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🚔 Boston public safety jobs with multiple full-time openings
Boston is busy and hiring, especially in safety and security. If you like helping people feel safe, there are several solid options this week.
Security Officer – Luxury Hotel
Employer: Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston
Location: Boston, MA (Back Bay)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $31.99/hour
High-end hotel role in a Back Bay skyscraper, patrolling hotel and residences and supporting a Forbes Five-Star team. Comes with strong benefits like zero-cost medical, dental, and vision, matched 401(k), free meals, travel perks, and robust paid time off.
Aquatics Director – Parkway YMCA
Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston
Location: Parkway YMCA, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $57,000 – $72,000/year
Lead all pool programs and lifeguard staff, from swim lessons to safety drills, while keeping facilities up to health and safety standards. Good fit if you have lifeguarding experience and want leadership, with benefits like free YMCA membership, health coverage, retirement plan, and paid time off.
Traffic Control, Seasonal Event Staff
Employer: City of Baltimore – Recreation and Parks
Location Listed: Boston, MA (role is tied to Baltimore City Recreation and Parks)
Type: Seasonal / Non-civil service
Pay: Starts at $20/hour (range $15 – $30/hour)
Seasonal event role directing cars and pedestrians, keeping fire lanes and emergency routes clear, and reporting safety issues. Requires a valid Maryland Class C driver’s license and comfort working outdoors during events.
FT Associate Asset Protection – Security
Employer: Stop & Shop Supermarket
Location: Roxbury, MA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.70 – $26.54/hour
Store-based security role focused on preventing theft and shrink through monitoring and investigations. Good for someone with at least 1 year of retail, customer service, or loss prevention experience who’s comfortable writing detailed reports.
Mall Security Officer – 3PM–11PM
Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
Location: Wrentham, MA (Metro Boston)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.00/hour
Schedule: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, weekend availability required
Patrol a mall property, control access, and respond to incidents while doing a lot of walking. Great if you want steady hours, have a valid driver’s license, a HS diploma/GED, and like a mix of customer service and security work.
Transitioning Security Team – Multiple Sites
Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
Location: Boston, MA (various client sites)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19 – $27/hour
General posting for security officers as Securitas transitions accounts in the Boston area. Duties include patrolling, access control, and incident response, with pay varying by site and assignment.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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