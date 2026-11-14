Boston’s finance scene is buzzing right now—lots of hiring from big firms, tech, healthcare, and nonprofits. If you’re in accounting, tax, or financial ops, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, also Philadelphia)

(hybrid, also Philadelphia) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $160,000 + bonus & full benefits

Lead specialized audits for 401(k), 403(b), ESOP, and pension plans while mentoring staff and building the firm’s EBP practice. Great fit for a CPA with 5+ years of heavy EBP audit experience who wants a path to leadership and flexible hybrid work.

Employer: W3Global (for an independent wealth management firm)

(for an independent wealth management firm) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Work with high‑net‑worth individuals, families, trusts, estates, partnerships, and foundations. You’ll handle complex returns, projections, and planning in a collaborative, wealth‑management setting with solid benefits and some remote flexibility.

Employer: Atlantic Group (real estate investment & management client)

(real estate investment & management client) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Support a portfolio of commercial properties—GL, tenant billing, CAM, taxes, budgeting, and audits. Ideal for 2–4 years’ experience with GAAP and month‑end close, especially if you’ve done real estate or public accounting.

Employer: Evlo AI

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Own the GL, monthly close, and external reporting under US GAAP, SOX, and SEC frameworks for a scaling tech company. Great for a CPA with 5–8 years (Big 4 + industry) who wants to lead a small team and tighten controls in NetSuite.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (national): $120,000 – $250,000

Lead complex multistate SALT consulting, compliance, and controversy work while supervising a team. Best for someone with 8+ years of SALT experience and strong client‑facing and research skills.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,000 – $222,000 base + bonus & equity eligible

Shape global pricing and market access strategy for oncology, epilepsy, and sleep therapies. Perfect for biopharma pricing/access pros (6+ years) who like analytics, policy, and cross‑functional work.

Employer: Museum of Science

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, at least 1 day/week onsite)

(hybrid, at least 1 day/week onsite) Type: Full-time

Manage grants, gifts, endowments, and other restricted funds from setup through reporting and audits. Great nonprofit accounting role for someone with a bachelor’s in accounting and 3+ years of nonprofit or related experience.

Employer: Bain Capital

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $190,000 base + bonus & benefits

Serve as the day‑to‑day finance lead for Bain Capital’s insurance‑focused asset management platform. Ideal for someone with 12+ years in asset management or public accounting who can own NAV, reporting, audits, and finance infrastructure.

Employer: SOPHiA GENETICS

Location: Boston, MA (3 days/week onsite or Rolle, Switzerland)

(3 days/week onsite or Rolle, Switzerland) Type: Full-time

Salary (MA): $104,000 – $186,000

Lead global revenue accounting under IFRS 15, own revenue close, SOX controls, and SEC‑related reporting for a data‑driven biotech. Best for a 10+ year accounting pro with public + public‑company experience and strong technical revenue skills.

Employer: SS&C Technologies

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary (MA): $165,000 – $235,000

Lead enterprise tax technology strategy and digital transformation—automation, integrations, analytics, and controls. Great for someone with deep tax tech or financial systems experience who wants a high‑visibility leadership role.

Employer: RxSense

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Own MAC list management and pricing performance for enterprise pharmacy clients, leading a small pricing team and partnering with AI/data groups. Strong fit if you have 5+ years PBM or retail pharmacy pricing experience and advanced Excel.

Employer: Valorantum Capital

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship

Pay: $37.50 – $48.08 per hour

Winter audit internship focused on financial reporting, data analysis, and client service in a regulated environment. A good match for accounting students meeting CPA education paths and open to travel and busy‑season hours.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Boston, MA (market-wide)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Advise retail clients on investments and banking solutions while you complete required licenses. Good for early‑career finance folks who like sales, relationship building, and a structured big‑bank path.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (for a professional services firm)

(for a professional services firm) Location: Boston, MA (onsite 3 days/week)

(onsite 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000

Hands‑on private client tax role preparing individual, trust, fiduciary, and partnership returns and working directly with clients and advisors. Great move for a 3–5 year tax pro looking to step out of traditional public accounting.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time internship

Pay (MA): $36.00 – $40.00 per hour

Join BDO’s Risk Advisory team on internal audit, SOX, and process improvement projects. Ideal for accounting/finance students who want exposure to consulting, controls, and risk.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Boston, MA (3 days/week in office)

(3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,000 – $108,000

Handle client billing, revenue reconciliation, and contract‑driven pricing using Revport and Excel. Good fit if you have 2+ years in operations/accounting/finance and like process improvement and tech‑enabled tools.

Employer: Beacon Bank (Clarendon Private)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (non-exempt)

Pay Range: $21.55 – $36.63 per hour

Support a registered investment advisor with client onboarding, ACAT transfers, money movement, and account maintenance via Schwab. Great for 3–5+ years of RIA/broker‑dealer ops experience and strong client‑service skills.

Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems

Location: Boston, MA (remote role listed with Boston location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000

Support ordering, payments, invoicing, reconciliations, and financial reporting for educator assessments. Good for someone with 2+ years in finance/marketing tech, strong Excel/Oracle/Tableau skills, and an interest in data‑driven ops.

Employer: EY

Location: Boston, MA (among multiple cities)

(among multiple cities) Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $90,800 – $149,800 (higher ranges in certain markets)

Advise clients on complex technical accounting topics—revenue, leases, IPOs, business combinations, SEC reporting, and more. Great for CPAs with 2–5 years of public audit who want faster‑paced technical and advisory work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live. Boston finance roles are moving quickly right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.