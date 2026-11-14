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🚧 Boston Construction & Trades: Multiple Openings from Field to Director
Boston’s building scene is still busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles, from hands-on field work to top-level leadership.
Director of Construction
- Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Lead regional construction operations, manage project teams, and own schedules, budgets, safety, and quality. Ideal if you have 8–10 years of management experience and a Construction Supervisor License (CSL) and want a big-picture leadership seat.
Note: There’s a second posting for this same role; it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.
General Superintendent – Commercial Drywall
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a contractor)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Salary: $80,000–$120,000/year
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Run multiple commercial drywall, framing, and interiors jobs across the region. Good fit if you’ve got strong field leadership experience, can juggle several projects at once, and like being out on jobsites every day.
Commercial ACT Estimator
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for an interiors subcontractor)
- Location: Boston, MA / Greater Boston
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
- Type: Full-time
Estimate acoustical ceiling tile and specialty ceiling work for a local commercial interiors subcontractor. Great if you know ACT systems, can read plans, and are comfortable with tools like Bluebeam or On-Screen Takeoff.
Commercial Roof Foreman
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a roofing company)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Lead crews for a stable commercial roofing company with a steady project pipeline. You’ll set up sites, enforce OSHA safety, oversee installs and repairs, and keep jobs neat and on track; package includes health benefits, 401(k), above-market pay, and a company vehicle.
Mobile Car Detailer (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Not listed (mobile detailing platform)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, independent contractor
Detail cars at customers’ homes with gas paid, weekly pay, and bonuses. No experience needed, but you must have your own vehicle and detailing supplies, and be ready to start within 72 hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Boston’s trades market moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.