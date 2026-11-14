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Boston
🛒 Boston Customer Service Jobs With Multiple $60K+ Openings
12 days ago
Boston’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level retail to six-figure leadership roles. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.
Luxury Brand Evaluator
- Employer: CXG
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Flexible project-based (listed as FULL_TIME)
- Salary: Fee per assignment; purchase missions may be reimbursed (no fixed range listed)
- Step into luxury boutiques or shop online, then give detailed feedback on the experience. You pick your missions, work on your own schedule, and get paid per evaluation.
Whole Body Team Member (Seasonal, Part Time)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: PART_TIME, Seasonal
- Salary: $19.00–$25.40/hour
- Help customers with vitamins, body care, and wellness products while stocking and building displays. Good fit if you like natural foods, staying active on your feet, and want store discounts and potential benefits.
Overnight Grocery Supervisor – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: FULL_TIME (overnights)
- Salary: $19.50–$30.20/hour
- Lead the overnight grocery team, handle scheduling, and keep shelves full and organized. Great for someone with retail experience who’s ready to supervise and doesn’t mind night shifts.
Store Manager – Fine Jewelry
- Employer: Fourth Floor (recruiting for a boutique jewelry brand)
- Location: Newbury Street, Boston, MA
- Type: FULL_TIME, On-site
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + bonus
- Run a high-touch fine jewelry store, lead the sales team, and build long-term client relationships. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years of retail leadership and love luxury, clienteling, and local outreach.
Retail Senior Store Manager
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: FULL_TIME
- Salary: $64,763–$84,192/year
- Oversee one of FedEx Office’s largest retail locations, from team leadership and training to financials and key customer accounts. Good for experienced managers from retail, service, or hospitality.
Supervisor – Field Collections
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: FULL_TIME
- Salary: $114,870–$127,630/year + potential incentive
- Lead field teams handling shut-offs, meter investigations, and meter reading operations. This is a customer-facing utility role with union staff supervision and strong pay for those with 5+ years in customer service.
Customer Success Manager
- Employer: PathAI
- Location: Remote, based on Boston, MA range
- Type: Listed as VOLUNTEER, but includes salary info
- Salary (posted range): $64,500–$99,000/year
- Support hospitals and labs using PathAI’s digital pathology tools, managing relationships, usage data, and technical escalations. Great for someone with a science/tech background and 1+ year in client-facing roles.
Seasonal Stylist
- Employer: STAUD
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: TEMPORARY, Part-time Seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
- Style clients, drive sales, and maintain visuals for this fashion-forward LA brand’s Boston store. Best for fashion lovers with strong clienteling and sales skills.
Customer Service & Technical Specialist – Securos
- Employer: MWI Animal Health (Cencora)
- Location: Boston, MA (supporting animal health customers)
- Type: FULL_TIME
- Shift: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm EST
- Hourly Pay: $24–$28/hour (DOE)
- National Salary Range: $62,400–$97,900/year
- Handle customer inquiries, onboarding, and reporting for veterinary and livestock clients. Nice mix of customer service and operations for animal-health or tech-savvy folks.
Meat Cutter Apprentice
- Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: FULL_TIME
- Salary: Starts at least at local minimum wage; exact range not listed
- Learn meat cutting on the job while helping customers at the meat counter. Good entry-level path with weekly pay, store discounts, and room to grow.
Clinic Operations Specialist / Audiology Assistant
- Employer: Fortell Research
- Location: Boston, MA (in-person clinic)
- Type: FULL_TIME
- Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year
- Be the first point of contact at a hearing clinic—greeting patients, scheduling, handling support, and light operations. Great for people-focused candidates with 2+ years in customer or patient support.
Front Desk Associate – Sports Club Boston
- Employer: Equinox
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: PART_TIME
- Salary: $15.00/hour
- Greet members, answer phones, and keep the front desk running at a luxury fitness club. Comes with a complimentary membership and is perfect if you’re into health and wellness.
Whole Body Team Member (Seasonal, Part Time)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: PART_TIME, Seasonal
- Salary: $19.00–$25.40/hour
- Very similar Whole Body seasonal role as above: customer service, stocking, and merchandising in the wellness aisles, with potential access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits.”
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: JM Wireless
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: FULL_TIME (about 45 hours/week)
- Pay: $19.50–$30.00/hour + uncapped commission (often totaling ~$20–$40/hour)
- Lead a wireless retail store, coach the sales team, and earn frequent commissions paid twice a month. Good for tech-savvy managers who like fast-paced, goal-driven work.
Overnight Grocery Team Member – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: FULL_TIME, Overnight
- Salary: $19.00–$25.40/hour
- Stock shelves, handle deliveries, and keep the store organized overnight. No retail experience needed—just a strong work ethic and comfort lifting and moving product.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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