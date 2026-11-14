Boston’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level retail to six-figure leadership roles. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.

Employer: CXG

CXG Location: Boston, MA

Type: Flexible project-based (listed as FULL_TIME)

Flexible project-based (listed as FULL_TIME) Salary: Fee per assignment; purchase missions may be reimbursed (no fixed range listed)

Fee per assignment; purchase missions may be reimbursed (no fixed range listed) Step into luxury boutiques or shop online, then give detailed feedback on the experience. You pick your missions, work on your own schedule, and get paid per evaluation.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Boston, MA

Type: PART_TIME, Seasonal

Salary: $19.00–$25.40/hour

Help customers with vitamins, body care, and wellness products while stocking and building displays. Good fit if you like natural foods, staying active on your feet, and want store discounts and potential benefits.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Boston, MA

Type: FULL_TIME (overnights)

(overnights) Salary: $19.50–$30.20/hour

Lead the overnight grocery team, handle scheduling, and keep shelves full and organized. Great for someone with retail experience who’s ready to supervise and doesn’t mind night shifts.

Employer: Fourth Floor (recruiting for a boutique jewelry brand)

(recruiting for a boutique jewelry brand) Location: Newbury Street, Boston, MA

Type: FULL_TIME, On-site

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + bonus

Run a high-touch fine jewelry store, lead the sales team, and build long-term client relationships. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years of retail leadership and love luxury, clienteling, and local outreach.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Boston, MA

Type: FULL_TIME

Salary: $64,763–$84,192/year

Oversee one of FedEx Office’s largest retail locations, from team leadership and training to financials and key customer accounts. Good for experienced managers from retail, service, or hospitality.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Boston, MA

Type: FULL_TIME

Salary: $114,870–$127,630/year + potential incentive

Lead field teams handling shut-offs, meter investigations, and meter reading operations. This is a customer-facing utility role with union staff supervision and strong pay for those with 5+ years in customer service.

Employer: PathAI

Location: Remote, based on Boston, MA range

Type: Listed as VOLUNTEER , but includes salary info

Listed as , but includes salary info Salary (posted range): $64,500–$99,000/year

Support hospitals and labs using PathAI’s digital pathology tools, managing relationships, usage data, and technical escalations. Great for someone with a science/tech background and 1+ year in client-facing roles.

Employer: STAUD

Location: Boston, MA

Type: TEMPORARY, Part-time Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Style clients, drive sales, and maintain visuals for this fashion-forward LA brand’s Boston store. Best for fashion lovers with strong clienteling and sales skills.

Employer: MWI Animal Health (Cencora)

Location: Boston, MA (supporting animal health customers)

(supporting animal health customers) Type: FULL_TIME

Shift: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm EST

Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm EST Hourly Pay: $24–$28/hour (DOE)

National Salary Range: $62,400–$97,900/year

Handle customer inquiries, onboarding, and reporting for veterinary and livestock clients. Nice mix of customer service and operations for animal-health or tech-savvy folks.

Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: FULL_TIME

Salary: Starts at least at local minimum wage; exact range not listed

Starts at least at local minimum wage; exact range not listed Learn meat cutting on the job while helping customers at the meat counter. Good entry-level path with weekly pay, store discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Fortell Research

Location: Boston, MA (in-person clinic)

Type: FULL_TIME

Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year

Be the first point of contact at a hearing clinic—greeting patients, scheduling, handling support, and light operations. Great for people-focused candidates with 2+ years in customer or patient support.

Employer: Equinox

Location: Boston, MA

Type: PART_TIME

Salary: $15.00/hour

Greet members, answer phones, and keep the front desk running at a luxury fitness club. Comes with a complimentary membership and is perfect if you’re into health and wellness.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Boston, MA

Type: PART_TIME, Seasonal

Salary: $19.00–$25.40/hour

Very similar Whole Body seasonal role as above: customer service, stocking, and merchandising in the wellness aisles, with potential access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits.”

Employer: JM Wireless

Location: Boston, MA

Type: FULL_TIME (about 45 hours/week)

Pay: $19.50–$30.00/hour + uncapped commission (often totaling ~$20–$40/hour)

Lead a wireless retail store, coach the sales team, and earn frequent commissions paid twice a month. Good for tech-savvy managers who like fast-paced, goal-driven work.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Boston, MA

Type: FULL_TIME, Overnight

Salary: $19.00–$25.40/hour

Stock shelves, handle deliveries, and keep the store organized overnight. No retail experience needed—just a strong work ethic and comfort lifting and moving product.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.