage brokers and salespeople, own key accounts, and drive year-over-year revenue and profit growth.

Employer: Evlo AI

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (role notes large paid search budgets and performance focus)

Own organic and paid search end-to-end: technical SEO, content strategy, and Google/Bing ads. Great fit if you like hands-on search work, analytics, and partnering with content and product.

Employer: Wentworth Institute of Technology

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, 1–2 days on-site)

(hybrid, 1–2 days on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$113,000

Lead a team of gift officers and manage a portfolio of ~150 major donors, targeting five- to seven-figure gifts. Mix of strategy, frontline fundraising, and staff leadership in higher ed.

Employer: Flywire

Location: Boston, MA (travel as needed)

(travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,657–$165,224 base + equity & benefits

Lead a team of relationship managers in the education vertical, focused on protecting and growing key accounts. Heavy on coaching, key account strategy, and cross-selling new payment products.

Employer: EY

Location: Boston, MA (global role, some travel)

(global role, some travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Boston band): $198,900–$357,900 base

Senior global presales leader for the EY–Microsoft alliance. You’ll shape Cloud & AI platform deals, lead major pursuits, build presales playbooks, and work closely with Microsoft and C‑suite clients.

Employer: Hill Research

Location: Boston Seaport, MA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Early-career commercial/sales ops role supporting the CRO at an AI startup in clinical trials. You’ll own CRM hygiene, outreach, conference follow-up, and pipeline reporting—great launchpad into AE or sales ops.

Employer: Klaviyo

Location: Boston, MA (30–40% travel)

(30–40% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,000–$192,000 base + enterprise OTE & equity

Hunt and close seven-figure platform deals with Fortune 500/Global 2000 brands. Full ownership of territory, long sales cycles, MEDDPICC, and multi-product expansion.

Employer: Real Chemistry

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid or remote in US)

(hybrid or remote in US) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$140,000

Lead omnichannel media strategy for healthcare clients, managing a team and partnering with analytics, creative, and client experience. Ideal if you have pharma/healthcare media planning experience.

Employer: Daley And Associates (searching for a global private investment firm)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$78,000 base

Support investor relations marketing: events, fund launch communications, CRM (Salesforce/Swoogo), and investor materials. Good fit for detail-oriented early-career marketers in finance.

Employer: New Balance

Location: Boston, MA HQ or Warrington, UK (hybrid, 3 days on-site)

or Warrington, UK (hybrid, 3 days on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Boston range): $141,200–$223,200

Lead global merchandising strategy for major wholesale partners across regions. Senior role owning assortments, lifecycle planning, and a small team, with strong benefits and lifestyle perks.

Employer: Corpay

Location: Boston/New England (remote, commutable)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$120,000 base, realistic $300,000 OTE (uncapped commissions)

Enterprise hunter role selling AP automation and payments to upper mid-market and Fortune 1000. MEDDPICC-driven, long cycles, and strong support plus home-office perks.

Employer: GLG

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 base, $90,000+ total with uncapped variable

Client-facing role on the Healthcare team connecting investors and companies with expert insights. Great for recent grads with a healthcare degree who want fast-paced client work and strong training.

Employer: Ridgeline

Location: Boston, MA (travel ~33%)

(travel ~33%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $250,000–$300,000 OTE

Sell a modern, cloud-native platform to asset managers. You’ll run complex enterprise deals, work closely with C‑suite buyers, and use AI tools to manage a high-value pipeline.

Employer: Avant-garde Health

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on marketing leader for a healthcare analytics startup focused on surgical care and bundled payments. Own B2B strategy, demand gen, conferences, content, and work directly with the CEO.

Employer: Aptitude Software (Fynapse GTM)

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, frequent global travel)

(hybrid, frequent global travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (senior enterprise pre-sales role)

Lead complex pre-sales for a finance ERP platform: demos, RFPs, value cases, and deal strategy on global enterprise pursuits. Ideal for senior solutions consultants with deep finance/ERP experience.

Employer: Wipro

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000–$280,000 (role notes multi-million-dollar account ownership)

Senior client partner role managing and growing a strategic retail account. Own revenue, account planning, and C‑level relationships while coordinating global delivery teams.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save it before it disappears—Boston roles at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.