Boston has some very special cats waiting for loving homes right now. From tiny kittens to wise seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Fluffy little Gabriel is a longhaired brown kitten with a soft coat and big baby charm. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet GABRIEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Bigger is a brown shorthair kitten who’s still learning about the world. He’ll need a home ready for toys, climbing, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet BIGGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Don’t let the name fool you—Little has a big future ahead of him. This brown kitten is looking for a family who will enjoy watching him grow up.

👉 Meet LITTLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Twinky is a sweet brown kitten who’s ready to start life in a real home. She’ll thrive with people who can give her playtime, patience, and love.

👉 Meet TWINKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

With a name like Paw Patrol, this brown kitten sounds ready for adventure. He’ll need a safe, indoor home where he can explore and play.

👉 Meet PAW PATROL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Cupcake is a brown kitten who looks as sweet as her name. She’s waiting for someone who’s ready for kitten cuddles and lots of play.

👉 Meet CUPCAKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Magic School Bus is a brown kitten with a big, fun name and a fresh start ahead of her. She’ll do best with a family ready for all the ups and downs of kittenhood.

👉 Meet MAGIC SCHOOL BUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center

Phone: (617) 522-5055

Nini is a beautiful all-black senior cat who deserves a soft, quiet place to spend her golden years. Senior cats often settle in quickly and appreciate calm, gentle homes.

👉 Meet NINI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center

Phone: (617) 522-5055

Robyn is a striking tortoiseshell adult cat with a medium-length coat. Adult cats like her are often past the wild kitten stage and ready to relax into home life.

👉 Meet ROBYN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center

Phone: (617) 522-5055

Gertrude is a mostly white adult shorthair cat looking for a stable, loving home. She’s a great option if you want a cat who’s already grown and settled.

👉 Meet GERTRUDE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Animal Rescue League of Boston at (617) 226-5602 or MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center at (617) 522-5055, or click through to the listings above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.