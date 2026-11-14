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🐱 Boston Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens, Seniors & More
Boston has some very special cats waiting for loving homes right now. From tiny kittens to wise seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
GABRIEL
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
Fluffy little Gabriel is a longhaired brown kitten with a soft coat and big baby charm. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet GABRIEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BIGGER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
Bigger is a brown shorthair kitten who’s still learning about the world. He’ll need a home ready for toys, climbing, and gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet BIGGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LITTLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
Don’t let the name fool you—Little has a big future ahead of him. This brown kitten is looking for a family who will enjoy watching him grow up.
👉 Meet LITTLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TWINKY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
Twinky is a sweet brown kitten who’s ready to start life in a real home. She’ll thrive with people who can give her playtime, patience, and love.
👉 Meet TWINKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PAW PATROL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
With a name like Paw Patrol, this brown kitten sounds ready for adventure. He’ll need a safe, indoor home where he can explore and play.
👉 Meet PAW PATROL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CUPCAKE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
Cupcake is a brown kitten who looks as sweet as her name. She’s waiting for someone who’s ready for kitten cuddles and lots of play.
👉 Meet CUPCAKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAGIC SCHOOL BUS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
Magic School Bus is a brown kitten with a big, fun name and a fresh start ahead of her. She’ll do best with a family ready for all the ups and downs of kittenhood.
👉 Meet MAGIC SCHOOL BUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NINI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center
- Phone: (617) 522-5055
Nini is a beautiful all-black senior cat who deserves a soft, quiet place to spend her golden years. Senior cats often settle in quickly and appreciate calm, gentle homes.
👉 Meet NINI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROBYN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center
- Phone: (617) 522-5055
Robyn is a striking tortoiseshell adult cat with a medium-length coat. Adult cats like her are often past the wild kitten stage and ready to relax into home life.
👉 Meet ROBYN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GERTRUDE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center
- Phone: (617) 522-5055
Gertrude is a mostly white adult shorthair cat looking for a stable, loving home. She’s a great option if you want a cat who’s already grown and settled.
👉 Meet GERTRUDE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Animal Rescue League of Boston at (617) 226-5602 or MSPCA - Boston Adoption Center at (617) 522-5055, or click through to the listings above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.