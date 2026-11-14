Boston’s engineering scene is buzzing right now — from quantum computing to clean energy and massive data centers. Here are several strong openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Recipharm

Recipharm Location: Boston, MA / Boxborough site

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $165,000–$180,000

Lead equipment and facilities engineering in a cGMP biopharma environment, owning lifecycle, reliability, and capital projects while mentoring engineers. Great fit if you have 7+ years in biopharma manufacturing and want big technical scope plus leadership.

Employer: L.V. Enterprises

L.V. Enterprises Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Take the lead on plumbing and fire protection design for healthcare, education, and government projects while mentoring juniors. Ideal for a mechanical engineer with 7+ years and strong Revit/AutoCAD skills who wants more design ownership.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Boston / Eastern MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible, strong benefits)

Manage roadway lighting, traffic signals, and power systems with just 1 day/week in office. Great for a PE electrical engineer (5+ years) who likes transportation work, mentoring staff, and client-facing leadership.

Note: Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; it’s the same role.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Remote – based near Boston, heavy travel

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87,000–$145,000 + ~10% bonus

Own field installation and commissioning of Heat Recovery Steam Generators with up to 100% travel. Good match if you have 5–15 years in project/construction/commissioning and like site work, hydrotests, and hands-on problem solving.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Remote – Boston area eligible

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $98,400–$164,000 + bonus

Lead SCADA, substation automation, and EMS commissioning for substations and renewable sites, with 40–60%+ travel. Great for engineers with 5–8+ years in power systems/SCADA, strong protocol/network skills, and field leadership experience.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Remote – Boston area eligible

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $113,200–$188,800 + bonus

Own HIL/SIL and real-time simulation for utility-scale battery energy storage controls. Perfect if you have 6+ years in power electronics/renewables and 3+ years HIL/SIL with tools like MATLAB/Simulink, Typhoon, or Opal-RT.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Remote – Boston area eligible

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,400–$108,600 + bonus

Field-focused role doing steam turbine installation, maintenance, and upgrades at nuclear plants with ~80% travel. Good for someone with 5+ years field service, strong mechanical/electrical skills, and ability to obtain nuclear clearances.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Remote – Boston area eligible

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,300–$148,700 + bonus

Lead protection and control design for T&D substations, data centers, and BESS, including one-lines, schematics, and relay settings. Great for engineers with 3+ years in P&C who want to guide design teams and support testing/commissioning.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Remote – Boston area eligible

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $113,200–$188,800 + bonus

High-impact role for a PE with ~10+ years in system protection to stamp designs, mentor teams, and set standards for complex AC, HVDC, and FACTS projects. Good if you enjoy technical leadership more than heavy travel (~10% travel).

Employer: Binding Minds Inc. (for a biotech client)

(for a biotech client) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 12+ month contract

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Entry-level/early-career role supporting lipid nanoparticle (LNP) process development for gene-editing therapies. Ideal for a BS/MS in chem eng, bioengineering, or pharma sciences with some industry experience and interest in GMP and nanomedicine.

Employer: QuEra Computing Inc.

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000–$210,000 + equity

Join the team building a fault-tolerant neutral-atom quantum computer, owning system integration and later operations of the QPU as a product. Best for a PhD in experimental AMO or similar with 6+ years on neutral-atom or trapped-ion systems.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Boston, MA or any US Jacobs office (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $123,600–$162,300

Lead plumbing design for heavy industrial/data center projects, including sanitary, process sewer, water, gas, and roof drainage. Great for someone with 8+ years plumbing design, strong code knowledge, and interest in advanced manufacturing.

Employer: RINA

Location: Boston, MA / Houston, TX / Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000–$180,000

Serve as drainage technical lead and Engineer of Record for oil, gas, and chemical facilities, including terminals and marine import sites. Ideal for a civil PE with 10+ years drainage/H&H and USACE permitting experience.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Boston or Chelmsford, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,500–$126,600

Work on solar, battery storage, and other renewable projects, handling site layout, grading, and stormwater design. Great for civil engineers with 4–6 years and strong Civil 3D skills who want more clean-energy work.

Employer: GFT

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid, other offices possible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$130,000

Design and rehab rail bridges for Class I railroads and transit agencies, plus occasional inspections and field work. Best for a structural PE with ~4+ years and AREMA-based rail bridge experience.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000–$215,000

Lead the Boston civil/site land development department, owning strategy, P&L, staffing, and business development. A strong fit for a PE with 15+ years, deep Boston/NE land development experience, and a track record managing large teams.

Note: Also listed on Indeed under a second URL; it’s the same role.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote (Boston-based welcome)

Type: Contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed (hourly contract)

Use your electrical engineering expertise to create and review advanced problems that train and test AI models. Great side gig for MS/PhD-level EEs who enjoy technical writing and want flexible, fully remote work.

Employer: iLocatum (for a national MEP firm)

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $250,000–$300,000

Run the electrical department for hyperscale and AI data centers, combining hands-on MV design with team leadership and client-facing work. Ideal for a PE with 15+ years in mission-critical/data centers and strong Revit/BIM skills.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon — the best roles tend to move fast, especially the remote and leadership spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.