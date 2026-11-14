Boston’s building scene is still busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles, from hands-on field work to top-level leadership.

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC

Brightpath Associates LLC Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Lead regional construction operations, manage project teams, and own schedules, budgets, safety, and quality. Ideal if you have 8–10 years of management experience and a Construction Supervisor License (CSL) and want a big-picture leadership seat.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role; it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a contractor)

(recruiting for a contractor) Location: Boston, MA

Salary: $80,000–$120,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Run multiple commercial drywall, framing, and interiors jobs across the region. Good fit if you’ve got strong field leadership experience, can juggle several projects at once, and like being out on jobsites every day.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an interiors subcontractor)

(recruiting for an interiors subcontractor) Location: Boston, MA / Greater Boston

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Type: Full-time

Estimate acoustical ceiling tile and specialty ceiling work for a local commercial interiors subcontractor. Great if you know ACT systems, can read plans, and are comfortable with tools like Bluebeam or On-Screen Takeoff.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a roofing company)

(recruiting for a roofing company) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Lead crews for a stable commercial roofing company with a steady project pipeline. You’ll set up sites, enforce OSHA safety, oversee installs and repairs, and keep jobs neat and on track; package includes health benefits, 401(k), above-market pay, and a company vehicle.

Employer: Not listed (mobile detailing platform)

Not listed (mobile detailing platform) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Detail cars at customers’ homes with gas paid, weekly pay, and bonuses. No experience needed, but you must have your own vehicle and detailing supplies, and be ready to start within 72 hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Boston’s trades market moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.