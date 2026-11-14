undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boston
🍽️ Boston Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Roles
12 days ago
Boston’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs behind it. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level kitchen roles to six-figure managers.
Shift Lead – Blank Street
- Employer: Blank Street
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50–$21.00/hr + tips
Lead a busy coffee bar, coach baristas, and run the store when the GM is out. Great fit if you love fast-paced service, coffee, and growing into management.
Barista (Full Time) – Eurest USA
- Employer: Eurest USA / Compass Group
- Location: 2 International Place, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, weekdays
- Pay: $24.00–$25.00/hr
Monday–Friday, 7:00–3:30 barista role in a corporate setting with strong benefits. Good if you want steady daytime hours and no late nights.
General Manager – Corporate Dining
- Employer: NEXDINE Hospitality
- Location: Brighton, MA (Boston)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$130,000/yr
Run a premier corporate dining operation, overseeing culinary, financials, and team development. Ideal for seasoned hospitality leaders ready for full P&L ownership.
Sushi Line Cook – Back Bay
- Employer: Cactus Club Cafe
- Location: Back Bay, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Craft sushi in a high-volume, growth-focused restaurant as part of Cactus Club’s U.S. expansion. Great for cooks who want to sharpen sushi skills and grow with a new brand.
FT Line Cook – Hilton
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Prepare hot menu items, support higher-level cooks, and keep stations clean in a major hotel. Good entry into a global hospitality brand with career paths.
In-Room Dining Manager – Boston Harbor Hotel
- Employer: Boston Harbor Hotel
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, exempt
Oversee room service and minibar for a luxury waterfront hotel. Best for managers with 2+ years F&B leadership and a passion for five-star guest service.
Bakery Cake Decorator – Roche Bros.
- Employer: Roche Bros. Supermarkets
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.40–$20.10/hr
Decorate custom cakes (including weddings), fill special orders, and keep displays stocked. Nice match if you love detailed cake work and steady grocery-store hours.
Manager, Activities & Food & Beverage – Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.00–$40.00/hr
Lead all F&B plus activities and fitness programs at a resort property. Mix of budgeting, events, and team leadership for someone with multi-year F&B experience.
Steward – Four Seasons Hotel Boston
- Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Boston
- Location: Back Bay, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.19/hr
Keep the “heart of house” spotless—china, glass, silver, and kitchen areas—at a top luxury hotel. Comes with strong benefits and global Four Seasons career options.
Line Cook – Behavioral Health Network
- Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc.
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00/hr + benefits
Cook from set menus to support clients in recovery-focused programs. Good for someone with ServSafe who wants mission-driven work and steady hours.
Chief Steward – Marriott International
- Employer: Marriott International (Sheraton)
- Location: 39 Dalton St, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, management
- Salary: $70,000–$96,000/yr + bonus eligible
Lead dishroom and utility operations, inventories, and stewarding staff. Great next step for back-of-house leaders who want a management role with a global brand.
Housekeeping Supervisor/Inspector – Copley Square Hotel
- Employer: Copley Square Hotel
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.50/hr
Supervise room attendants, inspect rooms and public spaces, and support the Executive Housekeeper. Good fit if you know hotel housekeeping and are ready to lead.
Culinary Operations Specialist – Wonder
- Employer: Wonder
- Location: Charlestown, MA (Boston)
- Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)
- Pay: $26.50–$31.75/hr
Hands-on role in a robotic “kitchen of the future,” working with chefs and engineers on testing and daily operations. Perfect if you like food, tech, and R&D-style work.
Sushi Server – Somaek / Sushi @ Temple Records
- Employer: Somaek / Sushi @ Temple Records
- Location: Boston, MA 02111
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $25.00–$100.00/hr (incl. tips)
Serve sushi and sake in an intimate, design-forward sushi bar. Best for experienced sushi servers with strong Japanese cuisine knowledge.
Bartender (PT) – The Boston Beer Company
- Employer: The Boston Beer Company
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $10.00/hr + tips
Pour and educate guests on iconic beer brands in a taproom-style setting. Great side gig if you have bartending experience and love craft beer.
Baker – Boston University, Warren Towers
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Boston University – Warren Towers, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.11/hr
Bake breads and desserts to spec in a large campus operation with solid benefits. Nice for experienced bakers who like consistent recipes and equipment.
Dishwasher – Sodexo (Dana)
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Dana, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$23.00/hr
Entry-level kitchen role washing dishes, cleaning, and restocking in a weekday setting. Good starting point if you want to get into food service with benefits.
General Manager – Tatte Bakery & Cafe
- Employer: Tatte Bakery & Cafe
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000–$108,000/yr + quarterly bonus
Own all café operations, lead the team, and manage P&L for a beloved local bakery brand. Ideal for experienced GMs who love fast-paced, high-volume cafes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.