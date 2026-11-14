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Boston
🔧 Boston Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Boston’s building and facilities scene is busy right now, from hotels and churches to apartments and federal jobs. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly, there’s a nice mix of options here.
Chief Engineer (Hotel Maintenance Manager)
- Employer: Encore Enterprises / Hampton Inn Boston/Braintree
- Location: Boston/Braintree, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the hotel’s maintenance team, handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and oversee vendors and budgets. Great fit if you’ve got 3+ years in hotel/building maintenance and want a mix of hands-on work and leadership.
Building Engineer I
- Employer: Lincoln Property Company
- Location: Boston, MA (properties near Andover)
- Type: Full-time, 100% on-site
- Pay: $31.25/hour
Handle daily HVAC, plumbing, and electrical maintenance across commercial properties, with strong safety focus and tenant interaction. Good role if you have 2–3 years’ experience, want steady hours, and like the idea of benefits + 401(k) + PTO at a large real estate firm.
Service Supervisor – Eastie 355
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Boston, MA (East Boston community)
- Type: Full-time, onsite property role
- Pay: $40–$43/hour + potential bonuses
Oversee apartment community maintenance, from work orders and make-readies to vendor management and safety meetings. Strong pick if you’ve done property or building maintenance, have EPA HVAC certs, and want generous PTO, 401(k) match, and housing discounts.
Seasoned Commercial HVAC Installation Mechanic
- Employer: FirstCall Mechanical (LC Anderson)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
Install commercial HVAC systems and ductwork independently, read blueprints, and coordinate with other trades. Ideal for someone with 3+ years install experience, strong welding skills, and who wants company vehicle/allowance, up to 4 weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and education programs.
Overnight General Maintenance – Four Seasons Hotel Boston
- Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Boston
- Location: Back Bay, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, overnight shifts
- Pay: $42.00/hour
Do preventive and general maintenance in a luxury hotel setting on the overnight shift. Good match if you have 2+ years’ similar experience, can work weekends/holidays, and want free medical & dental, 401(k) with match, paid meals, and global hotel night perks.
Housekeeping Aid
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Boston Healthcare System
- Location: West Roxbury, MA
- Type: Full-time, federal position
- Pay: $19.54–$22.79/hour (WG-2)
Clean patient and non-patient areas, handle trash and medical waste, and support a safe environment for veterans and staff. Open to all U.S. citizens, no set experience length required—solid option if you want federal benefits and stability.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Boston, MA (mobile)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Travel to clients and handle full interior and exterior detailing using your own equipment. Great if you like working independently, staying active outdoors, and already have detailing experience and reliable transportation.
Building Manager
- Employer: St. Anthony Shrine
- Location: Downtown Crossing, Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $85,000–$120,000/year
Oversee facilities, security, and housekeeping for a busy Catholic shrine that’s open 365 days a year. Best for someone with 8–10 years of building management, strong people skills, and comfort managing a complex, public-facing building.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Boston facilities roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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