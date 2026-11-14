Boston’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for senior engineers, data folks, and security pros. Lots of hybrid and remote options, and many roles are deeply tied to AI and cloud.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Boston, MA (remote‑first, US‑based)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $146,000–$225,000 base (US ranges)

Lead complex security programs across InfoSec, IT, and Engineering. Great fit if you’ve got 8+ years driving security initiatives and want a remote‑first role with strong equity and fully covered health benefits.

Employer: Divish Consulting

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on Oracle Fusion Cloud CX + Oracle Field Service role. Ideal if you know field‑service workflows (scheduling, dispatch, routing) and like working directly with business stakeholders on implementations.

Employer: System One Clinical & Science

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Salary: $49–$54.67/hr

Own AI strategy for research computing at a major university. You’ll set the roadmap for GPU/AI infrastructure, lead a small team, and work closely with faculty on AI‑heavy research projects.

Employer: System One Clinical & Science

Location: Boston, MA (Remote)

Type: Contract

Salary: $68–$73.33/hr

Lead analytics data architecture and AI‑ready pipelines (dbt, SQL, Python, lakehouse, Dagster, AWS). Great if you like semantic layers, metrics frameworks, and being the technical lead on data + AI initiatives.

Employer: Later

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid or remote in US/Canada)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $125,000–$205,000 (US)

Own identity and access management, secure auth, and CI/CD security tooling for an AI‑powered marketing platform. Perfect for a security engineer who loves IAM, automation, and partnering closely with product teams.

Employer: CRICO

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on architecture role owning end‑to‑end data and BI solutions (pipelines, models, semantic layers, Power BI, Snowflake/AWS/Azure). Strong fit if you like being the go‑to technical lead in a regulated (health/insurance) environment.

Employer: Hashbang IT LLC

Location: Boston, MA (Onsite 3–4 days/week)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Great next step if you have 2+ years on a help desk and know Okta, Jamf Pro, 1Password, Google Workspace, Jira/Confluence. Mix of ticket support, on‑call rotation, and hands‑on hardware work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000

Consulting role building and integrating AI‑enabled Guidewire apps for insurance clients. Good for engineers with Guidewire (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter) experience who enjoy client‑facing project work.

Employer: Takeda

Location: Boston/Cambridge, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $212,000–$333,190

Senior leadership role owning an AI‑native software product for in vivo and externalized research data. Ideal for a PhD‑level pharma R&D leader who can bridge science, AI, and product strategy.

Employer: Ryan

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary (MA range): $109,000–$150,700

Design CI/CD platforms, internal developer portal, and multi‑cloud (AWS/Azure) infrastructure using Terraform. Great if you’re a senior DevOps/platform engineer who loves automation and developer experience.

Employer: Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $160,000–$190,000

Own hybrid network architecture (Cisco, Palo Alto, Aruba, Azure, SD‑WAN, Zero Trust) for a national law firm. High‑impact role for someone who wants end‑to‑end responsibility for network design and modernization.

Employer: Beacon Biosignals

Location: Boston, MA (Remote US)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $170,000–$220,000

Build and productionize ML/DL algorithms on EEG and biosignals using PyTorch. Great for ML engineers with DSP and medical/regulated experience who want to impact neurology and sleep medicine.

Employer: OpenGov Inc.

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time

Salary (Boston): $178,000–$197,000 (base + variable)

Full‑stack role (React, TypeScript, GraphQL, NodeJS) building SaaS for state and local government. Strong fit if you like cloud‑native, AI‑driven features and working across the stack in a fast‑moving environment.

Employer: Klaviyo

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $148,000–$222,000

Senior backend/platform role on the Data Automation team using AWS, Terraform, Python, Kafka, ClickHouse, Spark/Flink. Ideal if you love building large‑scale data infrastructure and tooling for other engineers.

Employer: Klaviyo

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $172,000–$258,000

Own revenue forecasting models and strategy using advanced time‑series, Bayesian methods, and ML. Great for a senior data scientist who wants both deep technical work and direct influence on product and business decisions.

Employer: EY

Location: Boston, MA (travel, location open in US)

Type: Full‑time

Salary (US range): $142,600–$261,500

Consulting manager role focused on SAP IS‑Oil, SDM, and RFNO. Perfect if you’ve led multiple end‑to‑end SAP Oil & Gas implementations and enjoy client‑facing transformation work.

Employer: Klaviyo

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $140,000–$210,000

Lead security trust & compliance programs (SOC 2, ISO, NIST, etc.), own audits end‑to‑end, and automate controls and evidence. Great for someone who blends security engineering, GRC, and automation.

Employer: Tekmetric

Location: Boston, MA (Remote/hybrid with travel for offsites)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Senior React/TypeScript/Redux role building a large‑scale web app for auto repair shops. Good if you love frontend architecture, design systems, and shipping features end‑to‑end in a SaaS environment.

Employer: Evolution USA (for a HealthTech client)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role split between Python backend work and AWS/Terraform/Kubernetes infrastructure. Ideal if you like owning features from code through deployment and enjoy both app and platform engineering.

Employer: Pyramid Consulting, Inc

Location: Boston, MA (Onsite)

Type: Contract (6+ months)

Salary: $60–$70/hr

Senior full‑stack role (Java, .NET, Angular, React) building end‑to‑end features with a cloud‑first, agile approach. Good for someone who wants a high‑impact contract and is comfortable owning complex solutions.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth skimming the full posting—many teams are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.