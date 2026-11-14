Boston’s HR scene is busy right now, from entry-level recruiting roles to senior strategy and analytics leaders. Here are several solid options if you like people, data, and building strong teams.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC

Daley And Associates, LLC Location: Boston, MA (downtown HQ)

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: $45,000–$50,000 base + uncapped commission

This is a launchpad into full-cycle recruiting and account management with a well-known Boston search firm. You’ll get structured training in sourcing, DEIB, and business development while working on a high-energy, performance-driven team.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (onsite at investment firm)

Daley And Associates, LLC (onsite at investment firm) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Contract (12 months)

Salary: $27–$33/hour

Support a top investment management firm with interview scheduling, candidate communication, and Workday updates. Great fit if you have 1+ year of admin or customer service experience and want hands-on HR exposure with 4 days onsite, 1 day WFH.

Employer: Beacon Hill (supporting global investment firm)

Beacon Hill (supporting global investment firm) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 12+ month contract

Salary: $30/hour

Work in a high-volume talent acquisition team handling complex interview scheduling, travel, and Workday updates. Hybrid setup (2 days onsite, 2 days remote) and a clear interview process (phone screen then onsite) make this a nice step up for experienced coordinators.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000–$153,000/year

Lead complex workforce strategy analyses and build executive-ready dashboards and presentations. Ideal for someone with 5–8 years in consulting/strategy who enjoys data, financial modeling, and influencing senior leaders on big HR decisions.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$258,000/year

Own a portfolio of large, cross-functional HR and workforce programs, especially across Technology. This is a senior role for someone with 10–12 years of program/portfolio management who can drive governance, KPIs, and executive-level change.

Employer: KKR

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000–$175,000/year

Serve as a strategic HR partner to Finance and Business Operations leaders at a global investment firm. You’ll focus on talent planning, org effectiveness, and employee engagement—best for someone with 10+ years HR generalist/HRBP experience in financial services.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston

Location: Boston, MA (Association Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,100–$104,538/year

Partner with leaders across the Y to handle employee relations, performance management, and culture-building projects. Good match if you have 5+ years in HR and want mission-driven work with a strong focus on people and organizational development.

Employer: Harvard University – T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 2-year term

Schedule: Hybrid (3 days/week remote)

Salary: Grade 55 (see Harvard salary ranges)

Own hiring, onboarding, visas, and appointments for a 300+ person department. Great for someone with 5+ years admin/HR experience who likes detailed process work, policy compliance, and supporting a research-focused community.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range provided by employer (exact figures not listed)

Lead Anduril’s intern, new grad, and veteran programs and manage a team of program managers. Best for someone with 8+ years in TA/HR/program management and 4+ years leading teams, who loves data-driven decisions and early-career talent.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000–$67,000/year + bonus eligibility

Blend business development with recruiting for finance and accounting roles. You’ll build client relationships, match candidates to projects, and tap into strong training and advancement paths at a global staffing leader.

Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts – MassDOT

Location: Boston, MA (10 Park Plaza, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,497.74–$145,463.14/year

Lead the HR Business Intelligence unit, managing a team that delivers HR analytics, dashboards, and data governance. Great for someone with strong analytics tools (PowerBI, Tableau, Python/R a plus) and at least 5 years professional experience including project or people leadership.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s fresh. Boston HR roles move fast, and the right fit is often about timing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.