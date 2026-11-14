undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Politics
⚠️ Nov. 17 remote meeting on homeland security infrastructure
12 days ago
⚠️ Remote Homeland Security Infrastructure Meeting Nov. 17
The Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee will hold a remote public meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10–11 a.m.
You can join by phone:
- Call: +1-779-456-5782 (US)
- PIN: 701 388 586#
Planned agenda items include:
- Welcome and opening remarks
- UASI project and budget updates, including FFY24 and FFY25 budget updates
- Old and new business
If you need language services (translation or interpretation), email Evan.Cudmore@boston.gov or call 617-343-2400 at least 48 hours before the meeting start time.
Point of contact for this notice: Evan Cudmore, Grant Manager, Mayor's Office of Emergency Management.
More Info: Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Critical Inf...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.