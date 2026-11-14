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📋 Boston admin & office jobs with multiple openings, up to $105K
Boston’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare, higher ed, and state government. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to senior executive support.
Unit Coordinator I, Medical Unit (Nights) – Full-Time
Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital
Location: 267 Charles St, Boston, MA (onsite)
Type: Full-time, nights
Pay: $18.58–$26.58/hour
Support a busy inpatient unit at MGH, coordinating admissions, discharges, and tests from the central nursing station. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of admin experience, strong MS Office skills, and like being at the center of the action overnight.
Executive Assistant to the COO and CNE
Employer: Mass General Brigham
Location: 800 Boylston St, Boston, MA (onsite 4–5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $30.60–$44.51/hour
High-level EA role supporting two system-wide leaders with complex calendars, travel, and sensitive projects. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years of executive support experience and advanced Outlook/Office skills who wants a front-row seat to healthcare leadership.
Clinic Coordinator – Mon–Fri 9am–5:30pm
Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Location: Boston, MA (onsite clinic)
Type: Full-time, weekdays
Pay: $45,500–$54,400/year
Handle complex oncology scheduling, check-in/check-out, and patient calls in a high-volume cancer clinic. Great for someone tech-comfortable (Epic, Outlook), calm under pressure, and motivated by patient-facing work.
Executive Assistant to Senior Leadership (Bonus + Profit Sharing)
Employer: Monument Staffing (direct hire for a financial services firm)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Support multiple senior leaders at a fast-paced financial firm with heavy calendars, travel (domestic & international), and expenses. Comes with bonus, profit sharing, and paid OT—best for EAs with 5+ years in corporate environments.
Office Manager – Remote Tech Company
Employer: Evlo AI
Location: Boston-based, remote role
Type: Full-time, remote
Oversee day-to-day operations for a distributed tech team: vendors, onboarding, events, travel, and budgets. Perfect if you have 3–6 years in office/operations management and like building lightweight systems for a growing startup.
Executive Assistant – Investment Firm (Incredible Benefits)
Employer: Monument Staffing (direct hire for an investment firm)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Provide high-touch support to multiple executives: complex meetings, global travel, expenses, and research. Role offers annual bonus, profit sharing, and strong benefits; aimed at admins with 5+ years supporting senior management.
Executive Assistant – Senior Leadership
Employer: Atlantic Group (recruiting for client)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Senior EA role with a mix of calendar/travel, board and leadership meeting support, and high-level projects. Good match if you have 5+ years supporting C-suite, strong writing skills, and are comfortable handling confidential work.
New Business Coordinator – Life Insurance
Employer: NFP, an Aon company
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $53,700–$85,900/year + potential incentives
Support life insurance underwriting: track cases, review medical records, coordinate with carriers, and manage documentation in Salesforce. Great for detail-oriented admins with 2–5 years in insurance, healthcare admin, or case management.
Operations Manager – Private Equity Firm
Employer: Arrow Search Partners (recruiting for client)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $95,000–$105,000/year
Hybrid operations/admin role for a tech-focused PE firm: calendars, travel, CRM, marketing materials, events, and office vendors. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years of professional experience plus event and CRM exposure.
OBGYN Admin & Referral Coordinator – Surgical Scheduling
Employer: Boston Medical Center (BMC)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $21.39–$30.05/hour
Part-time role coordinating OBGYN appointments, surgeries, referrals, and insurance pre-authorizations. Strong fit if you know managed care, have ~3 years of financial clearance/referral experience, and like patient-facing admin work.
Mail Room Operations – Program Coordinator I
Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts (MassDOT)
Location: 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, onsite
Pay: $66,889.30–$98,398.18/year
Lead mailroom operations for a major state building: supervise staff, manage mail and packages, oversee equipment and postage budgets, and keep records in Word/Excel. Good government role for someone with 2+ years in program/admin coordination.
Sr Patient Experience Representative – Urology
Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
Pay: $20.63–$31.46/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus
Senior front-line role handling registration, scheduling, authorizations, payments, and complex patient issues in Urology. Great next step if you have 1+ year in patient experience or similar and want some hybrid flexibility.
Winter Seasonal Office Support Specialist II – Fleet Division
Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts (DCR)
Location: 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, seasonal (Dec–Mar)
Pay: $64,038.52–$91,473.20/year (annualized)
Winter seasonal role supporting the state fleet team with data, budgets, vendor quotes, and reporting. Best for someone with 3+ years admin experience and strong Excel/database skills looking for a short-term but impactful assignment.
Administrative Coordinator, Graduate Education
Employer: Harvard University – Harvard Medical School
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
Manage appointment cycles and course administration for HMS PhD programs, plus student worker budgets and enrollment issues. Great for detail-focused admins with 4+ years experience (higher ed a plus) who like policy, process, and data.
Senior Administrative Assistant – Radiation Oncology Physics
Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital
Location: Boston & Brigham (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.84–$29.79/hour
Hybrid role supporting physics leadership with calendars, meetings, events, residency program logistics, and communications. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years admin experience, strong writing skills, and interest in academic medicine.
Neurosurgery Admin Co-op – Internship
Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Per diem / internship, onsite
Pay: $17.71–$24.28/hour
Department-based admin internship in Neurosurgery, tied to academic credit. Good entry point if you’re a student looking for hands-on hospital admin experience and can commit to being reliable and eager to learn.
Practice Assistant Senior – Thoracic Surgery
Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Location: 15 Francis St, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30–5
Pay: $19.37–$27.71/hour (starting around $22/hour)
Coordinate thoracic surgeries and all pre-op testing, manage Epic scheduling, and guide patients through the surgical process. Best for admins with 3–5 years office experience and prior healthcare/surgical scheduling exposure.
Unit Coordinator I, Medical Unit – Part-Time Nights
Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital
Location: 267 Charles St, Boston, MA
Type: Part-time, 24 hours, nights
Pay: $18.58–$26.58/hour
Same core duties as the full-time Unit Coordinator—supporting patient flow, scheduling tests, and managing information at the nursing station—but in a reduced-hours night schedule.
Med/Surg Unit Coordinator – Per Diem
Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Location: 75 Francis St, Boston, MA
Type: Per diem, rotating, weekends/holidays
Pay: $18.58–$26.58/hour
Flexible per-diem role on a med/surg unit, handling clerical support, admissions/discharges, and coordination with other departments. Good if you want hospital experience without a fixed weekly schedule.
Part-Time Business Assistant – Remote
Employer: APADCode
Location: Remote (Boston-based company)
Type: Part-time, 15–25 hours/week
Support daily operations from home with basic admin tasks, scheduling, and document work using Microsoft Office or Google Workspace. Nice fit if you want flexible weekday hours and have solid organization and communication skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers in Boston are hiring for similar admin roles and often list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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