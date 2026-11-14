Boston’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare, higher ed, and state government. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to senior executive support.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital

Location: 267 Charles St, Boston, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: $18.58–$26.58/hour

Support a busy inpatient unit at MGH, coordinating admissions, discharges, and tests from the central nursing station. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of admin experience, strong MS Office skills, and like being at the center of the action overnight.

Employer: Mass General Brigham

Location: 800 Boylston St, Boston, MA (onsite 4–5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.60–$44.51/hour

High-level EA role supporting two system-wide leaders with complex calendars, travel, and sensitive projects. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years of executive support experience and advanced Outlook/Office skills who wants a front-row seat to healthcare leadership.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Boston, MA (onsite clinic)

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay: $45,500–$54,400/year

Handle complex oncology scheduling, check-in/check-out, and patient calls in a high-volume cancer clinic. Great for someone tech-comfortable (Epic, Outlook), calm under pressure, and motivated by patient-facing work.

Employer: Monument Staffing (direct hire for a financial services firm)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Support multiple senior leaders at a fast-paced financial firm with heavy calendars, travel (domestic & international), and expenses. Comes with bonus, profit sharing, and paid OT—best for EAs with 5+ years in corporate environments.

Employer: Evlo AI

Location: Boston-based, remote role

Type: Full-time, remote

Oversee day-to-day operations for a distributed tech team: vendors, onboarding, events, travel, and budgets. Perfect if you have 3–6 years in office/operations management and like building lightweight systems for a growing startup.

Employer: Monument Staffing (direct hire for an investment firm)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Provide high-touch support to multiple executives: complex meetings, global travel, expenses, and research. Role offers annual bonus, profit sharing, and strong benefits; aimed at admins with 5+ years supporting senior management.

Employer: Atlantic Group (recruiting for client)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Senior EA role with a mix of calendar/travel, board and leadership meeting support, and high-level projects. Good match if you have 5+ years supporting C-suite, strong writing skills, and are comfortable handling confidential work.

Employer: NFP, an Aon company

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53,700–$85,900/year + potential incentives

Support life insurance underwriting: track cases, review medical records, coordinate with carriers, and manage documentation in Salesforce. Great for detail-oriented admins with 2–5 years in insurance, healthcare admin, or case management.

Employer: Arrow Search Partners (recruiting for client)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $95,000–$105,000/year

Hybrid operations/admin role for a tech-focused PE firm: calendars, travel, CRM, marketing materials, events, and office vendors. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years of professional experience plus event and CRM exposure.

Employer: Boston Medical Center (BMC)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.39–$30.05/hour

Part-time role coordinating OBGYN appointments, surgeries, referrals, and insurance pre-authorizations. Strong fit if you know managed care, have ~3 years of financial clearance/referral experience, and like patient-facing admin work.

Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts (MassDOT)

Location: 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $66,889.30–$98,398.18/year

Lead mailroom operations for a major state building: supervise staff, manage mail and packages, oversee equipment and postage budgets, and keep records in Word/Excel. Good government role for someone with 2+ years in program/admin coordination.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $20.63–$31.46/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Senior front-line role handling registration, scheduling, authorizations, payments, and complex patient issues in Urology. Great next step if you have 1+ year in patient experience or similar and want some hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts (DCR)

Location: 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, seasonal (Dec–Mar)

Pay: $64,038.52–$91,473.20/year (annualized)

Winter seasonal role supporting the state fleet team with data, budgets, vendor quotes, and reporting. Best for someone with 3+ years admin experience and strong Excel/database skills looking for a short-term but impactful assignment.

Employer: Harvard University – Harvard Medical School

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Manage appointment cycles and course administration for HMS PhD programs, plus student worker budgets and enrollment issues. Great for detail-focused admins with 4+ years experience (higher ed a plus) who like policy, process, and data.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital

Location: Boston & Brigham (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.84–$29.79/hour

Hybrid role supporting physics leadership with calendars, meetings, events, residency program logistics, and communications. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years admin experience, strong writing skills, and interest in academic medicine.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Per diem / internship, onsite

Pay: $17.71–$24.28/hour

Department-based admin internship in Neurosurgery, tied to academic credit. Good entry point if you’re a student looking for hands-on hospital admin experience and can commit to being reliable and eager to learn.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Location: 15 Francis St, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30–5

Pay: $19.37–$27.71/hour (starting around $22/hour)

Coordinate thoracic surgeries and all pre-op testing, manage Epic scheduling, and guide patients through the surgical process. Best for admins with 3–5 years office experience and prior healthcare/surgical scheduling exposure.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital

Location: 267 Charles St, Boston, MA

Type: Part-time, 24 hours, nights

Pay: $18.58–$26.58/hour

Same core duties as the full-time Unit Coordinator—supporting patient flow, scheduling tests, and managing information at the nursing station—but in a reduced-hours night schedule.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Location: 75 Francis St, Boston, MA

Type: Per diem, rotating, weekends/holidays

Pay: $18.58–$26.58/hour

Flexible per-diem role on a med/surg unit, handling clerical support, admissions/discharges, and coordination with other departments. Good if you want hospital experience without a fixed weekly schedule.

Employer: APADCode

Location: Remote (Boston-based company)

Type: Part-time, 15–25 hours/week

Support daily operations from home with basic admin tasks, scheduling, and document work using Microsoft Office or Google Workspace. Nice fit if you want flexible weekday hours and have solid organization and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers in Boston are hiring for similar admin roles and often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.