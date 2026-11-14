Boston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from big academic hospitals to vet clinics and pharmacies, there’s something for almost every skill level.

Below are several solid roles hiring in Boston, MA and nearby, all in healthcare or medical support.

Employer: Tufts Medicine / Tufts Medical Center

Tufts Medicine / Tufts Medical Center Location: Based in Boston, MA (work can be 100% remote anywhere in the U.S.)

Based in (work can be anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Full-Time or Part-Time Salary: $460,000 – $540,000/year

7-on / 14-off late shift (4 pm–1 am ET), home workstation provided, academic rank at Tufts University School of Medicine, internal moonlighting options, and visa support (H1B, O-1, J-1 waiver).

Employer: Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Location: Boston / Longwood Medical Area, plus Chestnut Hill and/or Needham

Boston / Longwood Medical Area, plus Chestnut Hill and/or Needham Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed (base + incentives + generous benefits)

Not listed (base + incentives + generous benefits) Academic dermatology role with 16 subspecialty clinics, strong teaching focus with Harvard residents and students, and support for clinical research and promotion at Harvard Medical School.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time, Travel , 13-week contract

Full-Time, , 13-week contract Pay: Approx. $3,098/week (10-hr day shifts, 40 hrs/week)

(10-hr day shifts, 40 hrs/week) Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive pay packages, stipends for housing/meals (if eligible), day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily pay option, and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Advanced practice role caring for kids with complex feeding and nutrition needs, with a strong family-education and multidisciplinary team focus.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting for a member hospital)

(posting for a member hospital) Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Supports high-volume pediatric surgeries by decontaminating, assembling, and sterilizing complex instrument trays; ideal if you have sterile processing experience and like fast-paced OR support work.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health (posting for MFM ultrasound role)

(posting for MFM ultrasound role) Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Performs maternal-fetal ultrasounds, verifies orders and protocols, coordinates with other departments, and helps mentor students and new techs.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time (40 hrs/week)

Full-Time (40 hrs/week) Pay: $17 – $27/hour

Front-line retail pharmacy role focused on prescription processing, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccine support; includes a structured training program and full benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time (40 hrs/week)

Full-Time (40 hrs/week) Pay: $17 – $27/hour

Very similar duties to the first CVS posting but at a different store and with a different application window; good if you want options on location and schedule.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: 1153 Centre Street, Boston, MA

1153 Centre Street, Boston, MA Type: Full-Time, Day Shift, Onsite

Full-Time, Day Shift, Onsite Pay: $35.01 – $47.23/hour

Senior blood bank role with supervisory duties (QC review, training, competency checks, inventory) plus hands-on testing under CLIA; requires ASCP certification and 3–5 years’ lab experience.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Boston, MA + DFCI network site

Boston, MA + DFCI network site Type: Full-Time, Hybrid

Full-Time, Hybrid Salary: $140,000 – $337,500/year

Generalist radiation oncologist covering all disease sites at a network location plus focused practice and palliative radiation leadership at the main Boston campus, with teaching and research built in.

Employer: Bond Vet

Location: Boston & Lynnfield, MA

Boston & Lynnfield, MA Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: Listing mentions $17 – $26/hour and also $20 – $34/hour (varies by experience/clinic)

Listing mentions and also (varies by experience/clinic) Hands-on vet assistant role supporting exams, procedures, and client communication in modern clinics, with profit-sharing bonuses, strong benefits, and tuition help if you’re pursuing tech credentials.

Employer: 42 North Dental

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: $30 – $32/hour

Chairside dental assistant role with radiographs, room turnover, sterilization, and patient education; comes with medical, dental (including free cleanings), vision, 401(k), and CE opportunities.

Employer: Bond Vet

Location: Boston & Somerville, MA

Boston & Somerville, MA Type: Full-Time, Flexible Schedules

Full-Time, Flexible Schedules Pay: $25 – $36/hour + up to $8/hour shift differential + up to $2,000 sign-on bonus

+ up to + up to LVT/CVT/RVT-level role where you practice at the top of your license (surgery, anesthesia, diagnostics, triage) with CE stipend, tuition reimbursement, and lots of quality-of-life perks.

Employer: Frontier Medicines

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time, Executive

Full-Time, Executive Salary: $275,000 – $345,000/year + stock options & full benefits

+ stock options & full benefits Senior leader for clinical pharmacology across an oncology portfolio, overseeing PK/PD, DMPK, bioanalysis, dose strategy, and regulatory content, with room to build out a small internal team.

Employer: DocCafe (recruiting for a client in Brighton, MA)

(recruiting for a client in Brighton, MA) Location: Brighton (Boston), MA

Brighton (Boston), MA Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: $185 – $195/hour

Hospitalist opening advertised via DocCafe; you’ll need to register on their platform to see full facility details and apply, plus access many other physician roles.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time, Travel , 13-week contract

Full-Time, , 13-week contract Pay: Approx. $3,189/week (36 hrs/week, nights)

(36 hrs/week, nights) Acute care oncology travel RN role with night shifts, day-1 benefits, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter and clinical support.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Boston Healthcare System

Location: Jamaica Plain (Boston), MA

Jamaica Plain (Boston), MA Type: Full-Time, Day Shift

Full-Time, Day Shift Salary: Not listed (federal GS-3 to GS-6 LPN scale + special rate)

Not listed (federal GS-3 to GS-6 LPN scale + special rate) LPN role in the ambulatory surgery unit with full federal benefits, pension, 401(k) match, generous paid time off, and possible recruitment incentive for highly qualified candidates.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / The MedElite Group

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: $200,000 – $300,000/year

Leads clinical care in skilled nursing and long-term care settings, overseeing providers, QAPI, DOH survey readiness, and direct patient care, with full benefits and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Type: Per Diem / Part-Time

Salary: Range not listed (pay range noted will depend on experience)

Range not listed (pay range noted will depend on experience) Outpatient pharmacy tech role handling prescription intake, insurance issues, compounding non-sterile meds, and inventory in a top pediatric hospital; requires MA tech registration and national CPhT.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Boston Healthcare System

Location: Jamaica Plain & West Roxbury (Boston), MA

Jamaica Plain & West Roxbury (Boston), MA Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed (federal GS-5 to GS-8 DRT scale + special rate)

Not listed (federal GS-5 to GS-8 DRT scale + special rate) General radiology role (OR, fluoro, portables) with potential Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000 in student loan repayment, plus strong federal benefits and leave.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — Boston healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.