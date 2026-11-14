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Boston
💰 Boston Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Boston’s finance scene is buzzing right now—lots of hiring from big firms, tech, healthcare, and nonprofits. If you’re in accounting, tax, or financial ops, this is a good moment to make a move.
EBP Audit Manager – $125k–$160k (Hybrid)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, also Philadelphia)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $160,000 + bonus & full benefits
Lead specialized audits for 401(k), 403(b), ESOP, and pension plans while mentoring staff and building the firm’s EBP practice. Great fit for a CPA with 5+ years of heavy EBP audit experience who wants a path to leadership and flexible hybrid work.
Tax Manager – Wealth & Private Clients
- Employer: W3Global (for an independent wealth management firm)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Work with high‑net‑worth individuals, families, trusts, estates, partnerships, and foundations. You’ll handle complex returns, projections, and planning in a collaborative, wealth‑management setting with solid benefits and some remote flexibility.
Property Accountant – Commercial Real Estate
- Employer: Atlantic Group (real estate investment & management client)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Support a portfolio of commercial properties—GL, tenant billing, CAM, taxes, budgeting, and audits. Ideal for 2–4 years’ experience with GAAP and month‑end close, especially if you’ve done real estate or public accounting.
Accounting Manager – High-Growth Tech
- Employer: Evlo AI
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Own the GL, monthly close, and external reporting under US GAAP, SOX, and SEC frameworks for a scaling tech company. Great for a CPA with 5–8 years (Big 4 + industry) who wants to lead a small team and tighten controls in NetSuite.
Tax Senior Manager, State & Local Tax
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range (national): $120,000 – $250,000
Lead complex multistate SALT consulting, compliance, and controversy work while supervising a team. Best for someone with 8+ years of SALT experience and strong client‑facing and research skills.
Senior Manager, Global Pricing & Access
- Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $148,000 – $222,000 base + bonus & equity eligible
Shape global pricing and market access strategy for oncology, epilepsy, and sleep therapies. Perfect for biopharma pricing/access pros (6+ years) who like analytics, policy, and cross‑functional work.
Manager, Restricted Funds & Compliance (Hybrid)
- Employer: Museum of Science
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, at least 1 day/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
Manage grants, gifts, endowments, and other restricted funds from setup through reporting and audits. Great nonprofit accounting role for someone with a bachelor’s in accounting and 3+ years of nonprofit or related experience.
Finance Director – Bain Capital Asset Management
- Employer: Bain Capital
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $190,000 base + bonus & benefits
Serve as the day‑to‑day finance lead for Bain Capital’s insurance‑focused asset management platform. Ideal for someone with 12+ years in asset management or public accounting who can own NAV, reporting, audits, and finance infrastructure.
Director, Revenue Accounting (Hybrid)
- Employer: SOPHiA GENETICS
- Location: Boston, MA (3 days/week onsite or Rolle, Switzerland)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (MA): $104,000 – $186,000
Lead global revenue accounting under IFRS 15, own revenue close, SOX controls, and SEC‑related reporting for a data‑driven biotech. Best for a 10+ year accounting pro with public + public‑company experience and strong technical revenue skills.
Senior Director, Tax Technology
- Employer: SS&C Technologies
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (MA): $165,000 – $235,000
Lead enterprise tax technology strategy and digital transformation—automation, integrations, analytics, and controls. Great for someone with deep tax tech or financial systems experience who wants a high‑visibility leadership role.
Manager of Pricing – PBM / Pharmacy
- Employer: RxSense
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
Own MAC list management and pricing performance for enterprise pharmacy clients, leading a small pricing team and partnering with AI/data groups. Strong fit if you have 5+ years PBM or retail pharmacy pricing experience and advanced Excel.
Audit Intern – Winter 2027
- Employer: Valorantum Capital
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $37.50 – $48.08 per hour
Winter audit internship focused on financial reporting, data analysis, and client service in a regulated environment. A good match for accounting students meeting CPA education paths and open to travel and busy‑season hours.
Financial Solutions Advisor Registration Candidate – Boston Market
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Boston, MA (market-wide)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Advise retail clients on investments and banking solutions while you complete required licenses. Good for early‑career finance folks who like sales, relationship building, and a structured big‑bank path.
Tax Advisor – Boston (Hybrid)
- Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (for a professional services firm)
- Location: Boston, MA (onsite 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $140,000
Hands‑on private client tax role preparing individual, trust, fiduciary, and partnership returns and working directly with clients and advisors. Great move for a 3–5 year tax pro looking to step out of traditional public accounting.
Assurance Intern, Risk Advisory Services – Summer 2027
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time internship
- Pay (MA): $36.00 – $40.00 per hour
Join BDO’s Risk Advisory team on internal audit, SOX, and process improvement projects. Ideal for accounting/finance students who want exposure to consulting, controls, and risk.
Billing Analyst – Investment Billing (Hybrid)
- Employer: Marsh
- Location: Boston, MA (3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $54,000 – $108,000
Handle client billing, revenue reconciliation, and contract‑driven pricing using Revport and Excel. Good fit if you have 2+ years in operations/accounting/finance and like process improvement and tech‑enabled tools.
Operations Specialist – RIA Operations
- Employer: Beacon Bank (Clarendon Private)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time (non-exempt)
- Pay Range: $21.55 – $36.63 per hour
Support a registered investment advisor with client onboarding, ACAT transfers, money movement, and account maintenance via Schwab. Great for 3–5+ years of RIA/broker‑dealer ops experience and strong client‑service skills.
Specialist, Production Planner (Financial Operations)
- Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems
- Location: Boston, MA (remote role listed with Boston location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,000 – $70,000
Support ordering, payments, invoicing, reconciliations, and financial reporting for educator assessments. Good for someone with 2+ years in finance/marketing tech, strong Excel/Oracle/Tableau skills, and an interest in data‑driven ops.
FAAS – Technical Accounting Advisory Group Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Boston, MA (among multiple cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US range): $90,800 – $149,800 (higher ranges in certain markets)
Advise clients on complex technical accounting topics—revenue, leases, IPOs, business combinations, SEC reporting, and more. Great for CPAs with 2–5 years of public audit who want faster‑paced technical and advisory work.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live. Boston finance roles are moving quickly right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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