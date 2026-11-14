Boston’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs behind it. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level kitchen roles to six-figure managers.

Employer: Blank Street

Blank Street Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$21.00/hr + tips

Lead a busy coffee bar, coach baristas, and run the store when the GM is out. Great fit if you love fast-paced service, coffee, and growing into management.

Employer: Eurest USA / Compass Group

Location: 2 International Place, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay: $24.00–$25.00/hr

Monday–Friday, 7:00–3:30 barista role in a corporate setting with strong benefits. Good if you want steady daytime hours and no late nights.

Employer: NEXDINE Hospitality

Location: Brighton, MA (Boston)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000/yr

Run a premier corporate dining operation, overseeing culinary, financials, and team development. Ideal for seasoned hospitality leaders ready for full P&L ownership.

Employer: Cactus Club Cafe

Location: Back Bay, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Craft sushi in a high-volume, growth-focused restaurant as part of Cactus Club’s U.S. expansion. Great for cooks who want to sharpen sushi skills and grow with a new brand.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Prepare hot menu items, support higher-level cooks, and keep stations clean in a major hotel. Good entry into a global hospitality brand with career paths.

Employer: Boston Harbor Hotel

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Oversee room service and minibar for a luxury waterfront hotel. Best for managers with 2+ years F&B leadership and a passion for five-star guest service.

Employer: Roche Bros. Supermarkets

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.40–$20.10/hr

Decorate custom cakes (including weddings), fill special orders, and keep displays stocked. Nice match if you love detailed cake work and steady grocery-store hours.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.00–$40.00/hr

Lead all F&B plus activities and fitness programs at a resort property. Mix of budgeting, events, and team leadership for someone with multi-year F&B experience.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Location: Back Bay, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.19/hr

Keep the “heart of house” spotless—china, glass, silver, and kitchen areas—at a top luxury hotel. Comes with strong benefits and global Four Seasons career options.

Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hr + benefits

Cook from set menus to support clients in recovery-focused programs. Good for someone with ServSafe who wants mission-driven work and steady hours.

Employer: Marriott International (Sheraton)

Location: 39 Dalton St, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: $70,000–$96,000/yr + bonus eligible

Lead dishroom and utility operations, inventories, and stewarding staff. Great next step for back-of-house leaders who want a management role with a global brand.

Employer: Copley Square Hotel

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.50/hr

Supervise room attendants, inspect rooms and public spaces, and support the Executive Housekeeper. Good fit if you know hotel housekeeping and are ready to lead.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Charlestown, MA (Boston)

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Pay: $26.50–$31.75/hr

Hands-on role in a robotic “kitchen of the future,” working with chefs and engineers on testing and daily operations. Perfect if you like food, tech, and R&D-style work.

Employer: Somaek / Sushi @ Temple Records

Location: Boston, MA 02111

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $25.00–$100.00/hr (incl. tips)

Serve sushi and sake in an intimate, design-forward sushi bar. Best for experienced sushi servers with strong Japanese cuisine knowledge.

Employer: The Boston Beer Company

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00/hr + tips

Pour and educate guests on iconic beer brands in a taproom-style setting. Great side gig if you have bartending experience and love craft beer.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Boston University – Warren Towers, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.11/hr

Bake breads and desserts to spec in a large campus operation with solid benefits. Nice for experienced bakers who like consistent recipes and equipment.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Dana, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00/hr

Entry-level kitchen role washing dishes, cleaning, and restocking in a weekday setting. Good starting point if you want to get into food service with benefits.

Employer: Tatte Bakery & Cafe

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$108,000/yr + quarterly bonus

Own all café operations, lead the team, and manage P&L for a beloved local bakery brand. Ideal for experienced GMs who love fast-paced, high-volume cafes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.