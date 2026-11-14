Boston is busy and hiring, especially in safety and security. If you like helping people feel safe, there are several solid options this week.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

Location: Boston, MA (Back Bay)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.99/hour

High-end hotel role in a Back Bay skyscraper, patrolling hotel and residences and supporting a Forbes Five-Star team. Comes with strong benefits like zero-cost medical, dental, and vision, matched 401(k), free meals, travel perks, and robust paid time off.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston

Location: Parkway YMCA, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $57,000 – $72,000/year

Lead all pool programs and lifeguard staff, from swim lessons to safety drills, while keeping facilities up to health and safety standards. Good fit if you have lifeguarding experience and want leadership, with benefits like free YMCA membership, health coverage, retirement plan, and paid time off.

Employer: City of Baltimore – Recreation and Parks

Location Listed: Boston, MA (role is tied to Baltimore City Recreation and Parks)

Type: Seasonal / Non-civil service

Pay: Starts at $20/hour (range $15 – $30/hour)

Seasonal event role directing cars and pedestrians, keeping fire lanes and emergency routes clear, and reporting safety issues. Requires a valid Maryland Class C driver’s license and comfort working outdoors during events.

Employer: Stop & Shop Supermarket

Location: Roxbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.70 – $26.54/hour

Store-based security role focused on preventing theft and shrink through monitoring and investigations. Good for someone with at least 1 year of retail, customer service, or loss prevention experience who’s comfortable writing detailed reports.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Wrentham, MA (Metro Boston)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, weekend availability required

Patrol a mall property, control access, and respond to incidents while doing a lot of walking. Great if you want steady hours, have a valid driver’s license, a HS diploma/GED, and like a mix of customer service and security work.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Boston, MA (various client sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $27/hour

General posting for security officers as Securitas transitions accounts in the Boston area. Duties include patrolling, access control, and incident response, with pay varying by site and assignment.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.