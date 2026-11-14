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🏥 Boston Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Boston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from big academic hospitals to vet clinics and pharmacies, there’s something for almost every skill level.
Below are several solid roles hiring in Boston, MA and nearby, all in healthcare or medical support.
Evening / Nighthawk Radiologist (100% Remote Option)
- Employer: Tufts Medicine / Tufts Medical Center
- Location: Based in Boston, MA (work can be 100% remote anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-Time or Part-Time
- Salary: $460,000 – $540,000/year
- 7-on / 14-off late shift (4 pm–1 am ET), home workstation provided, academic rank at Tufts University School of Medicine, internal moonlighting options, and visa support (H1B, O-1, J-1 waiver).
Academic Medical Dermatologist
- Employer: Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Location: Boston / Longwood Medical Area, plus Chestnut Hill and/or Needham
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed (base + incentives + generous benefits)
- Academic dermatology role with 16 subspecialty clinics, strong teaching focus with Harvard residents and students, and support for clinical research and promotion at Harvard Medical School.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,098/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: Approx. $3,098/week (10-hr day shifts, 40 hrs/week)
- Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive pay packages, stipends for housing/meals (if eligible), day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily pay option, and 24/7 clinical support.
Pediatric Nurse Practitioner – Eating & Nutrition Program
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed
- Advanced practice role caring for kids with complex feeding and nutrition needs, with a strong family-education and multidisciplinary team focus.
Sterile Processing Technician II – Pediatric Surgical Services
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting for a member hospital)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed
- Supports high-volume pediatric surgeries by decontaminating, assembling, and sterilizing complex instrument trays; ideal if you have sterile processing experience and like fast-paced OR support work.
Ultrasound Technologist II – Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health (posting for MFM ultrasound role)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed
- Performs maternal-fetal ultrasounds, verifies orders and protocols, coordinates with other departments, and helps mentor students and new techs.
Pharmacy Technician (Retail) – Role 1
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17 – $27/hour
- Front-line retail pharmacy role focused on prescription processing, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccine support; includes a structured training program and full benefits.
Pharmacy Technician (Retail) – Role 2
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17 – $27/hour
- Very similar duties to the first CVS posting but at a different store and with a different application window; good if you want options on location and schedule.
Senior Medical Laboratory Scientist, Blood Bank – Day Shift
- Employer: Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
- Location: 1153 Centre Street, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time, Day Shift, Onsite
- Pay: $35.01 – $47.23/hour
- Senior blood bank role with supervisory duties (QC review, training, competency checks, inventory) plus hands-on testing under CLIA; requires ASCP certification and 3–5 years’ lab experience.
Hybrid Staff Radiation Oncologist
- Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Location: Boston, MA + DFCI network site
- Type: Full-Time, Hybrid
- Salary: $140,000 – $337,500/year
- Generalist radiation oncologist covering all disease sites at a network location plus focused practice and palliative radiation leadership at the main Boston campus, with teaching and research built in.
Veterinary Assistant – Boston / Lynnfield
- Employer: Bond Vet
- Location: Boston & Lynnfield, MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Listing mentions $17 – $26/hour and also $20 – $34/hour (varies by experience/clinic)
- Hands-on vet assistant role supporting exams, procedures, and client communication in modern clinics, with profit-sharing bonuses, strong benefits, and tuition help if you’re pursuing tech credentials.
Dental Assistant – Great Hill Dental Boston
- Employer: 42 North Dental
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $30 – $32/hour
- Chairside dental assistant role with radiographs, room turnover, sterilization, and patient education; comes with medical, dental (including free cleanings), vision, 401(k), and CE opportunities.
Credentialed Veterinary Technician – Boston / Somerville
- Employer: Bond Vet
- Location: Boston & Somerville, MA
- Type: Full-Time, Flexible Schedules
- Pay: $25 – $36/hour + up to $8/hour shift differential + up to $2,000 sign-on bonus
- LVT/CVT/RVT-level role where you practice at the top of your license (surgery, anesthesia, diagnostics, triage) with CE stipend, tuition reimbursement, and lots of quality-of-life perks.
VP, Clinical Pharmacology – Oncology
- Employer: Frontier Medicines
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time, Executive
- Salary: $275,000 – $345,000/year + stock options & full benefits
- Senior leader for clinical pharmacology across an oncology portfolio, overseeing PK/PD, DMPK, bioanalysis, dose strategy, and regulatory content, with room to build out a small internal team.
Hospitalist Physician – $185–$195/hour
- Employer: DocCafe (recruiting for a client in Brighton, MA)
- Location: Brighton (Boston), MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $185 – $195/hour
- Hospitalist opening advertised via DocCafe; you’ll need to register on their platform to see full facility details and apply, plus access many other physician roles.
Travel Oncology RN – $3,189/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: Approx. $3,189/week (36 hrs/week, nights)
- Acute care oncology travel RN role with night shifts, day-1 benefits, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter and clinical support.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Ambulatory Surgery Unit
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Boston Healthcare System
- Location: Jamaica Plain (Boston), MA
- Type: Full-Time, Day Shift
- Salary: Not listed (federal GS-3 to GS-6 LPN scale + special rate)
- LPN role in the ambulatory surgery unit with full federal benefits, pension, 401(k) match, generous paid time off, and possible recruitment incentive for highly qualified candidates.
Medical Director – Skilled Nursing / Long-Term Care
- Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / The MedElite Group
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: $200,000 – $300,000/year
- Leads clinical care in skilled nursing and long-term care settings, overseeing providers, QAPI, DOH survey readiness, and direct patient care, with full benefits and malpractice coverage.
Pharmacy Tech – Per Diem, Outpatient
- Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Per Diem / Part-Time
- Salary: Range not listed (pay range noted will depend on experience)
- Outpatient pharmacy tech role handling prescription intake, insurance issues, compounding non-sterile meds, and inventory in a top pediatric hospital; requires MA tech registration and national CPhT.
Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist – VA (EDRP Eligible)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Boston Healthcare System
- Location: Jamaica Plain & West Roxbury (Boston), MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed (federal GS-5 to GS-8 DRT scale + special rate)
- General radiology role (OR, fluoro, portables) with potential Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000 in student loan repayment, plus strong federal benefits and leave.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — Boston healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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