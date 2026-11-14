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💻 Boston IT Jobs With Multiple Senior Roles Paying $140K–$330K
Boston’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for senior engineers, data folks, and security pros. Lots of hybrid and remote options, and many roles are deeply tied to AI and cloud.
Senior Technical Program Manager, InfoSec
Employer: Affirm
Location: Boston, MA (remote‑first, US‑based)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $146,000–$225,000 base (US ranges)
Lead complex security programs across InfoSec, IT, and Engineering. Great fit if you’ve got 8+ years driving security initiatives and want a remote‑first role with strong equity and fully covered health benefits.
Oracle CX Functional Consultant – Fusion Cloud & Field Service
Employer: Divish Consulting
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on Oracle Fusion Cloud CX + Oracle Field Service role. Ideal if you know field‑service workflows (scheduling, dispatch, routing) and like working directly with business stakeholders on implementations.
AI & Research Computing Initiatives Manager
Employer: System One Clinical & Science
Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)
Type: Contract
Salary: $49–$54.67/hr
Own AI strategy for research computing at a major university. You’ll set the roadmap for GPU/AI infrastructure, lead a small team, and work closely with faculty on AI‑heavy research projects.
Senior Analytics Engineer
Employer: System One Clinical & Science
Location: Boston, MA (Remote)
Type: Contract
Salary: $68–$73.33/hr
Lead analytics data architecture and AI‑ready pipelines (dbt, SQL, Python, lakehouse, Dagster, AWS). Great if you like semantic layers, metrics frameworks, and being the technical lead on data + AI initiatives.
Senior Identity Engineer
Employer: Later
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid or remote in US/Canada)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $125,000–$205,000 (US)
Own identity and access management, secure auth, and CI/CD security tooling for an AI‑powered marketing platform. Perfect for a security engineer who loves IAM, automation, and partnering closely with product teams.
Data & Analytics Solutions Architect
Employer: CRICO
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on architecture role owning end‑to‑end data and BI solutions (pipelines, models, semantic layers, Power BI, Snowflake/AWS/Azure). Strong fit if you like being the go‑to technical lead in a regulated (health/insurance) environment.
IT Specialist II – Desktop / Help Desk
Employer: Hashbang IT LLC
Location: Boston, MA (Onsite 3–4 days/week)
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Great next step if you have 2+ years on a help desk and know Okta, Jamf Pro, 1Password, Google Workspace, Jira/Confluence. Mix of ticket support, on‑call rotation, and hands‑on hardware work.
Guidewire AI Engineer Consultant, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $77,000–$202,000
Consulting role building and integrating AI‑enabled Guidewire apps for insurance clients. Good for engineers with Guidewire (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter) experience who enjoy client‑facing project work.
Business Lead, AI‑native End Point Generation
Employer: Takeda
Location: Boston/Cambridge, MA (Hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $212,000–$333,190
Senior leadership role owning an AI‑native software product for in vivo and externalized research data. Ideal for a PhD‑level pharma R&D leader who can bridge science, AI, and product strategy.
Senior DevOps Engineer
Employer: Ryan
Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary (MA range): $109,000–$150,700
Design CI/CD platforms, internal developer portal, and multi‑cloud (AWS/Azure) infrastructure using Terraform. Great if you’re a senior DevOps/platform engineer who loves automation and developer experience.
Network Architect
Employer: Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $160,000–$190,000
Own hybrid network architecture (Cisco, Palo Alto, Aruba, Azure, SD‑WAN, Zero Trust) for a national law firm. High‑impact role for someone who wants end‑to‑end responsibility for network design and modernization.
Senior Algorithm Engineer
Employer: Beacon Biosignals
Location: Boston, MA (Remote US)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $170,000–$220,000
Build and productionize ML/DL algorithms on EEG and biosignals using PyTorch. Great for ML engineers with DSP and medical/regulated experience who want to impact neurology and sleep medicine.
Sr Software Engineer – Full Stack
Employer: OpenGov Inc.
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full‑time
Salary (Boston): $178,000–$197,000 (base + variable)
Full‑stack role (React, TypeScript, GraphQL, NodeJS) building SaaS for state and local government. Strong fit if you like cloud‑native, AI‑driven features and working across the stack in a fast‑moving environment.
Senior Software Engineer – Data Automation
Employer: Klaviyo
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $148,000–$222,000
Senior backend/platform role on the Data Automation team using AWS, Terraform, Python, Kafka, ClickHouse, Spark/Flink. Ideal if you love building large‑scale data infrastructure and tooling for other engineers.
Lead Product Data Scientist, Forecasting
Employer: Klaviyo
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $172,000–$258,000
Own revenue forecasting models and strategy using advanced time‑series, Bayesian methods, and ML. Great for a senior data scientist who wants both deep technical work and direct influence on product and business decisions.
SAP – Oil & Gas – Retail Fuel – Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Boston, MA (travel, location open in US)
Type: Full‑time
Salary (US range): $142,600–$261,500
Consulting manager role focused on SAP IS‑Oil, SDM, and RFNO. Perfect if you’ve led multiple end‑to‑end SAP Oil & Gas implementations and enjoy client‑facing transformation work.
Lead Security Compliance Engineer
Employer: Klaviyo
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $140,000–$210,000
Lead security trust & compliance programs (SOC 2, ISO, NIST, etc.), own audits end‑to‑end, and automate controls and evidence. Great for someone who blends security engineering, GRC, and automation.
Senior Frontend Engineer
Employer: Tekmetric
Location: Boston, MA (Remote/hybrid with travel for offsites)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Senior React/TypeScript/Redux role building a large‑scale web app for auto repair shops. Good if you love frontend architecture, design systems, and shipping features end‑to‑end in a SaaS environment.
Senior Software Engineer – Python & Cloud Infrastructure
Employer: Evolution USA (for a HealthTech client)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Hybrid role split between Python backend work and AWS/Terraform/Kubernetes infrastructure. Ideal if you like owning features from code through deployment and enjoy both app and platform engineering.
Full Stack Engineer (Contract)
Employer: Pyramid Consulting, Inc
Location: Boston, MA (Onsite)
Type: Contract (6+ months)
Salary: $60–$70/hr
Senior full‑stack role (Java, .NET, Angular, React) building end‑to‑end features with a cloud‑first, agile approach. Good for someone who wants a high‑impact contract and is comfortable owning complex solutions.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth skimming the full posting—many teams are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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