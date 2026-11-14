⚠️ Remote Homeland Security Infrastructure Meeting Nov. 17

The Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee will hold a remote public meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10–11 a.m.

You can join by phone:

Call: +1-779-456-5782 (US)

+1-779-456-5782 (US) PIN: 701 388 586#

Planned agenda items include:

Welcome and opening remarks

UASI project and budget updates , including FFY24 and FFY25 budget updates

, including and budget updates Old and new business

If you need language services (translation or interpretation), email Evan.Cudmore@boston.gov or call 617-343-2400 at least 48 hours before the meeting start time.

Point of contact for this notice: Evan Cudmore, Grant Manager, Mayor's Office of Emergency Management.