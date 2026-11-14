Boston’s social impact scene is busy right now—lots of front-line and program roles where you can directly support kids, families, and neighbors. Here are several solid options if you want your next job to really matter.

Employer: Vinfen

Vinfen Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.55/hour

Work in a group home setting supporting adults with psychiatric conditions, from daily living skills to medication under MAP. Great fit if you’re 21+, have a HS diploma, and want strong training, benefits, and a clear path in human services.

Employer: Beacon Communities LLC

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$66,000/year

Coordinate services and programs for residents in a large housing community, from health and wellness to youth and family supports. Good for someone with a Bachelor’s or 3–5 years’ experience in social work/human services and who enjoys building partnerships and running on-site programs.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Based in Boston, MA (work is 100% remote from a New England state)

Based in (work is from a New England state) Type: Per diem (as-needed)

Salary range: $50,900–$58,700/year (hiring range)

Provide virtual, one-on-one peer support to adolescents and young adults (15–24) transitioning from cancer treatment to survivorship. Ideal if you have lived experience with pediatric/AYA cancer and want flexible, remote work focused on emotional and practical support.

Employer: Catholic Charities of Boston

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 3pm–11pm

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Oversee daily operations in a family shelter, keep the building safe and clean, document incidents, and support parents and kids in crisis. Good match if you have 3–4 years in social services, can stay calm in emergencies, and like a steady evening schedule.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA (onsite only)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary range: $55,369.60–$88,576.80/year

Support kids and young adults through medical procedures with play, coping strategies, and family support; includes a $5,000 sign-on bonus (terms apply). Requires a Bachelor’s in Child Life/Child Development (or related) plus a 600-hour Child Life internship; certification needed within 1 year.

Employer: United Way of Massachusetts Bay

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid – at least 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Manage a portfolio of 10–20 nonprofit partners, run economic mobility initiatives, and lead coalitions focused on financial security and wealth-building. Best for someone with 6+ years’ experience, strong data and policy skills, and comfort leading cross-sector conversations.

Employer: Vinfen

Vinfen Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.27/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in small residential homes—help with daily living, community outings, and advocacy. Great entry point if you’re 21+ with a HS diploma, want hands-on work, and are open to training in CPR, First Aid, MAP, and Safety Care.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume this week while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.