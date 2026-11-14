Boston’s legal and compliance market is hot right now, especially for folks with litigation, SaaS, healthcare, and risk backgrounds. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Boston, MA (or other HB offices / virtual)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000–$340,000 (MA range, plus bonus eligibility)

Senior associate role (6+ years) handling complex commercial and healthcare-related litigation in state and federal court. You’ll work closely with the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group and get access to big-firm resources, competitive pay, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Boston, MA (or other HB offices / virtual)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$350,000 (MA range)

For litigators with 8+ years of experience who want a senior seat on complex commercial and healthcare matters. You’ll lead on discovery, motions, mediations, and trials/arbitrations, with strong national platform support and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Robinson+Cole

Location: Boston, MA (also Hartford or NYC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $195,000–$217,500 (MA/NY range)

Join a top-ranked insurance and reinsurance litigation team handling high-end coverage work for major US and international insurers. Ideal for associates with 3–6 years of litigation experience who want courtroom exposure, AI-powered discovery tools, and a hybrid schedule.

Employer: Robinson+Cole

Location: Boston, MA (also Hartford or NYC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000–$202,500 (MA/NY range)

Perfect for 2–4 year litigators interested in coverage litigation or high-stakes financial lines (D&O, EPL, fiduciary, E&O). You’ll handle complex motions, depositions, and negotiations with strong training, hybrid work, and full benefits.

Employer: Demeo LLP

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Boutique commercial litigation shop seeking a 1–3 year associate with biglaw or clerkship experience. You’ll get hands-on work in complex business disputes, close partner contact, and a collegial environment.

Employer: Axon

Location: Boston, MA (any US Axon hub; in-office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000–$192,800 base + bonus + equity

In-house commercial role supporting a global sales team on SaaS, hardware, and services deals for public safety tech. Great fit if you have 3+ years of complex commercial contracts experience and like fast-paced, mission-driven work with strong benefits.

Employer: McCarter & English, LLP

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$270,000

Senior real estate associate role (7–10 years) with a heavy focus on leasing plus acquisitions, dispositions, and lending. Strong benefits, bonus eligibility, and a big-platform practice for lawyers with solid MA bar experience.

Employer: Pierce Atwood

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$220,000 (Boston range)

Work on sophisticated commercial real estate deals—acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, and project finance. Ideal for attorneys with 2+ years of commercial real estate experience who want direct client contact and flexible, well-rounded benefits.

Employer: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Location: Boston, MA / Needham office (hybrid or remote for exceptional candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,100–$184,300

Lead GCP quality for early-stage clinical programs at a neuroscience-focused biotech. Great for QA pros with 4–7+ years of GxP/GCP experience who enjoy audits, inspection readiness, and cross-functional work, with strong benefits and generous time off.

Employer: Mirakl

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, 1 WFH day/week)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $150,000–$190,000 (base + variable)

Senior in-house SaaS counsel role negotiating complex cloud, data, and partner agreements across the Americas. Best for lawyers with 5–8 years of SaaS transactional experience who like working with AI tools and a global, tech-forward team.

(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same Mirakl role not repeated.)

Employer: U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

Location: Boston, MA (Ethics Law Division)

Type: Full-time, federal GS-13

Salary: From $108,173 (plus locality)

Serve as an ethics attorney advising on federal ethics rules, conflicts of interest, and financial disclosure. Good fit for lawyers with 2+ years post-bar experience who want stable federal benefits and mission-driven work; open continuous posting with multiple cut-off dates.

Employer: Latham & Watkins

Location: Boston, MA (or NYC / DC; hybrid possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $270,000–$290,000

Non-partner-track role for a seasoned M&A/private equity lawyer (5+ years) who loves content, precedents, training, and legal tech. You’ll shape forms, know-how, and AI-enabled tools for a top-tier global M&A practice.

Employer: Coralogix

Location: Boston, MA (US-based, remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$210,000

Lead FedRAMP Moderate authorization and continuous monitoring for a cloud observability platform. Ideal for compliance pros with 5+ years security/FedRAMP experience and deep NIST 800-53 knowledge who want ownership of a major ATO program.

Employer: BCG Attorney Search (recruiting for law firm client)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000 (pay scale)

Entry-level corporate associate role in a general corporate practice covering startups, venture capital, M&A, and capital markets. Great for new or junior JDs with strong academics looking for broad corporate training at a firm.

Employer: State Street

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$188,750

Senior internal audit role leading compliance-focused audits across conduct, privacy, regulatory change, and more. Best for candidates with 10+ years in compliance, audit, or regulatory roles who can challenge senior stakeholders and mentor teams.

Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts (MassDOT)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (senior executive)

Salary: $132,647.56–$205,837.24

MassDOT’s top compliance, audit, and risk leader, reporting to the Undersecretary. You’ll build and run enterprise risk management, internal audit, investigations, and governance—ideal for executives with 10+ years in compliance/audit and at least 5 years in senior leadership.

Employer: Softdroit Technology

Location: Greater Boston, MA (in person)

Type: Contract, full-time hours

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Hands-on AML role for candidates with 3+ years professional experience and at least 1 year in AML/risk/financial crimes. Good stepping stone into financial crime compliance if you’re local and comfortable working on-site.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Boston, MA (US-based; remote/hybrid depending on office proximity)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$87,000

Lead teams of 25+ analysts delivering AML/KYC managed services for global clients. Great for managers with 5+ years in AML/KYC and 2+ years people leadership who like metrics, client-facing work, and remote-friendly setups.

Employer: New England Legal Search (for medical device company)

Location: Boston, MA area (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, senior in-house

Lead North American compliance for an international medical device company, reporting to the GC. Best for 6–8+ year attorneys with deep healthcare compliance (AKS, FCPA, US/Canada laws) plus privacy/cyber exposure who want a broad, strategic role.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Boston’s legal and compliance roles tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.