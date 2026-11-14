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Boston
📣 Boston Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
12 days ago
Boston’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially in tech, finance, and healthcare. If you’re ready to sell big deals or grow your marketing career, there are some strong options here.
Senior Account Executive – Experian Data Quality
- Employer: Experian
- Location: Boston, MA (plus NY/DC hub options, hybrid/remote flexibility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base range listed on posting (plus uncapped commission and full benefits)
Hunter role selling data/tech solutions, closing both outbound and inbound deals. Great fit if you love building pipeline, working Salesforce, and want strong upside with flexible work and solid benefits.
Reservation Consultant – Feb 2027 Start
- Employer: EF Go Ahead Tours
- Location: Cambridge/Boston, MA (Mon–Thu in office, WFH Fridays)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 base, $70,000 OTE year 1, uncapped bonus, path to $95,000 OTE as Senior Tour Consultant
Outbound sales to warm travel leads plus relationship building with repeat travelers. Strong training program, 4 weeks vacation first year, travel perks, and a clear promotion path.
Account Executive, Emerging Hardtech (SMB/MM)
- Employer: First Resonance
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000 base, $160,000–$200,000 OTE + equity
Pure hunter role selling manufacturing SaaS to cutting-edge hardware companies (drones, satellites, EVs). Full-cycle AE work with fast sales cycles, heavy outbound, and strong stock upside.
Business Development Manager, Tech Innovation
- Employer: Brady Corporation
- Location: Boston, MA (40–60% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (plus incentive programs and full benefits)
High-level “player-coach” role leading new markets and product categories after a major acquisition. You’ll design go-to-market strategy, prospect, close anchor customers, then build and lead a BD team.
Director of Sales & Marketing
- Employer: Boston Salads & Prepared Foods (via CareersInFood.com)
- Location: Boston, MA (local/regional candidates only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000 + bonus + car allowance
Lead sales and marketing for a refrigerated food manufacturer: manage brokers and salespeople, own key accounts, and drive year-over-year revenue and profit growth.
SEO / SEM Specialist
- Employer: Evlo AI
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role notes large paid search budgets and performance focus)
Own organic and paid search end-to-end: technical SEO, content strategy, and Google/Bing ads. Great fit if you like hands-on search work, analytics, and partnering with content and product.
Director of Individual Giving
- Employer: Wentworth Institute of Technology
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, 1–2 days on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$113,000
Lead a team of gift officers and manage a portfolio of ~150 major donors, targeting five- to seven-figure gifts. Mix of strategy, frontline fundraising, and staff leadership in higher ed.
Director, Relationship Management, US
- Employer: Flywire
- Location: Boston, MA (travel as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,657–$165,224 base + equity & benefits
Lead a team of relationship managers in the education vertical, focused on protecting and growing key accounts. Heavy on coaching, key account strategy, and cross-selling new payment products.
Microsoft Alliance Presales Lead – Cloud & AI Platforms
- Employer: EY
- Location: Boston, MA (global role, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Boston band): $198,900–$357,900 base
Senior global presales leader for the EY–Microsoft alliance. You’ll shape Cloud & AI platform deals, lead major pursuits, build presales playbooks, and work closely with Microsoft and C‑suite clients.
Business Analyst, Commercial
- Employer: Hill Research
- Location: Boston Seaport, MA (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Early-career commercial/sales ops role supporting the CRO at an AI startup in clinical trials. You’ll own CRM hygiene, outreach, conference follow-up, and pipeline reporting—great launchpad into AE or sales ops.
Account Executive, Large Enterprise
- Employer: Klaviyo
- Location: Boston, MA (30–40% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000–$192,000 base + enterprise OTE & equity
Hunt and close seven-figure platform deals with Fortune 500/Global 2000 brands. Full ownership of territory, long sales cycles, MEDDPICC, and multi-product expansion.
Director, Client Media Solutions
- Employer: Real Chemistry
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid or remote in US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$140,000
Lead omnichannel media strategy for healthcare clients, managing a team and partnering with analytics, creative, and client experience. Ideal if you have pharma/healthcare media planning experience.
Marketing Associate – Investor Relations
- Employer: Daley And Associates (searching for a global private investment firm)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$78,000 base
Support investor relations marketing: events, fund launch communications, CRM (Salesforce/Swoogo), and investor materials. Good fit for detail-oriented early-career marketers in finance.
Global Key Account – General Merchandising Manager
- Employer: New Balance
- Location: Boston, MA HQ or Warrington, UK (hybrid, 3 days on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Boston range): $141,200–$223,200
Lead global merchandising strategy for major wholesale partners across regions. Senior role owning assortments, lifecycle planning, and a small team, with strong benefits and lifestyle perks.
VP, Enterprise Sales, Payables – New England
- Employer: Corpay
- Location: Boston/New England (remote, commutable)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$120,000 base, realistic $300,000 OTE (uncapped commissions)
Enterprise hunter role selling AP automation and payments to upper mid-market and Fortune 1000. MEDDPICC-driven, long cycles, and strong support plus home-office perks.
Associate, Service (Healthcare Degree) – Feb 2027 Start
- Employer: GLG
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 base, $90,000+ total with uncapped variable
Client-facing role on the Healthcare team connecting investors and companies with expert insights. Great for recent grads with a healthcare degree who want fast-paced client work and strong training.
Sales Executive
- Employer: Ridgeline
- Location: Boston, MA (travel ~33%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000–$300,000 OTE
Sell a modern, cloud-native platform to asset managers. You’ll run complex enterprise deals, work closely with C‑suite buyers, and use AI tools to manage a high-value pipeline.
Director of Marketing
- Employer: Avant-garde Health
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on marketing leader for a healthcare analytics startup focused on surgical care and bundled payments. Own B2B strategy, demand gen, conferences, content, and work directly with the CEO.
Principal Solutions Consultant (Finance) – Boston
- Employer: Aptitude Software (Fynapse GTM)
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, frequent global travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (senior enterprise pre-sales role)
Lead complex pre-sales for a finance ERP platform: demos, RFPs, value cases, and deal strategy on global enterprise pursuits. Ideal for senior solutions consultants with deep finance/ERP experience.
Account Executive, Retail (Boston)
- Employer: Wipro
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000–$280,000 (role notes multi-million-dollar account ownership)
Senior client partner role managing and growing a strategic retail account. Own revenue, account planning, and C‑level relationships while coordinating global delivery teams.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save it before it disappears—Boston roles at this level tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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