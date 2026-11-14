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⚖️ Boston Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Boston’s legal and compliance market is hot right now, especially for folks with litigation, SaaS, healthcare, and risk backgrounds. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look.
Commercial Litigation Senior Associate
Employer: Husch Blackwell
Location: Boston, MA (or other HB offices / virtual)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $250,000–$340,000 (MA range, plus bonus eligibility)
Senior associate role (6+ years) handling complex commercial and healthcare-related litigation in state and federal court. You’ll work closely with the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group and get access to big-firm resources, competitive pay, and a full benefits package.
Commercial Litigation Senior Counsel
Employer: Husch Blackwell
Location: Boston, MA (or other HB offices / virtual)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $170,000–$350,000 (MA range)
For litigators with 8+ years of experience who want a senior seat on complex commercial and healthcare matters. You’ll lead on discovery, motions, mediations, and trials/arbitrations, with strong national platform support and comprehensive benefits.
Litigation Associate (Insurance)
Employer: Robinson+Cole
Location: Boston, MA (also Hartford or NYC)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $195,000–$217,500 (MA/NY range)
Join a top-ranked insurance and reinsurance litigation team handling high-end coverage work for major US and international insurers. Ideal for associates with 3–6 years of litigation experience who want courtroom exposure, AI-powered discovery tools, and a hybrid schedule.
Insurance Associates (Coverage Litigation or Financial Lines)
Employer: Robinson+Cole
Location: Boston, MA (also Hartford or NYC)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $190,000–$202,500 (MA/NY range)
Perfect for 2–4 year litigators interested in coverage litigation or high-stakes financial lines (D&O, EPL, fiduciary, E&O). You’ll handle complex motions, depositions, and negotiations with strong training, hybrid work, and full benefits.
Litigation Associate
Employer: Demeo LLP
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Boutique commercial litigation shop seeking a 1–3 year associate with biglaw or clerkship experience. You’ll get hands-on work in complex business disputes, close partner contact, and a collegial environment.
Commercial Counsel, Sales
Employer: Axon
Location: Boston, MA (any US Axon hub; in-office 4 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $138,000–$192,800 base + bonus + equity
In-house commercial role supporting a global sales team on SaaS, hardware, and services deals for public safety tech. Great fit if you have 3+ years of complex commercial contracts experience and like fast-paced, mission-driven work with strong benefits.
REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATE
Employer: McCarter & English, LLP
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $220,000–$270,000
Senior real estate associate role (7–10 years) with a heavy focus on leasing plus acquisitions, dispositions, and lending. Strong benefits, bonus eligibility, and a big-platform practice for lawyers with solid MA bar experience.
Transactional Real Estate Associate
Employer: Pierce Atwood
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$220,000 (Boston range)
Work on sophisticated commercial real estate deals—acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, and project finance. Ideal for attorneys with 2+ years of commercial real estate experience who want direct client contact and flexible, well-rounded benefits.
Manager/Senior Manager, Quality Assurance, GCP
Employer: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Location: Boston, MA / Needham office (hybrid or remote for exceptional candidates)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $139,100–$184,300
Lead GCP quality for early-stage clinical programs at a neuroscience-focused biotech. Great for QA pros with 4–7+ years of GxP/GCP experience who enjoy audits, inspection readiness, and cross-functional work, with strong benefits and generous time off.
Senior Legal Counsel
Employer: Mirakl
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, 1 WFH day/week)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $150,000–$190,000 (base + variable)
Senior in-house SaaS counsel role negotiating complex cloud, data, and partner agreements across the Americas. Best for lawyers with 5–8 years of SaaS transactional experience who like working with AI tools and a global, tech-forward team.
(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same Mirakl role not repeated.)
General Attorney – Office of General Counsel (Ethics)
Employer: U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)
Location: Boston, MA (Ethics Law Division)
Type: Full-time, federal GS-13
Salary: From $108,173 (plus locality)
Serve as an ethics attorney advising on federal ethics rules, conflicts of interest, and financial disclosure. Good fit for lawyers with 2+ years post-bar experience who want stable federal benefits and mission-driven work; open continuous posting with multiple cut-off dates.
Knowledge Management Lawyer – US M&A
Employer: Latham & Watkins
Location: Boston, MA (or NYC / DC; hybrid possible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $270,000–$290,000
Non-partner-track role for a seasoned M&A/private equity lawyer (5+ years) who loves content, precedents, training, and legal tech. You’ll shape forms, know-how, and AI-enabled tools for a top-tier global M&A practice.
Senior FedRAMP Compliance Manager
Employer: Coralogix
Location: Boston, MA (US-based, remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $170,000–$210,000
Lead FedRAMP Moderate authorization and continuous monitoring for a cloud observability platform. Ideal for compliance pros with 5+ years security/FedRAMP experience and deep NIST 800-53 knowledge who want ownership of a major ATO program.
Corporate Associate
Employer: BCG Attorney Search (recruiting for law firm client)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $225,000 (pay scale)
Entry-level corporate associate role in a general corporate practice covering startups, venture capital, M&A, and capital markets. Great for new or junior JDs with strong academics looking for broad corporate training at a firm.
Corporate Audit – Compliance, Vice President
Employer: State Street
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$188,750
Senior internal audit role leading compliance-focused audits across conduct, privacy, regulatory change, and more. Best for candidates with 10+ years in compliance, audit, or regulatory roles who can challenge senior stakeholders and mentor teams.
Chief Compliance and Audit Officer
Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts (MassDOT)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time (senior executive)
Salary: $132,647.56–$205,837.24
MassDOT’s top compliance, audit, and risk leader, reporting to the Undersecretary. You’ll build and run enterprise risk management, internal audit, investigations, and governance—ideal for executives with 10+ years in compliance/audit and at least 5 years in senior leadership.
AML Analyst
Employer: Softdroit Technology
Location: Greater Boston, MA (in person)
Type: Contract, full-time hours
Pay: $25–$30/hour
Hands-on AML role for candidates with 3+ years professional experience and at least 1 year in AML/risk/financial crimes. Good stepping stone into financial crime compliance if you’re local and comfortable working on-site.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services, Financial Crime Compliance
Employer: AML RightSource
Location: Boston, MA (US-based; remote/hybrid depending on office proximity)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$87,000
Lead teams of 25+ analysts delivering AML/KYC managed services for global clients. Great for managers with 5+ years in AML/KYC and 2+ years people leadership who like metrics, client-facing work, and remote-friendly setups.
Senior Compliance Counsel / Healthcare
Employer: New England Legal Search (for medical device company)
Location: Boston, MA area (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, senior in-house
Lead North American compliance for an international medical device company, reporting to the GC. Best for 6–8+ year attorneys with deep healthcare compliance (AKS, FCPA, US/Canada laws) plus privacy/cyber exposure who want a broad, strategic role.
If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Boston’s legal and compliance roles tend to move quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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